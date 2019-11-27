Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS, SPOKANE AREA, AND MUCH OF THE COLUMBIA BASIN. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY BE HARD TO CONTROL IN CROSS WINDS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AROUND THE DEER PARK AREA AS WELL AS OVER THE COLUMBIA BASIN. LOCALLY STRONG GUSTS ARE ALSO EXPECTED AROUND COEUR D'ALENE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&