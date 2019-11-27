MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A convenience store clerk in North Carolina staged a robbery with her boyfriend at the business, used the money to buy rings hours later and made a video of their engagement at a Walmart, police said.
The case began late Monday night when convenience store clerk Callie Elizabeth Carswell told police a man entered the Big Daddy's store carrying a long, curved knife and demanded money from her, according to a Morganton Department of Public Safety news release.
But investigators say they noticed discrepancies between her story and surveillance video from the store and they discovered it was her boyfriend, Clarence William Moore III, who entered the store demanding money.
"Carswell and Moore planned the armed robbery and stole a total of $2,960 in cash," the news release said.
The news release said authorities searched Moore's vehicle and found money form the store and a hand-written list of items needed to conduct the robbery. Investigators say they found the weapon and clothing Moore used during the robbery.
Authorities searched Carswell's phone and found video of them getting engaged at Walmart early the next morning, according to the news release. Receipts showed engagement rings were purchased at the Walmart. Police Lt. Josiah Brown confirmed in an email that the stolen cash was used to buy the rings.
According to The News Herald, Carswell said outside of court Tuesday that she wasn't involved in the robbery plan.
"I didn't do it. ... I wasn't involved," she told reporters.
Police said Carswell was charged with armed robbery, misuse of 911, and filing a false police report. Moore was charged with armed robbery.
A phone listing for Moore said the number was out of service. A message left at a number for Carswell wasn't immediately returned.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving came early for a group of New York City commuters who enjoyed a holiday feast on a subway train.
Video footage shows riders standing behind a white-clothed table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread in the middle of a Brooklyn-bound L train on Sunday.
Stand-up comedian Jodell "Joe Show" Lewis tells the New York Post he organized the Thanksgiving dinner to "bring a little excitement to commuters" and feed any New Yorkers who might be hungry.
Lewis says he chose the L train after he saw how "dreary and upset" riders were at the inconvenience of a construction project that has cut service on the line.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A magnet-wielding angler has fished a World War I-era grenade from a western Michigan river.
WOOD-TV reports the angler found the explosive Tuesday after dangling the magnet from a bridge in the Grand River in Grand Rapids.
Joseph Alexander told the television station he "thought it looked like a grenade, but not one" he'd seen before. Alexander said he posted photos of it online and people commented that it was a grenade and he should call police.
Grand Rapids police say the device is a "German Granatenwerfer" and that it will be stored until detonated safely. Sgt. John Wittkowski said since the device was so old and had been submerged for a long time it likely was no longer very dangerous.
Alexander said magnet fishing is a hobby.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
Willie Murphy was getting ready for bed Thursday at her home in Rochester, New York, when a man pounded on the door and said he needed an ambulance, Murphy told WHAM.
She called police but wouldn't open the door. Then, she said, the man broke in and skulked through the dark house.
"He picked the wrong house to break into," Murphy said.
She clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived.
"I was whaling on that man," Murphy told the Democrat and Chronicle. "'Cause I said to myself, 'If it's my time to go to hell, I'm taking him with me!'"
The man got his ambulance ride, after all. He was sent to a hospital, and police tweeted a selfie with Murphy, calling her "tough as nails."
Murphy works out almost daily at Rochester's Maplewood YMCA and said she can deadlift 225 pounds — more than twice her weight. She can do one-handed pullups and one-handed pushups.
She won the World Natural Powerlifting Federation Lifter of the Year award in 2014.
"She really helps dispel the myths of aging," said Michelle LeBoo, a program coordinator at the Maplewood YMCA.
Murphy is "a strong, beautiful woman" who does things "for the benefit of others," LeBoo said.
Murphy said she hopes her story inspires people of all ages.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — No baloney: U.S. border agents seized more than 150 pounds of bologna from a driver entering the country from Mexico.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a news release that the driver told agents Thursday at the El Paso crossing that he had rolls of frozen turkey ham in his pickup truck. Upon further inspection, though, the agents determined that it was 154 pounds of Mexican bologna, which is made of pork.
The agency says the driver was released but the bologna was seized and destroyed. It says bologna can't be carried across the border because it could introduce foreign animal diseases to the domestic pork industry.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There's a counterfeit market for everything apparently.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia say they have seized more than 20,000 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads that were bound for an address in Delran, N.J.
The products were found inside an air cargo shipment on Oct. 1 and had been flagged "due to poor packaging and questionable quality," the agency said.
"Counterfeit brush heads are manufactured in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken users or cause bleeding to a user's gums or mouth, and structural defects may cause the brush head to detach and potentially choke users," it added in a statement.
CBP says if the products were authentic, the combined retail value would be $95,600.
The shipment contained 1,200 10-packs and 2,800 3-packs of the fake toothbrush heads.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of Massachusetts Institute of Technology students put their softball skills to the test when they broke a Guinness World Record for throwing a hot dog and catching it in a bun.
Phoebe Li, a junior at MIT, lobbed the cooked hot dog 120 feet, where it was caught in a bun by graduate student Amber VanHemel.
The Monday record attempt was masterminded by VanHemel, who recruited her former softball teammate to the effort after seeing video of previous record holders David Rush and Jake Smith setting the mark at 105 feet, 4 inches, during the summer.
The students said they held multiple practice sessions and took measures to make sure they would qualify for the Guinness record, including making sure the tossed sausage measured between 5.5 and 7 inches.
The pair said documentation from their record attempt is now being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There was pig news coming out of Greek morning TV on Tuesday.
A large speckled sow took a liking to ANT1 journalist Lazos Mantikos, pestering him throughout a live broadcast as he attempted to report on the devastation to the beach town of Kineta, which was lashed by torrential rains on Monday.
The key word there is attempted. The lovestruck pig persistently chased a grunting and yelping Mantikos as he ran in circles trying to deliver his report.
As the viewers of "Good Morning Greece" watched, anchor Giorgos Papadakis announced that they were going to Mantikos for an update on the serious situation on the ground.
"Good morning, we have an issue," a breathless Mantikos said as they cut to his shot. "Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since the morning.... Sorry guys, I can't stand because it's biting me."
The presenters in the studio, unable to contain their laughter (Papadakis at one point was doubled over), told Mantikos they'd give him some time to get his affairs in order. "Try to repair your relationship. I'll leave you to repair," Papadakis said, moments before the feisty sow chased the reporter out of camera range.
Mantikos clearly wasn't too disgruntled by his ordeal. He had a laugh, sharing a number of reports about his hog-wild story on Twitter.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Florida highway captured video of a group of men coming to the rescue of an iguana that wandered onto the interstate and found itself trapped by the safety walls.
Cintia Amstalden posted video to Facebook showing the rescue that unfolded Tuesday morning when an iguana ended up stranded at the side of Interstate 95, at the Spanish River exit in Boca Raton.
The video shows a group of men cornering the iguana against a concrete wall, allowing one of the men to grab and lift the large lizard.
The man carries the iguana to the other side of the road and releases it in a grassy area on the other side of the barrier.
"Today, my faith in humanity is restored," Amstalden wrote.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
