POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey’s chocolate.
The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter.
The chocolate-infused brew will be available on tap beginning in mid-October at bars, restaurants and other venues in 13 states from Kentucky to Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.
It’s the first collaboration for Pottsville-based Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery.
The company says the beer will have “rich chocolate notes” and recommends pairing it with barbecued and smoked meats, cheeses and desserts.
The brew was in development for nearly a year. Yuengling expects it to last until February.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHOENIX (AP) — A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon.
DPS officials say several troopers tried to round up the animals, which were on the northbound lanes.
Trooper Martin Sotelo managed to wrangle one javelina. The other ran off and eluded capture.
The rescued javelina was transported to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for medical treatment.
Javelina, which look like wild boar, are native to desert environments.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A new color scheme for the Cincinnati Bearcats' football field posted on Twitter Tuesday morning was actually a doctored act of trolling by their social media team, UC Athletics has confirmed.
The fake color scheme showed Nippert Stadium's field painted black with midfield decorated by the eyes of a bearcat and featured a sprawling Cincinnati skyline from one five-yard line to the other.
The American Athletic Conference logo and the emblem used for the 200-year anniversary of the University of Cincinnati also could be seen on the field.
There were so many great ideas for this week's field paint, we decided to just combine them all together - and it is something special.
Huge thank you to everyone for the input! Can't wait to see this place rocking for #NippAtNight.
One end zone was painted red with dark red triangles on each side featuring the word "Cincinnati" in black lettering. In the other end zone, the word "Bearcats" was displayed in white lettering and black outline with a white background and gray triangles on each side.
The design would be against NCAA regulations. One rule cited by WLWT noted the "entirety of all yard lines, goal lines, and sidelines must be clearly visible. No portion of any such line may be obscured by decorative markings."
The hoax message said the Bearcats would debut the new colors on its football field when the team takes on the Central Florida Knights on Friday in an American Athletic Conference matchup.
Cincinnati asked fans to wear black to the game.
"Be in your seats for kick-off to light up Nippert," an advertisement on their website read. "Come early. Be loud. Wear black."
Cincinnati is 3-1 this season and defeating Central Florida would be a huge win going forward. Central Florida enters the game 4-1 and ranked No. 18 in the nation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WIRKSWORTH, England, Sept 23 (Reuters) - On a two-acre fieldin England's Midlands, Gavin and Alice Munro are taking sustainability to the next level: they harvest trees which they train to grow into chairs.
The couple have a furniture farm in Derbyshire where they are nurturing 250 chairs, 100 lamps and 50 tables. It is their answer to what they see as the inefficient and carbon-heavy process of cutting down mature trees to create furniture.
"Instead of force-growing a tree for 50 years and then cutting it down and making it into smaller and smaller bits ...the idea is to grow the tree into the shape that you want directly. It's a kind of zen 3D printing," said Gavin.
Part of the inspiration for the idea came when Gavin was ayoung boy. He spotted an overgrown bonsai tree which looked likea chair.
He was also born with a curved spine and as a child spent several years wearing a metal frame to reset his back.
"The (medical) staff were just brilliant. The nurses, the doctors, they would kind of combine kindness and competence in away that really, really impressed me.
"I wanted to combine care and competence and hopefully this is what we're doing here," he added.
The 44-year-old began experimenting in 2006 when he tried togrow chairs on two small plots of land in the Peak District,also in central England.
But in 2012, a year after they married, Gavin and Alice setup the company Full Grown and committed to the idea full-time.
Progress has been bumpy. One of their first attempts at a crop ended in disaster when it was trampled by cows and eaten by rabbits.
They have also had to discover the most effective way to shape a tree without stunting its growth. The couple has learned to guide shoots already heading in the right direction, rathert han forcing shoots the wrong way against their will.
The labor and time involved in producing the organic pieces means they do not come cheap. Chairs sell for $12,480, lamps for $1,120-2,870 and tables for $3,120-15,600.
The average chair takes six to nine years to grow ― and another year to dry out. The longest commission the company has is for 2030. It is a chair for a customer's retirement.
The plight of rainforests have stormed up the global agenda in recent weeks, as fires raged in the Amazon and the CongoBasin.
"You know the damage that we do with forestry. We're only just starting to really understand that. This is kind of the opposite really, we use ... ancient techniques that we used in the stone age," Gavin said.
Ancient Romans, Chinese and Japanese are known to have shaped trees to customize their forms.
Gavin and Alice hope to be harvesting annually by 2022.
Long-term, they want to buy a farm they can use as an experimental hub. They also want to spread their knowledge through consultancy.
In the medium-term, Alice wants a new dining set. But it will take at least a decade to grow.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A couple in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, scored an original wedding photo over the weekend.
Bride Sarina Thompson and groom Cory Brewer were enjoying their wedding photo shoot in an outdoor venue near the Great Smoky Mountains when their photographer Leah Edmondson noticed a large black bear in the background of the shot.
Edmondson told HuffPost she and the couple moved away to finish the shoot, but the bear then proceeded to walk down the aisle. She said she wasn't afraid at all until it began making a "huffing" noise and heading in her direction.
"At this point, I am beyond scared lol. He jacked my heart rate up to Jesus," Edmondson said.
"Anyway, it was probably the most adventurous photo session I have done," she added.
Edmondson shared a series of images of her "wedding shoot" on Facebook, calling the uninvited guest a "monsterous photo bomber."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) An Arizona grandmother is chicken to eat at Burger King after she was sold a sandwich that contained raw meat.
Charlotte Parker of Goodyear said she purchased the sandwich last Thursday for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
The girl took a few bites when she commented there was something different about this particular sandwich.
"Caitlin got hers out, took a couple of bites and says, Nanny, what's wrong with this?" Parker told local news station KTVK. "I said what do you mean what's wrong with it? She said, look at it. She handed it to me, and you could see the meat was raw as it could be, pink as it could be."
Parker said when she contacted the restaurant, employees apologized and offered a refund. However, their reaction left a bad a taste in her mouth.
"I don't think they understood my concern," she said, according to Inside Edition. "To me, they seemed very nonchalant. Like, 'Oh well, we didn't cook it long enough.'"
Parker's concerns were amplified because she has another granddaughter with a weakened immune system.
"If it had been Layla, it could've possibly been death," she said.
Burger King's corporate offices have since released a statement apologizing for serving the sandwich.
"We have very strict protocols guiding the cooking process at restaurants, and we take any issue regarding food safety very seriously. The restaurant owner has retrained the restaurant staff on our cooking protocols following this incident," the statement read. "Separately, the owner has reached out to the guest to offer a refund and explain the actions the restaurant has taken to ensure this does not happen again."
However, it may not be an isolated incident. At least in Arizona.
Phoenix New Times reports that another woman had a similar experience at a different Burger King last week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who took apart his clothes dryer when it stopped working made a shocking discovery in the lint exhaust -- a snake.
Bruce Wiley said the dryer at his Winter Park home stopped working, so he started taking it apart in an attempt to identify the cause of the malfunction.
Wiley said he felt something moving when he reached into the lint exhaust and took a closer look to find a trapped snake.
He said the snake, which appeared to have minor injuries, pulled itself free after a few minutes and slithered out of his home through the open exhaust vent.
Wiley said he found the flap on the vent exhaust outside his home stuck open, giving the snake its apparent entry spot.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A betting tips website is seeking an "NBA Food Tester" to get paid $500 to review the stadium food offerings at various NBA venues.
Pickswise.com said the winning applicant will receive $500 plus spending money to try out the menu items offered at NBA games during the 2019-2020 season. The person will then be asked to rank the food items in order of deliciousness.
The website will provide tickets to 3-5 games, the posting says.
Interested sports-fan foodies are instructed to follow @Pickswise on Twitter and reply to the competition tweet with a photo showing them attending a sports game, eating food or doing both activities at once.
Entries are being accepted through Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. EDT.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A Houston mattress salesman bet $3.5 million that the Houston Astros will win the 2019 World Series.
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed the big bet Tuesday at Scarlet Pearl Casino in Biloxi, Miss. He arrived with a briefcase full of cash before placing the wager with the DraftKings sportsbook. McIngvale sported an Alex Bregman Astros jersey while placing the bet.
"I'm just amazed how much DraftKings and Scarlet Peal took, and they didn't blink an eye," McIngvale told ESPN. "That's pretty rare in the sports betting business in the United States for someone to take $3.5 million.
McIngvale, 68, placed the bet at +220 odds, meaning he would win $7.7 million if the Astros can pull it off. The Astros begin their quest for a World Series title with an American League division series game against the Tampa Bay Rays or Oakland Athletics Friday in Houston.
McIngvale has additional bets on the Astros with other bookmakers and plans to make more wagers.
"I had a lot more markets to shop around to," McIngvale told The Action Network. "It's the biggest bet of my life and I'm thrilled DraftKings and the Scarlet Pearl was willing to take it."
"Mattress Mack" is the owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston. He is running a promotion at the stores, promising a rebate to customers who have purchased $3,000 worth of furniture if the Astros win the World Series. McIngvale said his liability for the rebate has surpassed $15 million. He said Gallery Furniture has between $150 million and $200 million in annual revenue.
Gallery Furniture said it refunded more than $12 million during the promotion in 2017, when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Scarlet Pearl Casino said McIngvale's bet was the largest wager ever in the state of Mississippi.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A cougar escaped from a zoo in southeast Kansas and officials warned members of the public to be cautious until the animal was recaptured a short time later.
The City of Independence said the mountain lion escaped the Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo late Monday morning and members of the public were advised to keep a lookout for the animal and not to approach it if spotted.
The city posted an update in the early afternoon saying the cougar had bee recaptured and was found to have not left zoo grounds.
The details of the cougar's escape and capture were not released.
The escaped animal is believed to be Tink, a female cougar that came to the zoo in 2011 after being found up a resident's backyard tree in Tulsa, Okla. A DNA test on the cougar indicated she originated from South Dakota's Black Hills, but it was unknown how she ended up in Oklahoma.
