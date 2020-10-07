JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tasmanian devils, the carnivorous marsupials whose feisty, frenzied eating habits won the animals cartoon fame, have returned to mainland Australia for the first time in some 3,000 years.
“Seeing those devils released into a wild landscape — it’s a really emotional moment,” said Liz Gabriel, director of conservation group Aussie Ark, which led the release effort in partnership with other conservation groups.
The 11 most recently released devils began exploring their new home once they were freed from round, white cages at the nearly 1,000-acre Barrington Tops wildlife refuge in New South Wales state, about 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney.
Tasmanian devils, which were once called Sarcophilus satanicus or “Satanic flesh-lover,” went extinct in mainland Australia before the arrival of Europeans. Scientists believe the introduction of carnivorous dingoes, a surge in the indigenous human population, and a devastating dry season cause by a prolonged El Nino caused the devil to migrate to present-day Tasmania, said University of Tasmania ecologist Menna Jones.
“I think any one of those three factors alone probably wouldn’t have caused extinction — but the three of them together likely caused the devil to become extinct on the mainland,” she said.
Devils have been protected in Australia since 1941, and conservationists have worked to bolster their populations for years, citing their importance as top predators who can suppress invasive species — like foxes and feral cats — and in turn protect smaller species and biodiversity.
One of the biggest blows to conservation efforts came in the 1990s when a communicable cancer called devil facial tumor disease — which passes between devils through their bites while mating and causes large tumors that prevent them from eating — reduced the population from some 140,000 to as few as 20,000.
In response, researchers established an insurance population of cancer-free devils in wild-type enclosures in Australia’s island state of Tasmania. But the releases in July and September are the first time the squat mammals — all of which have tested negative for the contagious cancer — have been released on the mainland in a protected wild landscape
Gabriel said Aussie Ark aims for devils eventually to live in non-protected areas in mainland Australia, with the hope the devils will contribute to keeping cat and fox populations under control.
Some experts question whether the introduction would have that hoped-for level of impact.
Nick Mooney, an Australia conservationist who has worked with Tasmanian devils for some 40 years, said feral felines are likely to return to hunting for a food source rather than relying on carrion in competition with the devils.
“There is an argument that by putting devils into a situation where you stop the other carnivores scavenging is that those animals, like cats and foxes, will simply start hunting. You could actually make a conservation problem where it didn’t exist before,” said Mooney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Officials with a Canadian business said they were left surprised, confused and somewhat amused when Facebook refused to run an ad because a photo of onions was flagged as an "overtly sexual image."
Jackson McLean, a manager at Gaze Seed Company in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, said the company submitted an ad to Facebook to promote its walla walla onions, but the submitted image was rejected by the social media network because the photo, which depicted only a group of onions, was deemed to be "overtly sexual."
"We got notified the other day that it's an 'overtly sexual image' that they had to ban from the site," McLean told CBC News. "I guess something about the two round shapes there could be misconstrued as boobs or something, nude in some way."
McLean said he had to laugh at what was apparently an error by Facebook's anti-nudity algorithm.
"I just thought it was funny," he said. "You'd have to have a pretty active imagination to look at that and get something sexual out of it ... 'Overtly sexual,' as in there's no way of mistaking it as not sexual."
The company appealed the decision, and a Facebook Canada spokeswoman confirmed the ad's rejection was an algorithm error.
"We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn't know a walla walla onion from a, well, you know," the spokeswoman, Meg Sinclair, told The National Post. "We restored the ad and are sorry for the business' trouble."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania house made famous as the home of serial killer Buffalo Bill in 1991 horror film Silence of the Lambs is being listed for just under $300,000.
The Perryopolis home, originally built in 1910, served as a pivotal location for Silence of the Lambs, and several of the film's iconic scenes were filmed in its rooms.
Eileen Allan, who is teaming up with her sister, Shannon Assad, to sell the home for Berkshire Hathaway, said the house is in a much cleaner condition than it was when it served as the serial killer's residence.
"In the movie they kind of trashed the house and made it look really neglected and kind of destroyed inside," Allan told NBC's Today show. "It's way nicer in person."
The home is being listed for $298,500, and Allan said there has already been some interest. She said that if the property doesn't sell by Halloween, she is considering bringing in a psychic medium to the home for a live stream.
"We thought we'd see if she sees any spirits or feels any spirits," Allan said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo said a Chinese alligator being scanned for possible pregnancy turned out to have something other than eggs inside her body -- a large coin.
Chris Hanley, assistant director of animal health at the St. Louis Zoo, said in a post on the zoo's official Facebook page that officials decided to give veterinary examinations to both of the facility's Chinese alligators when one of them, the female, appeared to have grown and might be preparing to lay eggs.
The X-ray of the female gator revealed she did not have any eggs, but did have "follicles" in her ovaries that could become eggs in the future.
The zoo said the X-ray also revealed something more surprising, an "opaque circular object" officials suspect to be a coin.
The zoo said the object will be "removed gastroscopically at a later date under general anesthesia."
"Please be careful around our open habitats. Animals can ingest anything that might accidentally fall in. If that happens, please find a Zoo employee and let them know, or call the Be Kind Line phone number listed on a nearby sign. Thank you for helping to protect our animals," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A rare orange Canadian lobster has been rescued and re-homed in a Blackpool aquarium.
The "one in 30 million" crustacean was spotted by fishmonger Steve Atkinson in a crate from Canada after it was delivered to Neve Fishmongers in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
Mr Atkinson said it "stood out dramatically" and he contacted Sea Life Blackpool where it is now on permanent display.
A rare orange Canadian lobster has been rescued and re-homed in a Blackpool aquarium.
Lobsters are usually a very dark brown or grey - a better colour for camouflage - but they turn bright orange when cooked, so the uncooked lobster's apricot shade was "extremely rare".
Scott Blacker, the curator at Sea Life Blackpool, said: "Its striking and extremely unusual orange colour is actually only found in one in 30 million Canadian lobster.
"It really is something very special.
"For this reason, we have taken care of the lobster which remained in quarantine with us for 21 days.
"He is on permanent display to the public in one of our main tanks and we will, of course, be ensuring it has a forever caring and loving home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Train traffic through an NJ Transit station was briefly stalled Tuesday as transit police, local authorities and wildlife officials worked to rescue a 70-pound bear cub that had climbed up a tree, the agency's police department said.
The NJ Transit police, working with teams from various other agencies, managed to safely remove the cub from the tree at the Radburn Station, on the Bergen County line, tranquilize it and capture it unharmed -- all while keeping a close eye out for potential interference by the cub's mother.
The female cub was later tagged and released to her natural habitat, officials said. No injuries, neither to human nor beast, were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Well, at least they wear masks.
It seems that a gang of wily raccoons has taken up residence on the White House lawn and at least one sneaked up on a TV reporter early Wednesday.
CNN's Joe Johns was on camera shooting a live spot for "New Day" when a raccoon attempted to creep into the frame. In response, Johns threw an object at the critter and hollered "Get!" as he tried to salvage his footage.
"Frickin' raccoons, man," Johns exclaimed in the clip as he repeatedly turned away from the camera to check for further advances. "God, again! That's the second time. Jesus."
Johns explained later that "no animals were harmed" when he "threw something to scare it off." He also offered a theory on why the White House raccoons have been so, uh, friendly lately.
"I think they're attracted to the lights," he said.
It seems that raccoons have been a problem for reporters outside the White House for at least a week.
Paula Reid of CBS News said a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on the North Lawn on Sept. 28, and posted photos on Twitter showing a few rummaging around a media tent.
"Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning," she tweeted, a reference to the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, in the political comedy "Parks and Recreation," which was, oddly enough, overrun by menacing raccoons.
Reid also tweeted that federal authorities had set traps for the raccoons using marshmallows as bait.
And if that wasn't enough, Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner, a White House producer for NBC News, shared footage from before dawn Wednesday showing Secret Service agents trying to wrangle a raccoon from a tree.
"Good morning from the White House," Perlmutter-Gumbiner captioned her video.
Naturally, people on Twitter had jokes ― especially about Johns' on-camera encounter.
HuffPost got no comment from the raccoons.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A man has escaped coronavirus quarantine in South Korea by digging a hole underneath a temporary wall at a government facility in Seoul, according to health authorities.
Health official Son Young-rae said Wednesday that the man, an Indonesian sailor, entered the country on a seafarers' visa and began his quarantine on September 21.
He was due to be released on October 5, but dug his way out of the facility the day before.
According to Son, the man's Covid-19 test result was negative when he entered the country and he didn't show any symptoms of coronavirus.
Police are still searching for the man and analyzing CCTV footage. Since the incident, additional CCTV cameras have been installed at the quarantine facility and more police officers have been dispatched to the center, Son said.
Foreigners who arrive in South Korea must quarantine at a state facility for 14 days unless they are residents of the country.
The situation in South Korea: On Wednesday, authorities reported 114 new coronavirus infections nationwide, of which 94 cases were locally transmitted and 20 imported.
The total number of confirmed cases for the country stands at 24,353, including 425 deaths.
South Korea is experiencing a fresh wave of cases, prompting authorities to restrict gatherings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A real estate investor was hit with the surprise of a lifetime when he discovered nearly $10,000 in cash hidden throughout a Chicago home he purchased to renovate and sell.
Jim Dow, a HomeVestors franchisee, has been plying his trade for years, purchasing homes and re-selling them. This, however, was a first for him, after he found the cash in an investment property in the Calumet Heights neighborhood in late August.
"As I was looking around the couch there were two banker deposit envelopes….and they were full of cash," he said.
Those envelopes were thick, Dow recalled, and contained approximately $2,500 in cash.
He decided to do a walk-through, searching for cash in the rest of the home.
"I noticed another corner of a white envelope, and there were three of them," he said. "Those had another $7,500 in them."
In all, Dow said he found nearly $10,000 in cash spread throughout the house.
"I counted it," he said. "I figured no one would believe me, so I laid it out and took a picture."
After calling his wife, Dow said he immediately knew what he had to do: contact the family members of the original owner of the house.
"I called the owner's nephew who was helping her and I said 'you want to come back and get this,'" Dow said.
The original owner, a woman in her 80s, didn't trust banks, her nephew said. She suffers from dementia, and recently moved to Arizona to live with her family.
Dow insisted on returning the money to the woman and her family, and although they offered him a reward for turning in the cash, he insisted that they keep it, and to pay it forward to help someone else who may need it.
"I'm just an everyday person," he said. "I'm one of the good guys, and I think there are lots of other good people in the world."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) A gamer who bought a second hand Nintendo DS was blown away when their parcel arrived with a heartwarming note.
Janie, 23, had owned the computer console for over a decade before deciding it was time to part ways with it.
But before they sent it to its new owner, they wrote them a sweet note detailing all of the happy memories they had with it, reports Daily Star.
The letter reads: "Hey there! Thanks for buying.
"I got this DS as a birthday gift when I was 10. I had no idea who Link or Zelda were when I got it but I sure did by the end!
"And it travelled with me for lots of long rides."
The note adds: "I'm 23 now and hoping someone else gains the same enjoyment that I did.
"Happy gaming/collecting! (or reselling… times are tough lol!)
"- Janie."
The person who purchased Janie's DS was moved by the "wholesome" experience and posted a snap of the note to Reddit.
Since being posted, it has received more than 88,000 upvotes and tonnes of comments from users who praised Janie for taking the time to write the letter.
One said: "What a friendly and understanding note. I hope to be more like Janie."
Another added: "I hope Janie is doing well."
And a third said: "Janie is a good person."
Whilst others reminisced about the times they had with their Nintendo.
One revealed: "My mum got me this DS when I was 11!
Find local offers by entering your postcode below.
"They only had so many per store and she waited for hours to get it.
"She's gone now but it's a wonderful memory I have. This DS is special. Enjoy!
And another said: "Oh man, I had this DS as a kid.
"I don't know where it is now, but I really wish I could find it. Good memories."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.