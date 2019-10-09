LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A deer crashed through the window of a Long Island hair salon Saturday and ran amok before breaking out the front door with a straightening iron in tow.
The buck’s surprise visit to the Be.you.tiful salon in Lake Ronkonkoma was captured by the salon’s security camera and widely shared on social media.
Salon owner Jenisse Heredia said she was cutting a client’s hair when she heard “this wild crash” and thought it was a car. “But when I looked I saw a deer coming at me,” Heredia said Sunday.
The buck ran to the break room at the back of the shop, came back out and hit a mirror, then ran out with an iron caught on its antlers, Heredia said.
Police said one client suffered leg and head pain and was treated at a hospital. The security video shows the deer jumping over the woman’s head as she sits on a couch at the front of the shop.
Although the buck ran through the shop thrashing its antlers, it caused little damage other than to the front door and window, Heredia said. “It’s crazy It didn’t break anything,” she said.
The salon, which is closed Sundays, will open as usual on Monday, she said.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A young alligator found near a Pennsylvania river is the seventh alligator found in the state this year -- and the fifth in a single county.
Humane Animal Rescue said the small gator, dubbed Gus, was found Tuesday night near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville.
"Don't get us wrong, we love having this little guy around, but wasn't 6 alligators in 1 year enough?" the rescue said in a Facebook post. "Gus was found near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville last night. Hey Florida, you can keep your 'gators!"
The alligator is the seventh found in Pennsylvania in 2018, and the fifth found in Allegheny County.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.
News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer's home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.
Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.
Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.
He says he didn't see Mama Bear nearby.
A Florida woman wanted for allegedly shoplifting at a Big Lots store was arrested after trying to make her getaway through a less traditional route: the ceiling.
Kristina Perkins, 37, was in the store, located in Port Charlotte, for several hours on Thursday night before she "entered the women's restroom with a shopping cart full of merchandise."
The store manager tried to check on Perkins in the bathroom, but noticed "several garbage cans positioned in a manner to barricade the door," the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release about the incident.
Perkins was advised that she was caught and police were on the way, but she never left the bathroom. The manager went inside to check on her and noticed "tile missing from the ceiling" and Perkins nowhere in sight.
Eventually, deputies spotted Perkins "several times by removing tiles from various points in the ceiling." She allegedly didn't listen to their commands to stop, and kept crawling through the ceiling.
The store was evacuated "due to the danger of Perkins falling through the ceiling" as the 37-year-old allegedly led authorities on the odd chase, which lasted for roughly six hours.
As they were trying to capture Perkins, a deputy found her purse, which reportedly had "three syringes and a spoon with white residue that tested positive for Morphine" inside.
Eventually, around 1:40 a.m., Perkins was spotted coming down from the ceiling using a stack of shelves. She was arrested when she made it to the ground.
Big Lots, according to the sheriff's office, suffered "significant damage to their ceiling, duct work and dry wall" and will remain closed until necessary repairs can be made.
Perkins was charged with felony criminal mischief, petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a merchant and resisting law enforcement without violence.
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Colorado physicist is putting his scientific expertise to a practical purpose -- using a 3D printer to build a Lamborghini with his 11-year-old son.
Erie resident Sterling Backus and his son, Xander, 11, started work on their full-size, working model of an Italian supercar -- specifically the Lamborghini Aventador -- when the boy asked his father if it was possible.
"One day I said to him, hey can we build one of those?" Xander Backus told WCNC-TV.
Sterling Backus said his background as a "gear head" has thus far been more helpful than his training as as a physicist.
The car won't be a proper Lamborghini, it contains a Corvette V8 engine and various parts procured from a junkyard, including Porsche components, but Backus said it will look like the real thing.
The father and son recently posted video of the vehicle going for a short drive test.
The duo said they hope their project will inspire more kids to get interested in STEM education.
"Okay you may hate math, you may not like science, you may not like language arts, you may not even like art, but it all comes together with this one project," Xander Backus said.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — It's a real ice cream flavor: guinea pig.
Anyone who thinks of guinea pigs as pets _ cute, squishy, squeaking bundles of fur _ might find that idea hard to digest.
The rodents are a traditional hot dish in some Latin American countries, including Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. In Ecuador, people typically cook guinea pigs with salt and serve them with potatoes and peanut sauce. But one vendor is taking things to another gastronomic level, serving guinea pigs as a cold dessert.
Some people like ice cream made from "cuy," as the animal is locally known.
"I was suspicious, but it was tasty," said Marlene Franco, a 78-year-old retiree who tried a scoop at a stall next to a highway linking the Ecuadorian capital of Quito to the city of Sangolqui.
The stall owner is María del Carmen Pilapaña, whose offbeat offering inspires disbelief and laughter among first-time customers.
Pilapaña's operation is small. It consists of two tables in an open area lined with dentists' clinics and other businesses. Even so, demand is growing. Every week, the entrepreneur prepares 150 servings ($1 for a cone) of guinea pig ice cream.
Maria del Carmen Pilapana pours a passion fruit puree over a guinea pig pate in her kitchen. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
She also makes 40 servings of ice cream flavored with beetles, also traditionally eaten as a salty snack, and a smaller amount of mushroom ice cream.
"My family and my husband thought I was crazy. They didn't think anyone would like these ice creams, but now they're our main product," said Pilapaña, who acknowledges that she had her own doubts about whether her investment would pay off.
It was a close call. Out of work, with three children in tow, Pilapaña began attending free training courses for entrepreneurs. She was challenged to do something innovative and, after six months of testing, she starting selling her range of ice creams at the beginning of September.
Pilapaña manages to concentrate guinea pig flavor after cooking and preparing a pate from the animal's flesh, adds milk or cream and refrigerates the concoction until it has the rough consistency of ice cream. The taste is similar to chicken.
The beetle and mushroom ice creams include fruits such as pineapple and passion fruit. Beetle ice cream has a slight aroma of wet earth.
Ants, cicadas and worms are used to make some desserts, often chocolate-infused ones, in parts of Latin America. But incorporating such ingredients _ guinea pigs included _ into ice cream is unusual.
Carolina Páez, director of the anthropology school of the Catholic University in Quito, isn't surprised.
"The guinea pig is a very important ancient food in Andean indigenous societies, especially for its high protein content," she said. Other cultures eat various types of animals, Páez said, "so there is no reason to be amazed that Ecuadorians eat guinea pigs, even in ice cream."
For Pilapaña, guinea pig ice cream is just the beginning. She has new flavors in mind: crab, chicken and pork.
"Seeing how my business is picking up, I'm sure I'll do well," she said.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Three police officers were rescued by suspected drug traffickers they were chasing at sea off the coast of Spain, local authorities said.
On Friday morning, three Spanish maritime patrol agents attempted to intercept a boat with suspected narcotics off Costa del Sol. The agents' boat went "out of control" and hit the side of the suspects' vessel and the officers fell into the sea, Civil guard authorities said.
The suspects rescued the three police officers as a helicopter hovered over the area.
"The crew of the helicopter of the Malaga Air Unit, upon realizing the imminent danger to the civil guards, required the occupants of the other vessel to support them by public address, being rescued by them and being all unharmed," the police statement read.
Although the four men rescued the occupants, they were arrested for drug trafficking after 80 bundles of hashish -- weighing more than three tons -- were found in the sea.
A teen is still searching for where he parked his car at a music festival - a week after attending the event.
Connor Spear drove more than 100 miles from his home in Plymouth to attend the Tokyo World festival in Bristol last weekend.
But the 19-year-old failed to note where he parked his vehicle and has been unable to locate it ever since, reports Bristol Live.
Connor's mum Sally Jeffery said: "I'm devastated and annoyed that he's been so irresponsible."
Connor, who is offering a reward for the missing motor, left Plymouth with two friends last Saturday in his prized black Vauxhall Corsa, which his mum described as his "pride and joy".
The first day of the festival passed without incident, but disaster struck on the Sunday when Connor decided to drive so he could give friends a lift to the event.
After leaving a Holiday Inn, Connor stopped to pick up three friends from a nightclub.
