BANGKOK (AP) — A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn’t told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday.
The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, Pol. Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press.
Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn’t seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12.
A video clip on social media showed two painters asking the residents on the 26th floor to open the window and let them in. One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, told the Thai media that he and his two friends had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building.
When he reached the 30th floor, he felt that the rope was heavier and when he looked down, he saw someone on the 21st floor open a window and cut his rope. He tried asking for help from other units, but nobody was in. The third colleague continued to support them from the top floor, said Praphaiwan Setsing, the resident who saved them.
Praphaiwan said her British husband noticed one painter signaling for help and called her to talk to them.
“This incident is shocking and should not happen at all,” she said.
The management of the condo accompanied the painters to report the incident to the police. The 34-year-old woman at first denied she responsible, but police sent the severed rope for a fingerprint and DNA analysis, media reported.
On Wednesday, the woman and her lawyer appeared at the police station. After the police showed her the CCTV footage and the forensic evidence, she confessed but denied any intention to kill the workers.
Pongjak said the suspect was temporarily released. Police will file an indictment at the provincial court within 15 days, he said. She could face a prison term up to 20 years if found guilty on a charge of attempted murder.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors have dropped a felony theft charge against a man who underpaid for a bottle of Mountain Dew by 43 cents.
Prosecutors in Perry County dropped the theft charge this month against Joseph Sobolewski, 38, and downgraded another charge, the Patriot-News reported Tuesday.
In August, Sobolewski went into an Exxon in Duncannon and saw a sign advertising two 20-ounce Mountain Dew bottles for $3, he said. He took one bottle, slapped $2 on the counter for what he thought was a $1.50 soda and walked out, not realizing the discount did not apply to a single bottle.
The bottle really cost $2.29, so including tax, he owed the store 43 cents.
State police found Sobolewski and arrested him on a felony charge. A judge ordered him held on $50,000 cash-only bond. He was in jail for seven days before his public defender successfully argued for his release, the newspaper reported.
Sobolewski had twice in the past 10 years been charged with theft, once for not paying for a tank of gas and another time for stealing a pair of shoes from a store. Under Pennsylvania's three-strikes law, a third theft charge must be a felony, regardless of the amount or value involved. He faced up to seven years in prison.
District Attorney Andrew Bender did not answer emails or calls from the Patriot-News. Sobolewski did not return messages seeking comment.
Sobolewski told the newspaper it was "great news" that the felony was being dismissed. "I feel I was treated unequally because I had a record."
The newspaper previously reported that Sobolewski had been charged with theft in Cumberland County earlier in the summer on suspicion of trying to take items from a Hobby Lobby with his wife. For that charge, his bail was set at $2,000, and he is applying for a diversion program there.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Traffic on a stretch of California highway was slowed due to an unusual hazard: hundreds of rolls of toilet paper in the roadway.
Aerial video from the scene shows the rolls of toilet paper were spread across about 100 yards of Interstate 880 in San Leandro, south of Marina Boulevard.
Transportation authorities said the unusual traffic hazard caused traffic to slow, but no major backups occurred.
The origins of the toilet paper rolls and how they came to be in the roadway were unclear. Witnesses took to social media to question where the toilet paper came from.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A new bar in Iowa offers cocktails, karaoke and pizza, but one common bar feature is absent from the business: alcohol.
Unimpaired, which opened its doors this month in Iowa City, is aimed at giving people a place to play games and socialize without the pressure to consume alcohol.
Co-founder Amber Haines said the business set its sights on Iowa City after opening its first location in Davenport last year.
"I am four years sober; I don't drink, I still like to go out and socialize. I still like to dance, and sing karaoke, believe it or not. Sober karaoke," Haines told KCRG-TV.
"So, I just thought, why couldn't there be a place like this? Especially around a college so we can be there for the 18 to 21-year-old crowd."
The bar is partnering with the University of Iowa to offer events for students in an alcohol-free environment.
"We're more set out to prove that a bar could be more of a social atmosphere," Haines told the Iowa City Press-Citizen. "We're hoping that we can really be that place for the college students."
Amanda O'Donnell, the general manager of the Iowa City location, said she was excited by the unique aspects of the business.
"I definitely hadn't heard of anything like this before, I didn't even know there were so many options that you could try or choose and still have a bar-like feel," O'Donnell said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona ended up in a late-night chase with an escaped cow that went running through a residential neighborhood.
The Glendale Police Department said officers gave chase about 3:30 a.m. after the cow was seen running through streets and yards in the area near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Body camera footage from the chase shows police repeatedly attempting to corner the bovine, which manages to evade its pursuers.
A member of the public was able to lasso the cow. Police said the animal was returned to its owner.
"The officers had no beef with this cow, they just wanted to see it home safe," police said in a Facebook post. "Great example of community and police working together to mooooove things in the right direction."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MSN) Police in Seattle went undercover to break open what they said was a trafficking ring involving the sale of expensive stolen goods: Lego, taken from an Amazon store.
Saying they had seized 171 sets, police released a picture showing the boxes stacked together.
The accused store owner denied knowingly selling stolen goods, protested the picture and said he would fight the resultant charges.
According to one expert, Lego theft and trafficking has become a major concern.
RJ Coughlin, a director at Brickcon, a convention for adult Lego enthusiasts, told Fox 13 Seattle Lego theft was "very, very prominent here in the north-west", in part because sets can fetch $800.
"You could go to Fred Meyer and Walmart in many parts of the city, in the outlying areas, and you'll actually see Lego sets are locked up," Coughlin said.
"You will see shelves that are pretty much empty, and if you talk to the employees they will tell you someone literally came that morning, loaded up the cart full of Lego and just walked right out of there."
This summer, the Amazon 4-Star, a store in downtown Seattle run by the online retail giant, said it was the target of a repeat shoplifter who stole electronics and Lego sets worth more than $10,000.
At the same time, Rummage Around, an operator at Pike Place, was selling popular sets based on Star Wars' The Mandalorian and other franchises. To an employee of the Amazon store, the sets looked suspiciously familiar. A supervisor visited, saw identification stickers on sets and contacted law enforcement.
Seattle police commenced what they called "Operation: MandalOrganized Retail Theft", going undercover to investigate the Pike Place seller.
Plainclothes officers visited the store to offer marked merchandise – specifically, a Baby Yoda Lego set – to its 67-year-old owner, Mark Brady. According to police reports, after an undercover detective told Brady he stole the set from Amazon 4-Star, Brady said he did not like that the set was marked but could cut the marker off.
Pike Place market in Seattle, where the allegedly stolen goods were being resold.© Photograph: Karen Ducey/Reuters Pike Place market in Seattle, where the allegedly stolen goods were being resold.
The detective, police said, asked Brady: "What else do you need?"
Brady allegedly replied that he would take "Lego sets – the big ones".
After weeks of investigation, police determined Brady was knowingly selling stolen goods. Saying Brady directed a "prolific" shoplifter to steal from retail stores, they also said that on one occasion the shoplifter sold multiple items to Brady while detectives were in his store. Police said they were still investigating the shoplifting suspect, who they had identified.
Brady was charged with trafficking stolen property, an offense which could lead to prison time.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Brady denied knowingly selling stolen goods and said fellow Pike Place business owners had created a GoFundMe account to help him retain a lawyer.
"I do want to fight this," he said.
Brady told the Post he was unhappy with the photo of the allegedly stolen sets, which he said made him appear to be a "monster". He also questioned how police could prove which sets were stolen, and said his life had recently been made "miserable", through several surgeries and slowing business due to the pandemic.
Police said the investigation was continuing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A utility worker doing maintenance on a faulty water well in Iowa raised a pipe from the well and discovered it was covered in more than a half dozen snakes.
Latimer-based Mort's Water Company said the worker pulled the pipe up from the malfunctioning well earlier this month and was greeted by 8-9 bull snakes slithering on the structure.
The company said in a Facebook post the snakes had apparently slithered into the well "through the top of a poorly sealed well casing."
Mort's Water Company said the snakes were a surprising sight, but they were not the cause of the well's issue. The problem turned out to be a pump and motor in need of repair, the business said.
Bull snakes can grow up to 6 feet long, but they are non-venomous and not considered to be a threat to humans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Futurism.com) In what could be a serious reality check for the buzz-filled space tourism industry, its most established player says it had to cancel its upcoming launch with SpaceX because it couldn't find any viable — and sufficiently wealthy — passengers for the journey.
"The mission was marketed to a large number of our prospective customers, but ultimately the mix of price, timing and experience wasn't right at that particular time and our contract with SpaceX expired," company spokesperson Stacey Tearne told SpaceNews. "We hope to revisit the offering in the future."
That comes as a major narrative shift after the Inspiration4 mission, which launched four amateur astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule for a three-day joyride in Earth's orbit last month.
The event seized global attention as a proof of concept for future space tourism endeavors. However, the rough edges of the journey — ranging from toilet troubles to sickness on board, nevermind the journey's enormous price tag, estimated to be around $200 million — may have also demonstrated that the target demographic for space tourism is both very small, tolerant of significant discomfort, and inordinately wealthy.
In spite of Space Adventures' woes — the company has existed since the early 2000s and has sent several tourists to space, but none since 2009 — there are still several planned space tourism launches. Axiom Space, for instance, plans to launch a crew of four, including a former NASA astronaut and a wealthy entrepreneur, to the International Space Station early in 2022.
Even Space Adventures still has one journey on the books, in which it plans to launch Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the International Space Station in December — though in a Russian Soyuz capsule instead of a SpaceX vehicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky priest's pasta sauce is headed to the friendly skies.
Father Jim Sichko is a Catholic priest from Lexington known for going above and beyond for others. He's paid people's hospital and funeral bills in the past.
Then Sichko started selling spaghetti sauce recipe his mom passed down to him, sending all of the proceeds to three organizations that help others.
Those proceeds just got a big boost.
Delta Airlines is now on board with Sichko's sauce.
The airline's Sky Clubs in Cincinnati, Detroit, Boston, and Atlanta will serve the sauce.
"It once again teaches each and every one of us that, if you have a dream, a will, and a desire -- and if you're willing to do good to others -- it always comes back to you 1,000-fold," he said. "It's always been my belief and it's always been true."
Miss Marie's Spaghetti Sauce is bottled in Louisville.