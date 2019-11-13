SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Anger over devastating California wildfires sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines is coming to a head — in a beer. And an outcry is brewing.
Steve Doty, owner of Shady Oak brewery in Santa Rosa, announced a new beer called “F--- PG&E,” describing it on Facebook last week as “a classic California pale ale, featuring Cashmere and Simcoe hops and a touch of malt sweetness.”
Doty told the Press Democrat that he meant to draw attention to the negligence of PG&E executives and was stunned by the onslaught of critical comments by people who said they are related to utility employees.
One person who said she was married to a PG&E gas serviceman commented on Facebook that she found the label insulting.
“My husband has been working 18-hour days and not seeing his little boys for the past two weeks to help our local community,” the comment said. “Your label is hurting the men and women that work day in and day out for their community.”
Other people attacked Shady Oak by giving it 1-star reviews on Yelp and Google or calling the taproom with violent threats, Doty said.
PG&E has been blamed for a series of destructive wildfires in Northern California in recent years that have killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes.
Its workers have been attacked amid sweeping blackouts last month meant to prevent its electrical equipment from toppling or coming into contact with branches and sparking fires. The state’s largest utility, PG&E faces a vote Wednesday by state regulators over whether to open an investigation into the outages.
Doty posted an apology to those upset by the beer name. As a conciliatory gesture, he offered $1 off a beer for those with an “honest review” on social media and $2 off a beer for PG&E employees.
But Doty said he is still standing by the name. While the brewery typically rotates its lineup of beers on tap, he said he’s considering making an exception because of the popularity of the PG&E beer.
“My general rule for the brewery is that I don’t want to brew the same beer twice,” Doty said. “We had a great weekend. The sales were crazy.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man was surfing with his girlfriend when — instead of hanging 10 — he knelt down on one knee on his board and proposed.
Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean.
Multiple photographers nearby captured the moment.
Luckily, he had a spare.
Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen's Beach in Waikiki, where the two met years before.
Details about the rings including the cost were not released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An English newspaper has apologized for publishing an obituary about someone who, to their surprise, is still alive.
The Northern Echo, a news outlet based in North East England, reported that a man named Charlie Donaghy -- described as a lifelong fan of grassroots sports in the region -- was dead. They apparently "checked with three independent sources" to confirm his passing.
"However, we are pleased to be able to report that Mr. Donaghy is alive and well," the paper wrote in an apology published Monday. "We removed the story from our website and social media channels as soon as we were made aware that it was incorrect."
The Echo's staff wrote they "apologize unreservedly for our mistake, and for any understandable distress and devastation that was caused to Mr. Donaghy, his family and friends."
Family members of Donaghy's, as noted by Irish Central, blasted the newspaper on Facebook for the incorrect obituary.
"Today the Echo ran a beautiful tribute & obituary about my Dad. But...Dad's NOT dead!" his son, Ian Donaghy, wrote online, and continued in a separate post: "To everyone offering condolences about my Dad...Charlie! He's NOT died! This is NOT true...God knows where its come from but he's alive & well."
"Internet arseclownery!!!! Northern Echo website arseclownery! You cannot unhear or unread 'your dad's dead.'"
The obituary, per screenshots posted online, detailed Donaghy's "tireless devotion to a range of sports clubs, associations and charities," and explained that he spent much of his life teaching geography and physical education.
Alongside their apology, the Echo published a statement from Donaghy's family that read, "We are devastated by the inaccuracy of this report."
"This has caused immeasurable distress for my sister, as well to many of Dad's friends and supporters over the years. To allow this to be released onto the Internet without checking with our family is unforgivable," the statement continued. "Please ensure this never happens to anyone else again as you cannot unhear or unread that your father is dead."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A cat in Bogota, Colombia, is being credited with saving a little boy's life after security footage uploaded to Facebook last Friday showed it leap in front of the one-year-old to keep him from falling down a staircase.
In the security footage, the boy, Samuel, can be seen crawling on the floor of a home toward the stairs. The cat, named Gatubela, quickly jumps on top of the boy then inserts itself between the baby and a steep fall of approximately 12 steps.
Gatubela stands guard by the stairs until Samuel crawls back toward the middle of the room.
The video was shared by DLore Álvarez on the Fundación Gatos Bogotanos en Adopción's Facebook page. The organization advocates for cat rescue and adoption.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A pack of feral hogs -- perhaps 30 to 50 of them -- reportedly sniffed out and destroyed a stash of cocaine worth $22,000 that drug dealers had hidden in an Italian forest.
The wild boar dug up and broke into the sealed package, scattering its contents across a Tuscan forest near Montepulciano.
Police discovered the work of the helpful swine after they wiretapped suspected drug traffickers -- one Italian and three Albanians-- and heard them complaining about the damage to their woodland stash. The four suspects were arrested, after which two were taken to jail and two more were placed under house arrest, Il Tirreno reported.
There was no word on what became of the hogs who'd dug up the narcotics.
The drugs came from Perugia and were to be peddled throughout Tuscany. Each month the four suspects managed to peddle two kilograms of cocaine, charging $90-120 per gram.
Police began to suspect the group after the drug-related murder of a 21-year-old Albanian in May of last year. A group of Albanians with links to the murder victim who sold drugs became suspicious to police.
The wild boar population in Italy has seen a major spike, and now stands at about 2 million -- double the 2015 population. Last week hundreds of Italian farmers descended on Rome to protest, arguing that the government has not taken proper measures to control the population, according to The Guardian. Farmers said the animals are destroying their crops and killing their livestock.
Wild boar are also responsible for around 10,000 road accidents per year.
Boar can give birth to six to 14 piglets at a time. The abandonment of farmland in recent years has led to increased forest covering, a prime habitat for the creatures. They have no natural predators other than wolves.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICO, Calif. - Body cam footage captured a lizard leaping out of a man's pocket during a police search in California, making the officer jump back at the sight before laughing it off.
Video shared Nov. 10 by the Chico Police Department shows the officer searching a man in front of a cruiser when suddenly the rogue reptile jumps out of his inside pocket.
The officer can be heard screaming at the lizard, before asking: "Do you have any other creepy critters in your pockets?"
"I am so, so sorry," the man tells officers.
A video shared by the Chico Police Department in California shows an officer conducting a search when suddenly a lizard leaps out of the man's coat — startling the officer. (Photo credit: Chico Police Department via Storyful)
"You gave me a heart attack," the officer jokingly replies in the video. "That is not okay."
The Chico Police Department, which is located about 90 miles north of Sacramento, shared the video on its Facebook page with the caption: "Lizard attack! Just another day on patrol."
"And this is why we need a live Chico PD show," one commenter wrote.
"This officer handled this well, with humor," another user wrote. "Love our CPD officers!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An escaped emu who was on the run in Camrose, Pembrokeshire, has been returned to its owner Mark Boulcott of Herbrandston & Narberth Dental Health Practices.
The 5-foot Australian bird was spotted a mile away from his home by two horse riders who notified Boulcott.
The emu was reported missing recently with the British business owner asking neighbors to keep any eye out for his pet who is one of six emus he owns.
Liam Boulcott, the son of Mark Boulcott, previously said he believes the skittish but friendly emu escaped by jumping a fence.
"He was found by two horse riders around a mile away from his home. Whilst very tired he has been brought home and seems to be recovering well," the Facebook page for Herbrandston & Narbeth Dental Health Practices said alongside photos of the emu.
"Our sincerest thanks to everyone for sharing the message and helping us to track you down!" they continued.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- James Rogers of Wisconsin became the $50,000 Powerball winner after he re-checked his lottery ticket over a week later.
Rogers did not realize he had the winning ticket when the numbers were announced on Oct. 30. He originally thought that his ticket was only worth $4.
Rogers looked at his numbers again after he was told that the winning ticket was sold in Green Bay.
"Don't throw your tickets away," Rogers said as he offered advice to other lottery players.
The odds of winning the $50,000 Powerball prize is 1 in 913,130.
Rogers is not the first lottery winner to almost miss out on getting a cash prize as a Maryland woman recently left behind her winning ticket of $12,327 at the store due to her excitement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia have gained attention for leaving a note apologizing for drinking a man's milk after they saved his house from a wildfire.
Paul Sekfy of New South Wales posted the handwritten note on Facebook which was signed by the Urunga Rural Fire Service.
"It was our pleasure to save your house. Sorry that we could not save your sheds," the note said. "P.S. - we owe you some milk."
Firefighter Hardie-Porter was a part of the team sent to the house and told CNN that he and the other firefighters took some milk due to not having eaten anything for hours.
Sekfy noted that the firefighters also had cheese and peanut butter, which he is okay with.
"They don't have to pay back the milk, I'll just sort them a couple of cases of beer," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Illinois man built his own life-sized replica of the Batmobile, complete with a Boeing jet engine in the back.
Brian Hendler said he took a GM body, cut it and built a frame underneath to construct his replica of Batman's car from the 1989 Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton.
He said his Batmobile, or "Big Black Car" as he calls it, can pick itself up and spin 360 degrees.
"It's the first car in the world to do that," Hendler told WGN-TV.
Hendler said the car is not yet street legal, but he is hoping to eventually use the vehicle as an attention-grabber for charity fundraising events.
A Colorado father and son have been building their own homemade vehicle: a replica Lamborghini Aventador. Erie resident Sterling Backus and his son, Xander, 11, said their car is composed of parts retrieved from junkyards, including a Corvette V8 engine, and a 3D-printed body.
