NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a beetle that can withstand bird pecks, animal stomps and even being rolled over by a Toyota Camry. Now scientists are studying what the bug’s crush-resistant shell could teach them about designing stronger planes and buildings.
“This beetle is super tough,” said Purdue University civil engineer Pablo Zavattieri, who was among a group of researchers that ran over the insect with a car as part of a new study.
So, how does the seemingly indestructible insect do it? The species — aptly named diabolical ironclad beetle — owes its might to an unusual armor that is layered and pieced together like a jigsaw, according to the study by Zavattieri and his colleagues published in Nature on Wednesday. And its design, they say, could help inspire more durable structures and vehicles.
To understand what gives the inch-long beetle its strength, researchers first tested how much squishing it could take. The species, which can be found in Southern California’s woodlands, withstood compression of about 39,000 times its own weight.
For a 200-pound man, that would be like surviving a 7.8-million-pound crush.
Other local beetle species shattered under one-third as much pressure.
Researchers then used electron microscopes and CT scans to examine the beetle’s exoskeleton and figure out what made it so strong.
As is often the case for flightless beetles, the species’ elytra — a protective case that normally sheaths wings — had strengthened and toughened over time. Up close , scientists realized this cover also benefited from special, jigsaw-like bindings and a layered architecture.
When compressed, they found the structure fractured slowly instead of snapping all at once.
“When you pull them apart,” Zavattieri said, “it doesn’t break catastrophically. It just deforms a little bit. That’s crucial for the beetle.”
It could also be useful for engineers who design aircrafts and other vehicles and buildings with a variety of materials such as steel, plastic and plaster. Currently, engineers rely on pins, bolts, welding and adhesives to hold everything together. But those techniques can be prone to degrading.
In the structure of the beetle’s shell, nature offers an “interesting and elegant” alternative, Zavattieri said.
Because the beetle-inspired design fractures in a gradual and predictable way, cracks could be more reliably inspected for safety, said Po-Yu Chen, an engineer at Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University not involved in the research.
The beetle study is part of an $8 million project funded by the U.S. Air Force to explore how the biology of creatures such as mantis shrimp and bighorn sheep could help develop impact-resistant materials.
“We’re trying to go beyond what nature has done,” said study co-author David Kisailus, a materials scientist and engineer at the University of California, Irvine.
The research is the latest effort to borrow from the natural world to solve human problems, said Brown University evolutionary biologist Colin Donihue, who was not involved in the study. Velcro, for example, was inspired by the hook-like structure of plant burrs. Artificial adhesives took a page from super-clingy gecko feet.
Donihue said endless other traits found in nature could offer insight: “These are adaptations that have evolved over millennia.”
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
(Wink News) A Chihuahua named MacKenzie who weighs just four pounds was named 2020’s “American Hero Dog” on Monday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
MacKenzie won based on more than a million votes by the public and the deliberations of a panel of celebrity animal lovers and dog experts. She bested 407 competitors across the country to win the title at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®: 10th Anniversary Celebration.
“The American Humane Hero Dog Awards were created to honor some of the world’s most extraordinary heroes,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization.
“These heroic canines have gone above and beyond the call of duty, saving lives on the battlefield, comforting the ill and aged, and reminding us of the powerful, age-old bond between animals and people.
All seven category winners exemplify what it means to be a hero, and we hope that their stories–including MacKenzie’s–will inspire people to value our animal friends and recognize how much they do for us every day.”
Born with a cleft palate and contracting aspiration pneumonia which nearly took her life, MacKenzie overcame her birth defect and began helping hundreds of other rescue animals and providing children with world-changing lessons in empathy. Her job is to provide love and care for baby rescue animals born with birth defects. Most of the rescued animals are babies who cannot stay with their mothers because of their medical problems. MacKenzie takes an interest in each baby from day one, no matter the species or size. She plays nurse and cleans, comforts, and cuddles them. She acts as their mother and teaches them how to socialize, play, and have good manners. It’s been said that MacKenzie could mother anything from an ant to an elephant, nurturing countless puppies, kittens, a goat, a turkey, a squirrel, birds, a mouse, and despite her tiny size, even a Great Dane.
MacKenzie’s other important role is to interact with children at schools, so they learn to be open-minded toward animals and people with physical differences. They learn kindness, patience, and that you can make a difference in the world no matter how small you are.
MacKenzie may have lost her ability to bark, but she still makes herself heard and speaks for other animals born with defects and she is a shining example of how rescuing animals often helps save more than just one life.
MacKenzie, who comes from Hilton, New York, first won the top title in her individual category, becoming the country’s Hero Shelter Dog of the Year, and then in the last round, winning the American Humane Hero Dog Awards’ top title of 2020’s American Hero Dog.
The Hero Dog Awards were created to celebrate the powerful relationship between dogs and people and recognize extraordinary acts of heroism performed by ordinary dogs.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a New Jersey city hall to rescue a macaw perched on the building's roof.
Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said the parrot was spotted atop Paterson City Hall on Tuesday by a film crew working in the area.
The department shared photos of fire crews using a ladder truck to reach the frightened bird high on the rooftop.
McDermott said the owner of the escaped bird, identified as Chewy, went up on the ladder to retrieve the pet.
"The bird just jumped on him and was visibly relieved," McDermott told NorthJersey.com.
Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando said Chewy appeared frightened during the rescue, but was in good health.
"You couldn't ask for anything happier," DeCando said. "The bird was reunited with the owner and suffered no injuries."
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A California athlete's speed is going viral for an unusual reason after she ran a mile in under 6 minutes -- while 9 months pregnant.
Makenna Myler, 28, said her doctors cleared her to continue running with the Valor Track Club in Orange County five to six times a week while pregnant.
Myler’s husband, Mike, bet her $100 that she could not run a mile in under 8 minutes, and she decided to take on the challenge only one week before her due date.
The runner crushed the goal, finishing with a time of 5 minutes, 25 seconds. The average time for a female runner to complete a mile is 10 minutes, 40 seconds.
"I think pregnancy is a beautiful thing and it's not an injury or a sickness, that you're still really capable," Myler told Good Morning America.
Mike Myler posted video of the accomplishment to TikTok and Instagram, where it quickly racked up thousands of views.
“Someone check the Guinness stats. My wife is an absolute champion," Mike Myler wrote.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Alberta man's accidental purchase of two identical lottery tickets for the same drawing led to his splitting a $3.8 million jackpot with himself.
Andrew Burke of Calmar told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials he accidentally bought two identical tickets for the Sept. 16 Lotto 6.49 drawing at the Fas Gas Calmar Service gas station.
Burke's tickets both bore the numbers that came up in the drawing: 6-12-23-29-44-46.
The $3.8 million jackpot was split evenly between the two winning tickets, earning Burke a pair of $1.9 million jackpots.
Burke said he was shocked when he handed one of the tickets over to a clerk at the store to check if he had won anything.
"The owner walked in and said 'what have you done Andy, have you broken my machine?'" he recalled. "The clerk then told me 'you've won $2.5 million [U.S. $1.8 million] -- and I said she better check that other ticket, because it's the same numbers!"
He said the win will come as good news to his father-in-law.
"On our wedding day, my father-in-law said 'I always wanted my daughter to marry a millionaire, but I got the next best thing -- someone who spends money like a millionaire,'" Burke recalled.
Burke said he is now on permanent "vacation" from his job.
"All I wanted out of the lottery was to be able to retire comfortably, keep up on the house, and have my Land Rover restored. I don't need anything else," he said.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California made an early morning visit to a bank to chase away an unusual pair of "masked bandits" -- young raccoons. The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA said personnel responded to the Chase Bank branch in Redwood City after receiving a call from a bank customer who spotted the animals through a window while using an ATM outside the building.
"It's not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders," PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement.
She said the raccoons were reluctant to leave.
"The bank managers let our rescue staff into the bank, and after about 10 minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to safely shoo them outside. They apparently didn't want to leave the bank," she said.
Tarbox said PHS/SPCA personnel conducted a brief investigation to determine how the animals got into the building.
"There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank," Tarbox said.
"There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over. Thankfully, the raccoons were not injured during their morning escapade, and to our knowledge they didn't abscond with any money."
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An accommodation-finding website is offering Thanksgiving revelers the chance to get away for the week of the holiday on "Friendsgiving Island," a private island off the Florida coast.
Hotels.com said "Friendsgiving Island"would normally cost $1,400 per night, but it is being offered for $50 per night per person for a group of six from Nov. 14-21.
The island features a three-bedroom house and a boat that will be available for use during the seven-night stay on the island.
The offer, available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 27, also includes a private chef to prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner.
"We've been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties," said Josh Belkin, vice president, global brand Hotels.com. "Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may look a little different this year, which is why Hotels.com is letting you reserve an entire private island to keep those yearly traditions like Friendsgiving."
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a prize item from his garden could be headed for the Guinness Book of World Records after he grew a 470.5-pound bushel gourd.
Steve Connolly, who has been growing giant pumpkins for about 30 years and started working on growing massive bushel gourds for about four years, said his 470.5-pound behemoth is being submitted to Guinness as a new world record.
The current record holder is a 384-pound, 8-ounce gourd grown in Tennessee in 2018.
"Well for me, it's always a goal to grow the biggest and the best in all the land," Connolly told the Boston Globe.
Connolly said the key to growing giant gourds is extra attention.
“I take 600-square-feet of land, and I let just one gourd grow," he said. "It really gives these things the best chance in the world to succeed."
The gourd is currently on display at Ward's Berry Farm in Sharon.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A man who lost his wedding ring while hunting in Maine had the item returned to him when another hunter came across it eight years later.
Shawn Howard said he had been hunting with a friend in Brighton when the ring apparently fell off his finger.
Howard said he gave up hope of ever seeing the ring again until he saw a recent post to the Maine Moose Hunting group on Facebook from a fellow hunter who had found a ring in the same area.
Howard said the photos posted by the other hunter showed the ring's engraving, which confirmed that it was his long-lost item.
The man said he was pleased to find out the ring still fits.
"It certainly is something that you treasure and it's nice to have it back," Howard told WABI-TV.
He said the ring's return coincides nicely with the 19th anniversary of his wedding to his wife, Theresa, on Tuesday.
"I was in tears when I found out. I was just grateful that he found it. Then he took the time which was awesome. I was kinda hoping he'd get a moose as a little reward for him," Theresa Howard said.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was stunned after he pulled over a hearse that was driving in the carpool lane on Monday, and the driver asked if the corpse he was transporting counted as a passenger.
Trooper Travis Smaka spotted the Chrysler minivan hearse going southbound in the HOV lane on Interstate 15, according to the Los Angeles Times. The driver appeared to be alone — but that was because Smaka was notcounting ”the dearly departed in the back,” as Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command later explained on Twitter.
So Smaka flashed the lights of his patrol car and pulled over the hearse driver, collecting his license and registration. He was expecting to hear one of the more typical excuses — that the driver was running late for an appointment or on his way to an emergency situation.
But instead, the driver nodded toward the rear of the minivan. Smaka took the hint and asked, “Oh, you have a deceased in the back?”
That’s when the driver pressed his luck and replied, "So, he doesn't count?" according to Fox News. The trooper had no choice but to break the bad news — cars are only allowed in the carpool lane when they’re carrying at least two “living, breathing people.”
“He’s not with us” he told the driver, then clarified, “This body was in the rear cargo and that doesn’t qualify as a seat.”
Smaka said the interaction gave him “a good chuckle” and threw him off his game for a moment. “That was one of the more interesting responses I've gotten,” he said.
The violation called for a $250 traffic ticket, but Smaka decided to let the driver off with a warning instead. The Highway Patrol has also protected the identity of the driver and the funeral home where he works.
While the hearse driver’s excuse was a unique one, it certainly wasn’t the first time someone has tried to navigate their way into the carpool lane using a bogus story.
A Northern California man once tried to argue that the articles of incorporation for his business counted as a second passenger, as the Supreme Court regards corporations as individuals in legal matters.
Other drivers have attempted to place less-than-stellar stand-ins for actual people in the passenger’s seat. One Washington man attached President Trump’s face in cardboard to the headrest. And another tried it with a life-size cutout of The Most Interesting Man in the World.
In California, a driver tried to pass off his full-grown German shepherd as a legitimate passenger — after all, the pup was wearing its seatbelt just like a human.
"This guy told me that he shouldn't get cited because the dog was a family member,” the trooper told the Los Angeles Times. “He was adamant about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.