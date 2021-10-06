HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff removed from office after being convicted of theft and ethics violations is giving five-star reviews to the jail where he spent more than two weeks in custody. Perhaps he should: He ran it for decades.
Ousted Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely addressed the news media on Tuesday in his most extensive public comments since being convicted in August. Free on bond while appealing, Blakely maintained his innocence but had no complaints about doing time in the Limestone County jail in Athens.
“Best jail in the state of Alabama — that’s another thing I’m proud of,” Blakely said during a news conference outside his attorney’s office in Huntsville. “The food was real good, the staff took very good care of me.”
Blakely, 70, was convicted in August of taking no-interest loans from a Limestone County jail fund that held prisoners’ money and of stealing $4,000 from his campaign account. He was in his 10th straight term at the time of his removal from office, making him Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff at the time.
Wearing his trademark cowboy hat and boots, Blakely said he had fewer privileges than jail trusties and denied receiving special treatment from his former staff.
“I was incarcerated, whether they kept me in my office up front or whether they had me in the hole in the back,” he said. “When you’re incarcerated, let me tell you, you don’t have the freedom to go.”
Blakely said he “couldn’t ask for better treatment from the inmates,” and said some even offered to have him food delivered to the jail.
“I said, ‘No, I eat the jail food ’cause I love it because I’ve been eating it for the last 38 years,” he said.
Sentenced to three years in custody, Blakely won’t get to serve time in the Limestone County jail once he begins his term. A judge ruled that he will be held at the Franklin County Jail, located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Athens.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida gas station employee said she's listed as receiving a $3.4 million COVID relief check that she never applied for and never received.
Holly Hill resident Amy Williams said she's stunned that her name and an outdated address ended up in the federal database stating that she received millions in COVID Restaurant Revitalization Funds for a catering business. Williams never applied for the funds, never received any money and has never worked in the restaurant business.
Of the 31 Daytona Beach businesses that received the COVID relief funds, Williams is at the top, allegedly receiving the biggest check for a catering business she does not have, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
And she hasn't lived at the address listed on the check for roughly eight years, she said.
The next highest check in the area went to a beachside nightlife spot for nearly $560,000, the paper reported.
Williams' husband works as a restaurant cook, but that's their only tie to the food industry. And that restaurant did not receive any relief funds either.
"I don't have any money," said Williams. "I'd really love to know how this happened."
The 44-year-old had been unemployed for three years while battling breast cancer and recently started working at a gas station. She and her husband live with their three children in a modest apartment.
The Small Business Administration declined comment on the mistaken check, saying its Office of Inspector General and the agency's federal partners are working diligently to resolve fraud incidents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (AP) — Southeastern Michigan's Riverview never will be confused with the Florida Everglades, but it sure looked like home to a baby alligator found roaming through one of its neighborhoods.
Police responded Sunday night to a report of the reptile and found the 2-foot-long (.6-meter-long) alligator walking in a street. Officers later placed the alligator with a local expert on reptiles.
Riverview is southwest of Detroit.
The gator is not the first to be captured outdoors this year in Michigan.
A 3-foot-long (.9-meter-long) alligator was removed last month from a Tuscola County pond, about 86 miles (138 kilometers) north of Detroit.
In August, a city worker used a fishing pole and lure to snag another 3-foot-long alligator from a sewage pond in Stanton, 154 miles (247 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California man is suing a Los Angeles psychic he paid for fraud beacuse she allegedly claimed she could remove a witch's curse put on him by his ex-girlfriend for $5,100.
Last month, Mauro Restrepo found psychic Sophia Adams' website that billed her as a "Ph.D. Life Coach" and "psychic love coach," according to the City News Service in Los Angeles.
"This made plaintiff more confident that he was speaking with a professional that could help him," the lawsuit filed Friday in the Torrance Superior Court stated.
Adams gave Restrepo a tarot reading when he visited her office in Palos Verdes Estates and told him he had "mala suerte," or "bad luck" put there by his ex-girlfriend when she hired a curse-casting witch.
Adams allegedly claimed his family would be "unhappy and in danger" unless he paid her $5,100 to remove the curse, the news service reported.
Restrepo reportedly paid Adams a $1,000 deposit but she "did not in any way help (his) marriage," the lawsuit said.
Restrepo says he has suffered anxiety and sleepless nights and is also suing for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress along with negligence and civil conspiracy.
He is asking for $25,000 in damages.
The lawsuit also names Adams' business Psychic Love Specialist by Sophia, her husband, her daughter and her landlords for her business, arguing that they all knew she was using her position to take advantage of clients but did nothing to stop her, the news service reported.
Adams did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin are reminding residents to dispose of unwanted boats properly after a vessel was abandoned on a highway with "free" painted on the side.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post that troopers responded to a call for service in Washington County and discovered someone had abandoned a boat on Highway 33.
The boat had "free" painted on the side.
"Disclaimer -- this is not the proper method for disposing a boat," the post said.
The post said troopers are frequently confronted with baffling sights while patrolling highways.
"We cover thousands of road miles every year, running across a variety of unusual things alongside the roadway," the WSP said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Miami mansion of Al Capone, once fated to be demolished, just sold for $15.5 million.
The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the home was sold to to 93 Palm Residence LLC, managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam.
Capone, the original "Scarface," bought the waterfront house for $40,000 in 1928. He died there in 1947 from a heart attack
Developer Todd Michael Glaser and partner Nelson Gonzalez, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM bought the residence in August for $10.75 million with plans to demolish it and replace it with a more modern project. But preservationist in Miami Beach balked at their plans.
Glaser said the offer came out of the blue and compared it to a winning lottery ticket.
"If someone tells you they want to give you a $5 million lotto ticket, of course you'd take it," Glaser said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters called to a California beach to conduct a cliff rescue arrived to find the reported person clinging to the rocks actually was a mannequin from a movie shoot.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said witnesses at Hope Ranch Beach called 911 to report a woman appeared to be stranded on the side of the cliff without proper climbing gear.
Firefighters arrived with trucks, drones and utility vehicles, but the would-be rescuers soon discovered the "woman" was actually "a mannequin from movie shoot days earlier," the department tweeted.
The department said the witnesses did the right thing by calling 911.
"Better to call than not," the tweet said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of zebras escaped from an indoor zoo at an Illinois pumpkin farm and led workers, zookeepers and police on a nearly two-hour chase.
Jacob Goebbert, an employee at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove, said the two zebras, a male and a female, escaped from their pen at the farm's indoor zoo and left the building through the rear doors.
Goebbert said the farm does not own the zebras, explaining the zoo's animals are provided by another business.
Farmworkers and zookeepers set out to capture the zebras, and Kane County sheriff's deputies joined in the chase after receiving a call about loose zebras on Route 47.
At least one driver on the road captured video of the loose animals and posted the footage to TikTok.
Illinois State Police were contacted when the chase neared Interstate 90, and officers from the Hampshire and Pingree Grove police departments joined in the pursuit.
The zebras were captured uninjured.
Goebbert said the farm is investigating how the zebras escaped from their pen.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A wedding ring lost while cliff diving in Hawaii was returned to its owner thanks to another cliff diver and the power of social media.
Lexi and CJ Jorden-Ames said they did a cliff side photo shoot with photographer Jamie Ronning on Hawaii Island last year to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, and they took a 30-foot dive from the cliff to get some special photos.
CJ said the ring still was on his finger when he hit the water, but he felt it come off while climbing on the lava rocks.
"I reached up on the rock and it literally felt like somebody pulled it right off my finger," he told KHON-TV.
The couple said they searched for the ring for more than a month, and even attempted using a metal detector, but they couldn't find any trace of the lost wedding band.
Big Island resident Ryan Priest said he was cliff diving months later in the same location when he made an unusual discovery.
"Just a normal day in the ocean and I decided to jump one of the cliffs down there," Priest said. "When I was climbing out of the ocean I noticed that there was a ring in the lava rocks."
Priest and his wife, Corinne, posted about the ring on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, but nearly a year went by without any leads about the ring's owner.
Ronning said she installed TikTok for the first time last week, and found herself perusing videos on the page for Aloha Zoe photography, the company owned by the Priests. She ended up spotting the video featuring CJ's lost ring.
"I thought there's no possible way that this could be the ring. Sure enough, I reached out," Ronning said.
Ronning contacted Lexi, who then contacted the Priests to orchestrate a surprise for her husband during a trip to the beach.
"We looked at a photo of them so we knew what they looked like," Ryan Priest said. "When we saw them walking along the beach I started to get my phone out. I started to take selfies of Corinne and I.
"After taking some selfies they were walking past, and I go excuse me I'm really bad at taking selfies do you mind taking a photo of us at this beautiful ocean?"
After CJ snapped a few photos, Priest told him he had dropped something and picked up a handful of sand -- containing the lost ring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A semi rolled over on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 103 in Jackson County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire post.
State Patrol Sergeant Greg Venne said the semi was carrying Leinenkugel's beer, and that much of it spilled out after the crash, resulting in a total loss of cargo.
The accident occurred at 9:15 a.m Wednesday. Venne said eastbound I-94 has been down to one-lane, and hopes to have the scene cleared and lanes re-opened by 2:15 p.m.
The driver had a minor injury but is OK.
Leinenkugel's president, Dick Leinenkugel, said on Twitter "Glad to hear the driver is okay but sad to hear the truckload of @Leinenkugels Toasted Bock is a total loss. We will get busy brewing an additional replacement brew and apologize for any shortages in the interim. #roadsidecleanup"