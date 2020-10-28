COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — What is a 104-year-old woman to do if she wants to visit family members but can’t sit in a car for a long period of time?
Margrethe Hansen, who lives in a Denmark retirement home some 174 kilometers (108 miles) away from her 82-year-old son and her grandchildren, opted to go by helicopter.
“I thought it was the fastest way to get away,” Hansen told Denmark’s TV2. “I do not know what it costs, but it was worth the money.”
A grandson picked up Hansen on Tuesday from her retirement home on the Danish island of Funen and drove her to a nearby field where a private helicopter waited. He lifted his grandmother onto the aircraft and sat her next to the pilot, and then took a backseat together with a nurse.
The flight to Stoevring in northern Denmark took roughly one hour. Hansen saw her relatives’ new houses from the sky and visited with them on the ground before taking the chopper home the same day.
“The first ride was the best. Otherwise, it was a bit bumpy, but it was fine,” Hansen told the channel.
(FOX) A New Hampshire woman allegedly posed as a prosecutor and then falsified records related to drug and stalking charges filed against her, court documents say.
Lisa Landon, of Littleton, used the state's electronic system to drop the charges and submitted fake documents in three separate criminal cases last year, according to a review by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Landon's plan to avoid jail went awry when a forensic examiner, who was supposed to perform a competency evaluation on her, noticed the charges were dropped.
The examiner later contacted Hillsborough County prosecutors to confirm if the evaluation was still necessary, the indictment says.
Landon, 33, is also accused of falsifying a judge's decision to waive a filing fee in a lawsuit she filed against the county and faked an order in a child custody case involving her child and a family member.
She faces one charge of false personation and six counts of falsifying physical evidence. Her criminal past includes drug possession and stalking charges.
(FOX) They say the streets of New York City aren't what they used to be.
A Bronx man wound up in the hospital Saturday after the concrete collapsed beneath his feet, sending him tumbling into a decrepit basement -- where he encountered a mischief of rats, according to local reports.
He was waiting at a bus stop in the Belmont neighborhood when video shows the ground giving out beneath him, sending him tumbling between 12 and 15 feet underground.
NBC New York identified the victim as 33-year-old Leonard Shoulders.
"He was just standing and the sidewalk just -- It was like a suction," his mother, Cindy White, told the station. "Like a sinkhole. He just went down."
Then it got worse.
White told the outlet her son was afraid to call for help because he didn't want to open his mouth around the rush of rats below. But bystanders could see him and alerted authorities.
Rescuers removed him from the pit about 30 minutes later, and he was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital across the street, where he was stable, according to CBS New York.
His brother, Greg White, told the New York Daily News that the injuries included a broken arm, broken leg and a scraped face.
The paper also published a photo of the hole that shows just a couple of inches of concrete above a dark, empty space with no visible support.
The city's Department of Buildings said a building's poorly maintained basement was under the sidewalk, which was in disrepair.
The incident forced the closure of the building, which houses a dentist's office, until repairs are made.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The tourism board of Kazakhstan is embracing the new Borat movie by using the character's catchphrase, "Very nice," in a series of campaign videos.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, stars Sasha Baron Cohen as fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev and takes numerous shots at the former Soviet country.
The first movie was banned in Kazakhstan, where officials took issue with the depiction of the country as a hotbed of poverty, but the Kazakh tourism board appropriated the character's catchphrase this time around for videos encouraging visitors to make up their own minds about the nation.
The videos show tourists experiencing the country's food, markets, cities and landscapes, and each video ends with a visitor exclaiming: "Wow, very nice!"
"The slogan offers the perfect description of Kazakhstan's vast tourism potential in a short, memorable way. Kazakhstan's nature is very nice; its food is very nice; and its people, despite Borat's jokes to the contrary, are some of the nicest in the world," Kairat Sadvakassov, deputy chairman of Kazakh Tourism, said in a news release.
"We would like everyone to come experience Kazakhstan for themselves by visiting our country in 2021 and beyond, so that they can see that Borat's homeland is nicer than they may have heard," he said.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas high school shared security camera footage of teachers and an animal control officer chasing a loose raccoon through the halls.
Trinity High School Principal Mike Harris shared security camera footage of the scene that unfolded at the Euless school when a raccoon made its way into the building.
The video shows a group of seven teachers and an animal control officer chasing the raccoon through the empty hallways of the school for several moments.
The raccoon eventually darts out of the building through an open door.
The incident comes on the heels of two raccoons that made headlines earlier this month when security cameras at the Chase Bank branch in Redwood City recorded the masked intruders wandering around inside the closed facility.
The would-be bank robbers were ejected by personnel from the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Tupperware relied on social gatherings for explosive growth in the mid 20th century. In the 21st century, it is social distancing that is fueling sales.
Restaurant pain has turned into Tupperware's gain with millions of people in a pandemic opening cookbooks again and looking for solutions to leftovers. They've found it again in Tupperware, suddenly an "it brand" five decades after what seemed to be its glory days.
The company had appeared to be on life support, posting negative sales growth in five of the last six years, a trend that seemed to be accelerating this year.
Long gone was the heyday of the Tupperware Party, first held in 1948, which provided women with a chance to run their own business. That system worked so well, Tupperware took its products out of stores three years later. But it has struggled as more families gave up making dinner from scratch and also dining out more.
Then the pandemic struck.
Profit during the most recent quarter quadrupled to $34.4 million, Tupperware reported Wednesday.
The explosion of sales caught almost everyone off guard and shares of Tupperware Brands Corp., which had been rising since April, spiked 40% to a new high for the year. Shares that could be had for around $1 in March, closed in on $30 Wednesday.
Tupperware stands apart from most other companies that have thrived in the pandemic. Unlike Netflix, Amazon.com, Peloton or even DraftKings, it doesn't rely on a hi-tech platform.
However, it's certainly not alone as the pandemic bends how we spend our time more rapidly perhaps than any point in our lifetimes.
On Monday the toymaker Hasbro said that its games division, which includes board games like Monopoly, saw a 21% jump in revenue.
On Wednesday, Tupperware reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, triple what Wall Street had expected. Revenue of $477.2 million was about 30% higher than forecasts and 14% better than last year.
CEO Miguel Fernandez said the company, based in Orlando, Florida, had shifted more heavily to digital sales to accommodate those sheltering in the pandemic. He also noted "increased consumer demand."
The company earlier this year had begun a turnaround campaign. Fernandez, who once led Avon, was named CEO in March just as COVID-19 infections began to spread in the U.S.
(FOX) Police on Tuesday identified the man accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during a Delta flight earlier this month as a pastor from Raleigh.
A police report obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal says Daniel Chalmers was arrested at the Detroit Metro Airport after the flight landed on Oct. 13.
According to the report, a passenger named Alicia Beverly, told police she woke up on the plane around 2:45 a.m. to find a man urinating on her.
Police said Beverly alerted the flight crew and the two were separated. When asked what had happened, Beverly reported replied: "He peed on me!"
When the man was asked "What did you do?" he reportedly said: "I peed on her, I thought I was going to the bathroom."
After the plane landed in Detroit, airport police boarded the plane and Beverly told the officers what had happened. Police said the man initially denied her accusations, telling officers: "I'm a pastor, that is out of my character and I didn't do it."
When he asked for proof of the woman's allegations, one of the officers told him that "the victims clothing was covered in his urine and the seat was as well." He also told the man that he was "the only person standing on the aircraft and was observed standing directly over the victim."
The officer said in his report that he observed "a small, visually apparent wet spot in the groin area of his shorts" and that he smells of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. The man also told police he was on medication.
Police identified the man as Daniel Chalmers. The Journal reported that Chalmers is the lead pastor at Love Wins Ministries in Raleigh, and a staff member at Catch the Fire Raleigh-Durham Church.
Chalmers was escorted off the plane and taken into custody. According to the report, Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."
An FBI agent later interviewed Chalmers and cited him for simple assault before he was released.
In a statement to Fox News, Delta Airlines confirmed that "law enforcement officials met Delta flight 874 from Las Vegas to Detroit upon arrival on the morning of Oct. 13 due to an unruly customer."
Before Chalmers was identified, speculation grew online about the identity or the urinating pastor. Last Friday, Will Graham, the executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove and Associate Evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, took to social media to dispel rumors that he might be the culprit.
Fox News reached out to Graham who declined to comment.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas woman said her strip club-inspired Halloween display featuring seductively posed skeletons has raised the ire of her local homeowner's association.
Angela Nava of Richmond said she received a letter from her homeowner's association Sunday saying there had been complaints filed about her "inappropriate" and "offensively positioned" Halloween decorations.
"It's modeled after an adult club," she told KTRK-TV. "We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it's really been just a great creative outlet for me."
The display features skeletons in colorful wigs pole dancing and striking other suggestive poses.
"We've all been cooped up and it's been just a terrible year," Nava said. "We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right."
Nava said she doesn't plan to fight the letter from the HOA, since it gives her 30 days from Sunday to remove the display -- well after Halloween.
"When I got the letter, I was a little sad," Nava said. "I thought, 'OK, I'm just going to take it down. I'm going to comply. I'm going to take it down and just not do this anymore.' But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, 'Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I'm going to continue to do it.'"
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An Alberta woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $75,000 said the scratch-off ticket was a birthday present from a friend.
Carol Lynn Fossen, of Cadogan, told the Western Canada Lottery Corp. that a friend gave her a Lotto Max Zing scratch-off ticket.
Fossen said she later scratched off the ticket, which her friend bought from the IDA Pharmacy in Provost, and discovered it was a $75,859.50 top prize winner.
"I still don't really believe it," Fossen said of her birthday surprise.
Fossen said she plans to share her winnings with her children.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Colorado man broke a Guinness World Record when he ran a mile in under 5 minutes -- while pushing his 1-year-old son in a stroller.
Andrew Vos, 34, of Broomfield, took to the track at Broomfield Heights Middle School while his son, Bodhi, rode in the stroller in front of him.
Vos said he became interested in the record after learning it was 5 minutes.
"I contacted the Guinness World Records, and they alluded to it was 5 minutes. And I'm like, 'that's doable,'" Vos told KUSA-TV.
Vos finished his single mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 57.1 seconds, enough to take the record.
"It feels good, it was a good accomplishment," Vos said after his run. "It'll be fun to look back and be in there with a kid of mine, our youngest kid."
