WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An emergency call made by a 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool.
Police shared audio of the call on social media this week along with a photo of the smiling boy sitting on the hood of a patrol cruiser, noting that while they don’t encourage children to call the emergency number, the incident was “too cute not to share.”
The call begins all business: “This is police, where is the emergency?”
There’s a pause as the unidentified boy hesitantly says, “Hi,” and then “Police lady?”
“Yes,” the dispatcher says, switching to a friendlier, singsong tone. “What’s going on?”
“Um, can I tell you something?” the boy asks, and after being told he can, says “I’ve got some toys for you.”
“You’ve got some toys for me?” says the dispatcher.
“Yep. Come over and see them,” the boy replies.
A man then gets on the phone confirming the call was a mistake, saying the 4-year-old had been helping out while his mother was sick.
A police dispatch call then goes out, giving the address: “There is a 4-year-old there who is wanting to show police his toys, over.”
“Yeah, I’m one-up, I’ll attend to,” responds an officer.
Police said the officer, who they identified only as Constable Kurt, was shown an array of toys at the boy’s house in the South Island city of Invercargill.
They said the officer was also able to have a “good, educational chat” about the proper use of the emergency number, which is 111 in New Zealand.
“He did have cool toys,” Constable Kurt reported back after attending the callout, according to police. They added that: “The lucky kid also got to see the patrol car and the officer put the lights on for him, too.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Hey, professor, hold the mayo!
Short of help, Michigan State University is making an urgent plea to staff to volunteer in campus dining halls, including faculty.
MSU's residential services department has already asked 132 full-time employees to work eight hours a week, the Lansing State Journal reported, but it's apparently not enough.
"Faculty and staff from around campus are invited to sign up to assist in the dining halls! We have specific needs during evenings and weekends," Vennie Gore, a senior vice president, said in an email to deans.
Gore provided a link to a criminal background check and tips on how to prepare for the first shift.
Devin Silvia, director of undergraduate studies in MSU's computational math department, said the request was "astounding."
"I am all about supporting the MSU student community and making sure they have a positive experience," said Silvia, who was paid at least $100,000 in 2020-21. "But at the end of the day, I'm doing that in my own career and questioning whether I'm being sufficiently compensated."
About 4,000 students typically work in dining halls, but only 1,200 were employed at the end of September, the State Journal reported.
Starting pay was recently raised from $12 to $15 an hour. Gore said MSU is competing with local businesses for workers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.
The animal somehow got loose in the city's Rita Ranch community, and police found it casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home's front lawn.
Tucson police spokesman Frank Magos said officers blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull.
The bull was not harmed, and there was no damage to any property, Magos said.
Ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Indian couple living in a region that experienced severe flooding took an unusual vehicle to reach their wedding venue -- a cooking pot.
Akash Kunjumon said he and his wife, Aishwarya, were legally married Oct. 6, but their wedding ceremony was planned for Oct. 18.
Kunjumon said the ceremony was originally to have been held at a temple at Thalavady, but recent floods caused the religious building to be filled with water, so the event was moved to a nearby hall with a stage that had not been submerged.
"Although we tried to arrange a small boat to reach the venue, none was available," Kunjumon told The Hindu.
He said officials at the temple provided an alternative solution.
"People from the temple arranged the pot for us," he told The Washington Post.
The couple climbed into a large cooking pot, and a video shows them being pushed through the floodwaters to reach the event hall.
"We traveled in that pot for at least 20 minutes to get to the venue," Kunjumon said.
He said the volunteers pushing the pot had to fight "a strong undercurrent" to get them to their wedding.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Grateful Dead T-shirt from the band's original merchandise was auctioned for a record-breaking price.
The 1967 shirt, sold as part of Sotheby's "From the Vault: Property from the Grateful Dead and Friends," sold for $17,640, setting a new world record for the most money spent on a vintage rock shirt
The previous record was set in 2011, when a vintage Led Zepplin shirt was sold for $10,000 on eBay.
The Grateful Dead shirt was one of the band's first pieces of official merchandise and was designed by Allan "Gut" Terk, a Hells Angel and graphic artist who was a prominent figure in California's counterculture movement in the 1960s.
The winning bidder, Bo Bushnell, operates the Outlaw Archive account on Instagram, which is dedicated to 1960s motorcycle culture.
Bushnell wrote on the page that he purchased the shirt "to keep the memory of #GutTerk alive and to keep his history together under one roof."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Vice) A consortium of museums in Vienna have created an OnlyFans account to post nude artworks as part of a "new wave of prudishness" on social media platforms.
The so-called "Vienna Laid Bare" initiative was launched by Vienna's tourism board late last week along with its OnlyFans account. As of writing subscribers can receive a complimentary Vienna City Card, or a ticket for one of the museums featured on the account.
Helena Hartlauer, a spokesperson for the Vienna Tourism Board, told Motherboard that the museums launched the initiative after the city's museums had their social media accounts suspended for uploading nude artworks. In July, the TikTok account of the city's Albertina Museum was banned for posting photographs from Japanese artist Nobuyoshi Araki depicting obscured breasts. TikTok did not immediately reply to an email from Motherboard regarding the ban.
"Vienna and its art institutions are among the casualties of this new wave of prudishness – with nude statues and famous artworks blacklisted under social media guidelines, and repeat offenders even finding their accounts temporarily suspended," the Vienna Tourism Board wrote in a press release. "That's why we decided to put the capital's world-famous 'explicit' artworks on OnlyFans."
"Major social media channels like Instagram and Facebook have nudity and 'lewd' content firmly in their sights," it added.
Among others, the OnlyFans account will feature artists Egon Schiele, an Austrian Expressionist painter, and Koloman Moser, a twentieth-century graphic artist. On the Vienna Tourism Board's other social media accounts it teased the so-called "x-rated" artworks, including in a YouTube video showing a suggestive image of a statue with the text: "Want to see Venus — and her mound of Venus?"
This isn't the first time that the fine art world has run up against increasingly strict rules on depictions of nudity on social media platforms. In 2018, the Flemish Tourism Board mocked Facebook for continually censoring nude paintings from the Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens. And, in the same year, a French court ruled that Facebook was wrong to censor Gustave Courbet's 'Origin of the World.'
While social media platforms have a long history of banning sexual content and art that features nudity, even OnlyFans, a platform known for adult content, has considered banning some forms of it. In August, OnlyFans announced it would ban "sexually explicit content." It reversed its decision after a backlash from the adult content creators that made the company rich, but some creators said that the damage is already done.
Both in the case of the Flemish Tourism Board and its Viennese counterpart, there is a sense of astonishment that artworks that pushed the boundaries more than a hundred years ago are now being censored on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
"Part of what makes this problematic is that there are no clear guidelines on these platforms, nor rhyme or reason, in regards to what nudity is considered 'offensive' and what nudity is not," Hartlauer told Motherboard in a phone call. "We've had 3,000-year-old works of art be censored. Clearly there is something wrong here."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Staff from a British animal hospital were summoned to a local business to capture a highly venomous snake that stowed away in a shipping container from India.
The South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett, England, said in a Facebook post that a call came in from a local business about a snake found in a shipping container that arrived from India.
The post said the snake was a saw scaled viper, a species described as "way up there in the top few most deadly snakes."
A veterinarian and the hospital's reptile expert were dispatched to the business to capture the venomous reptile.
The hospital said the snake was locked into a box and secured for transport to "an appropriate facility."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $16 million said he forget the ticket in his wallet for nearly two months.
Jerry Knot, of Wasagamack, Manitoba, told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials he bought a ticket for the Aug. 24 Lotto Max drawing in Lac du Bonnet and placed it in his wallet -- and promptly forgot about it.
Knot said it was nearly two months later when he was visiting Winnipeg for his daughter's wedding and noticed the ticket in his wallet. He took the ticket to a store to use the scanner.
"I saw a two a bunch of zeroes and thought, 'Cool I won $20,000,'" Knot recalled.
He said the store's clerk told him to take a second look.
"I didn't know what she was talking about until she scanned it again and saw there were a few more zeroes than I originally thought," he said.
Knot had won the drawing's $16,180,800 ($20 million Canadian) jackpot.
The winner said he plans to use his windfall to build some cottages with his brother in Big Stone Lake for a planned treatment center or wilderness experience business.
"We were inspired by all of the big companies that have come up north to build remote fly-in fishing resorts," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Arizona fire department rescued a cat that became stuck inside a cinder block wall.
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said in a Facebook post that a resident contacted authorities to report a cat was trapped in her cinder block wall after apparently entering at the top of the hollow wall and crawling down to the base.
The department said the cat's head was "sticking out of a very small opening" in the wall.
"The crew broke a couple of the cinder blocks using a Halligan tool and sledgehammer and saved the cat that was in obvious distress. The cat was then treated by an emergency veterinary clinic," the post said.
The department said the cat was found to match the description of a feline on a lost pet flyer. The owner was contacted and reunited with the rescued pet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Insider) Australia is rolling out a chlamydia vaccine trial among koalas in the country.
About 400 koalas will be vaccinated as part of the trial, and researchers told Reuters that they hope the vaccine will help the animals survive longer as a species
While the disease is often sexually transmitted, it can be transmitted from mothers to their babies as well.
"It is a cruel disease that causes debilitating conjunctivitis, bladder infections and at times, infertility," Amber Gillett, a veterinarian and coordinator of research at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Wildlife, told Reuters.
The vaccine trial is being led by the University of the Sunshine Coast.
Peter Timms, a professor of microbiology at the school, told The Guardian that the vaccine had already been tested in 250 koalas in eight smaller trials.
He said that the vaccine is safe and that it can reduce infection levels.
"You can't really easily give antibiotics to koalas," Timms said. "People do, but it upsets their gut bacteria, and they need their gut bacteria to digest eucalyptus leaves."
"Unfortunately 10 or even 20% of animals that go through the Australia Zoo wildlife hospital come back to the hospital," he added. "In a lot of cases, if you just treat them with antibiotics, they often come back with chlamydial disease again."
The Australian Koala Foundation, an independent non-profit group, told Reuters in September that it estimates that Australia has lost about 30% of its koala population over the last three years.
The group said droughts, bushfires, and loss of habitats all played factors in the loss of population.
It estimates that there less than 58,000 koalas left in Australia.