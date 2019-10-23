GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sometimes the circle of life stings.
A coral snake found that out the hard way and a Florida woman caught it all on camera.
Evangeline Cummings posted a video on Twitter of what appears to be a wasp stinging a coral snake that was dangling from a branch attempting to eat a dead snake.
News outlets report Cummings was in her Gainesville backyard when she noticed the coral snake attempting to eat its meal.
In the video, a wasp appears and starts circling the snake. When the wasp lands on the snake, it starts thrashing and swinging attempting to get rid of the wasp.
Cummings tweeted the video and said she needed “support to process” what was happening.
The coral snake seems like it needs some support too.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A hazmat team responded a halfway house in Pennsylvania this week after a resident received an order of uranium through the mail.
Authorities say no charges will be filed because the shipment was legal and poses no health threat.
Upper Darby police say the Harwood House resident ordered two grams of powdered uranium for $12 from a Michigan company. It was in powder form and sealed inside a glass vial within a cardboard box when it was delivered Monday afternoon.
The halfway house screens all incoming packages and found the powder. They notified authorities, who determined the substance was Uranium 238 — a material that can be shipped through the mail.
It's not clear why the resident ordered the uranium. Authorities say the substance posed no health threat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles that were illegally collected in Oklahoma.
Court records show 26-year-old William T. Gangemi of Freehold, New Jersey, was accused of violating a federal law against the sale or purchase of illegally collected wildlife with a market value over $350.
Gangemi was allegedly part of a syndicate of wildlife smugglers involved in the purchase and transportation of three-toed and western box turtles from Oklahoma to New Jersey. The collection of both types of turtles for commercial purposes is illegal in Oklahoma.
Prosecutors say Gangemi pleaded guilty Wednesday and will be sentenced on Jan. 27. Records show Gangemi was sentenced to two years' probation in June after pleading guilty to similar charges in South Carolina.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Why did the tourists cross the road? One south Georgia town hopes it will be to see a giant bushy chicken statue.
Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett tells local news outlets that the town is building the world's largest chicken topiary, a 62-foot (19-meter) steel-framed chicken with plants growing on it.
Wild Burmese chickens have long roamed Fitzgerald. Puckett aims to leverage that reputation to draw tourists.
He says: "They want to see chickens, so we're going to show them a chicken."
The city is spending $150,000 on the topiary, designed to top the 56-foot (17-meter) tall steel "Big Chicken" at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Marietta.
Puckett says the Fitzgerald topiary could even include an apartment for overnight rentals and an observation deck. It should be ready by year's end.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It was an unexpected, but luxurious, surprise for a couple who found a pearl inside an oyster at a restaurant in northern New Jersey.
On Saturday, while dining at Stern and Bow in Closter, Anton and Sheryl Schermer came across the tiny treasure inside a mollusk.
According to Anton, they were eating their meal when he felt a tiny object rolling around in his mouth.
"Wait, what's this? A shell or something? Whoa, look at this!" he said and pulled a small pea-sized pearl from his mouth.
The unexpected find was inside a Taylor Kumamoto -- a small oyster from Washington state.
Natural pearls are formed in free-range or wild oysters living at sea, without human intervention, are extremely rare, experts say. When an irritant, such as sand, shell fragment or a parasite, becomes lodged inside an oyster, it gets coated with layers of nacre, ultimately, creating a pearl.
Kevin Joseph, resident oyster expert of Empire Oysters said that "although rare, I've heard of pearls discovered in warm water Gulf oysters but never, ever have I heard of a pearl found in a cold water Kumo. It's a once in a lifetime event."
In the end, the Schermers, from Tenafly, subsequently gave the pearl to the restaurant's owner, Russell Stern, as a good luck charm and memento to commemorate his new establishment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Christmas came early for one California man, dubbed the "Drunk Santa Suit Criminal," and he is most definitely on local law enforcement's naughty list.
Brea Police arrested the festive, and apparently impatient, man Tuesday after they found him inside his car at around 7 a.m., FOX11 reported. The man, who has not been identified by authorities, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, police said.
Police took to social media to share a "message" from the "Drunk Santa Suit Criminal."
"Dear Santa," the letter began, "I'm sorry I stole your red suit. I was drunk and made some poor choices. I know it's only October. And it's hot. Too hot for this suit. But I was drunk. Poor choices."
It was signed "sincerely, Drunk Santa Suit Criminal." It was not immediately clear if any potential repercussions would include a lump of coal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Members of a southern Idaho family were looking through an elderly relative's belongings when they got a couple of surprises: two World War II-era grenades.
The Times-News reports one grenade was found Thursday tucked inside a shadow box, and another was stored among other items of memorabilia belonging to the 94-year-old former soldier.
J.P. O'Donnell with the Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad said the man's son-in-law did a bit of research before calling in authorities for help.
The grenade in the shadow box was inert, but the other was believed to be a live military ordnance.
The Mountain Home Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was contacted, and the grenade was detonated at the local landfill on Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Illinois man was arrested after he allegedly gave police a fake name... despite having his real name tattooed on his neck.
Matthew Bushman, 36, supposedly gave the false ID and birthdate to officers with the Mattoon Police Department, who were investigating a forgery, on Oct. 8.
Authorities wrote on Facebook Tuesday that Bushman — or "Matty B," as his tattoo states — had a warrant out for his arrest in Peoria County, and so he lied about his name.
He was arrested on Oct. 11 for obstructing justice, police said. He was booked at the Coles County Jail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A University of Nebraska student is trying to find the owner of a wedding ring she found tucked into the pocket of a purse she bought at a thrift store.
Mary Morton said she bought accessories for her Halloween costume at the Goodwill store in Lincoln and one of the items she bought was an old purse.
Morton said she later discovered what appears to be a wedding ring inside the purse.
"It was very obvious that it's been worn a lot and that someone for some reason took it off," Morton told KOLN-TV. "It was precious to someone. I've run through a thousand scenarios in my head."
She said the purse contained only scant other clues as to its previous owner's identity.
"I pull out some saline packets, an expired ticket to a show and a quarter," Morton said. "Then I'm like I feel something down here and it ended up being a wedding ring, a really nice wedding ring."
Morton posted a photo of the purse on Facebook along with a description of her discovery, but she said the post has yet to connect her with the ring's true owner.
"I just wanna get it back to the owner because I know wedding rings are important to people and their families," Morton said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A pet café in China where the owner has dyed dogs to look like pandas is drawing controversy.
The Chinese "panda" café in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, features dogs of the Chow Chow breed, the BBC reported.
The dogs' fur has been dyed black and white to resemble giant panda cubs, according to Chengdu Economic Daily.
The café opened recently. Local television footage showed six animals that resemble the endangered species.
The café's owner, identified by his surname Huang, has downplayed the issue of dyeing the fur of the animals.
On Chinese social media, commenters said the practice of dyeing dog fur is harmful to the animals, CNN reported Wednesday.
"While they look adorable, dyeing the pets this way can easily hurt them," said one commenter online.
"Why did he have to treat the dogs like that?" said another commenter, according to CNN.
Huang told local media the café also provides pet dyeing services.
"Every time we dye it costs $211," Huang said. "The dye is really expensive."
Huang told Hongxing News the dye is imported from Japan and that he has hired "special staff" to dye dogs.
Veterinarians in China criticized the practice.
"This could damage their fur and skin," said Li Daibing.
The panda is a protected species in China. The animals are occasionally gifted to foreign countries as part of China's diplomatic initiatives.
In June, China gave two pandas to a Russian zoo, after two years of negotiations. They will be on loan to Moscow for 15 years.
