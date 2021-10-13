SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man.”
He was among nearly 30 soldiers who posed for a photo with leader Kim Jong Un during an exhibition of weapons systems on Monday. North Korea published photos of the event the following day.
They all mostly wore olive green uniforms, the most common color for North Korean military uniforms. Only two of them wore different colors — the one in the blue outfit and the other in a navy-blue uniform, which isn’t that unusual. Kim wore a dark suit.
Some Twitter users in South Korea, the U.S. and elsewhere joked about his appearance, saying he looks like a “human cannon ball,” or the North Korean equivalent of Captain America.
Others called him a “superhero,” a “captain DPRK,” the official acronym for North Korea, a “rocket man,” or a member of (non-existent) North Korean space forces.
North Korean state media didn’t identify the man. But Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, tweeted that “It seems he’s the parachutist.”
Other North Korean photos showed Kim watching a group of jets flying in a formation during an air show ahead of the exhibition. The official Korean Central News Agency said a “top notch parachutist showed landing skills, fluttering red party flag in the (October) sky” before the exhibition’s opening ceremony.
Photos of an earlier air show in North Korea showed parachutists wearing similar blue tight outfits.
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner.
The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said.
The cat's weight is estimated at 50 pounds (22.6 kilograms). It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner's garage. Two escaped through a gate that was left open.
The owner used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The missing cat last was seen near an elementary school, according to the newspaper.
Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter told The Detroit News that the cats are classified in an animal category that isn't regulated by the state. The cats have got away from their owner's home on at least two other occasions, Carter said.
They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds. They also are native to the Middle East, Central Asia, and India.
"The owner says they present no harm to humans," Carter said. "They are very passive, nocturnal animals."
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Zoo is asking the public to keep an eye on the skies after a Eurasian eagle owl escaped from its keeper during a training session.
The zoo said in a Facebook post that the owl, named Gladys, "flew off to a tree and did not return" during "a routine exercise and training session" held outdoors.
"Gladys does not pose a threat to public safety, and we are proactively working with local wildlife agencies and authorities to assist in the search," the post said. "If you spot a bird that looks like the included photo of Gladys, please contact your local police department."
Zoo spokesman Zach Nugent said Gladys' escape occurred Oct. 1, but the zoo decided to ask for the public's assistance after sightings of the bird in the wooded areas on zoo grounds began to wane in recent days.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A British farmer planting barley in his field captured video when he spotted something surprising -- a white wallaby hopping loose.
Jack Smith, 19, said he was planting barley Tuesday in his field near Kenilworth, England, when he saw the unusual animal.
"I saw it in the hedge and thought it was a rabbit or a cat," Smith told the BBC, "but then it started hopping away."
White wallabies are native to Bruny Island in Tasmania, Australia.
Smith said his friends were in disbelief when he showed them his video.
"People thought I was in Australia," he said.
RSPCA officials said red-necked wallabies are known to exist in the wild in Britain as a result of animals escaping from captivity, but the white wallaby spotted by Smith most likely was an escaped pet or private zoo animal.
"Our advice to people who spot a wallaby in the wild is to watch from afar and don't try to approach them," an RSPCA representative said.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A tiny Tennessee town consisting of a home, four "general stores" and a barn is being listed for sale with an asking price of $725,000.
The town of Water Valley, Maury County, is being listed online for $725,000 and includes a creek-side home that was built in 1900.
The listing also includes four "general stores" that were built prior to 1900, the listing states.
Two of the buildings included in the sale have "updated wiring and plumbing," and the listing suggests the property could become a bed and breakfast or be put to other residential or commercial use.
"The sellers would really hope that whoever gets it, wouldn't knock down any of the buildings that are here," Christa Swartz, the real estate agent representing the sellers, told WDEF-TV.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of statues from a British garden initially were believed to be 18th-century replicas of Egyptian artifacts, but fetched $265,510 at an auction after they were suspected to be thousands of years old.
Mander Auctioneers said a couple moving out of their Sudbury, England, home contacted the auction house to sell off items from the home they were vacating, and among them were a pair of sphinx statues that had spent 15 years in the couple's garden.
The couple said the statues were purchased from another auction for a few hundred dollars and were believed to be 18th century replicas of ancient Egyptian artifacts.
Auctioneer James Mander said the auction house didn't question the couple's appraisal of the statues' origins and expected them to sell for $410 to $680, but the auction started to skyrocket when prospective buyers suggested the statues could be actual Egyptian items dating thousands of years.
Mander said the statues sold for a final price of $265,510 to an international art gallery. He said the gallery owners' examination of the statues determined they are indeed authentic Egyptian artifacts.
"As it turns out they're thousands of years old and genuine. So it's quite amazing really," Mander told CNN.
Work is now being done to try to determine exactly when the items date from.
"I wonder where they've been for the last 5,000 years. It's quite incredible, really," Mander said.
(Rolling Stone) Demi Lovato has said referring to extraterrestrials as "aliens" is derogatory and the word should no longer be used for potential otherworldly visitors.
The singer's bold comments came while promoting the new documentary Unidentified, in which they embark on a road trip to investigate the truth about perceived UFO phenomena.
Speaking to E! News, Lovato explained their reasoning while responding to fan speculation that they have a new unreleased song called "Aliens."
Quashing the rumor, the singer said their fans should know they don't call them "aliens" because it is a "derogatory term for anything."
"I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything," said Lovato.
"I call them ETs," the 29-year-old singer added.
Unidentified follows Lovato, their sister Dallas, and friend Matthew on a quest across the U.S. to investigate UFO sightings.
They told Australian outlet Pedestrian.TV that the show was a "natural next step" at a time when they were "dipping their toes into a lot of different waters".
"I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride," Lovato said.
Lovato also explained their belief that aliens aren't necessary the earth-destroying conquerers portrayed in big-budget action movies.
"I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago," they pointed out. "I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!"
Meanwhile, yesterday saw Lovato release a heartfelt new track titled "Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)" — a tribute to a late friend.
(Lawandcrime.com) Subway Restaurants Inc. scored a big win Thursday against two plaintiffs who sued claiming that the restaurant's tuna sandwiches weren't really tuna. The lawsuit alleged that although customers pay a premium for sandwiches containing tuna, Subway's tuna subs "lack tuna and are completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient." It sought $5 million in damages.
U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, a Barack Obama appointee in the Northern District of California, granted Subway's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, finding that plaintiffs had not adequately made out all the necessary components of a fraud claim.
Plaintiffs Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin attempted to plead on behalf of an entire class of consumers who were allegedly defrauded by Subway's false and misleading representations about the contents of its tuna. According to Judge Tigar, however, the plaintiffs fell short in that they "still need to describe the specific statements they saw and relied upon, when they saw the statements, and where the statements appeared."
In an eight-page order, Tigar explained that "this is not a situation where Subway possesses the missing information." Rather, he wrote, "Plaintiffs are the only ones who can identify which statements they saw and relied upon and where they saw them." In the lawsuit's current form, he reasoned, "Subway cannot properly defend itself against a complaint that does not identify the misstatements it allegedly made."
Significant portions of the judge's order were spent walking the parties through the requisite legal standards for dismissal under Rule 16(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. But the judge also spent considerable time determining whether or not the court could take "judicial notice" of certain alleged facts. That means the court would simply accept them as true without litigating them in traditional fashion. Subway attempted to introduce a number of facts via this method — but the judge warned the food chain that "defendants cannot use a request for judicial notice as a backdoor avenue for introducing evidence" about themselves (quote cleaned up). Eventually, though, the court did take judicial notice of some matters, such as those involving labeling, packaging, advertising, the chain's menu, and the Subway website, for instance — as those "materials existed in the public realm." The court also took notice of a few items which contained "disputed facts" but did not go into much detail about the significance of those items given the overall ruling to jettison the case at this early stage.
In a final line before summarily tossing the case out of court, the judge said that the plaintiffs did a poor job of explaining precisely what Subway did wrong.
"Subway cannot properly defend itself against a complaint that does not identify the misstatements it allegedly made," the judge said.
The dismissal, however, likely will not be the final word on the subject. Tigar's order specifically gave plaintiffs "leave to amend" their complaint, opening the door for aggrieved consumers to plead more specific details about their allegedly tuna-less transactions.
Attorneys for the parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Cincinnati.com) FLORENCE, Ky. – Eliza Wilde and Jon Kenyon were married Monday, Oct. 11, at Cicis pizza.
Yes, at Cicis, the pizza buffet chain.
As Wilde walked down the aisle looking toward her groom, she passed tables of people who had been eating pizza minutes before. The song "His Cheeseburger" from Veggie Tales played over the loudspeakers and video games blinked from the arcade room.
The restaurant is Kenyon's favorite, and Wilde planned the wedding as a surprise for her husband, who thought they were getting married at the courthouse the following day.
A wedding at a pizza restaurant fits them as a couple,Wilde said.
"Honestly, it's perfect for Jon and I," Wilde said. "We are both kind of unconventional, and we don't take things too seriously, and we like to have fun together."
The couple met in 2018 while working together at Embassy Suites Lexington Green Hotel.
The first time they spent time together outside work was for Wilde's birthday in December of that year. Wilde and some friends went to a number of clubs and bars, and Kenyon met them at a restaurant called Tolly-Ho in Lexington, where the couple lives.
While Kenyon was in the bathroom, Wilde began eating his cheesy fries. One of their other friends teased Wilde about it, and as Kenyon returned from the restroom, she said, "Oh it's fine, Jon and I are gonna get married one day."
About a year later, they started dating, and Kenyon proposed in July 2021. The couple planned to get married next year at a wedding venue that Wilde's parents own. They decided to get married sooner, though, because Kenyon's insurance covers in vitro fertilization. Wilde isn't able to conceive naturally, and the couple wants to have children.
They were originally going to get married at the courthouse and still have a ceremony next year. Wilde decided to surprise Kenyon with the ceremony at Cicis, though, because he surprised her by proposing at the Pinnacles hiking trails in Berea, Kentucky. This was a place she loved and where they had their first date, and she wanted to return the favor by planning their wedding somewhere Kenyon loves.
As far as Cicis President Jeff Hetsel knows, this is the first wedding held at a Cicis location. The pizza chain based in Irving, Texas, has more than 300 locations in 25 states.
When Cicis executives learned Wilde is an army veteran, they knew they wanted to make her and Kenyon's wedding day special, so the pizza chain helped plan the event. The wedding was paid for by Cicis.
Jeff Hetsel, president and COO of Cicis, helps cut the wedding cake, after Eliza Wilde and Jon Kenyon got married at Cicis Pizza in Florence, Ky. on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Cicis employees planned many aspects of the event, decorating the restaurant with balloons and a large "E" and "J" for the couple's first initials. The wedding included two cakes: a traditional wedding cake and a cake made from Cicis cinnamon rolls.
Hetsel officiated the wedding, flying in from Texas for the ceremony.
"It's exciting to be able to do something for them and serve them," Hetsel said. "The fact that they chose us to be a part of this special time is really cool."
KENDALL, Fla. – A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly locked his neighbor and his neighbor's 5-year-old daughter in a tennis facility at an apartment complex in Kendall.
Deputies said the man was upset after seeing a father watching over his 5-year-old daughter while she was riding a scooter on the tennis courts, NBC News reports.
James Olsen, 63, is now facing charges of false imprisonment after allegedly telling the father-daughter duo that scooter riding was not allowed there before locking them in, an incident report states.
The victim, reportedly, refused to leave saying he wasn't breaking any rules before Olsen responded by using a padlock to lock the two inside, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Olsen allegedly said he was the president of the building which investigators quickly determined was not true after speaking to a security guard.
NBC News reports Olsen was once the president but is not anymore. However, the 63-year-old still had the keys to the tennis court.
A security guard let the dad and daughter out of the tennis courts before the victim called the police.