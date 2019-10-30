RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — An 11-foot python that was on the loose in West Virginia was found Tuesday, about a month after it got out of its tank, broke through a window screen and slithered outside.
Richwood Police Chief Charles Burkhamer says a letter carrier saw the snake laying out in the sun next to a roadway Tuesday, about a block away from where it escaped a month ago.
Authorities had been scouring the area trying to find the reptile and Richwood residents had been notified to keep watch over small children and house pets.
Burkhamer said he faced a practical question as he looked at the massive snake on the side of the road.
“What am I going to do with it?” he wondered. “We didn’t have a dog crate big enough.”
So Burkhamer stuck the snake in a trash can for safe keeping until it could be returned to its owner, who said the python was a bit skinnier than it had been before it got out.
The owner has been asked to register the animal with state officials and reinforce the reptile’s tank so it doesn’t break free again.
A 15-foot-python that escaped in Morgantown in May still has not been found. In that case, the snake escaped from its owner’s truck and made its way into the woods. The 19-year-old owner has been charged with allowing an animal to run at large.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A California public school district apologized Tuesday after a sex hotline number was printed on identification cards issed to middle school students, according to reports.
The Lancaster School District in northern Los Angeles County said New Vista Middle School intended to print a suicide prevention hotline number on the IDs but mixed up two digits, resulting in a sex hotline number unknowingly being printed instead, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.
"Late yesterday we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards have the wrong phone number listed for the Suicide Hotline. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The number listed on the card is actually a sex line," the district said in a statement.
"The middle school administrators will be collecting all student IDs today and we will be printing new student IDs and distributing them to our students. We are very sorry for this error and we are working hard to correct it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ronnie Foster was already having a good day.
On his way to the doctor for his last colon cancer treatment, the retired North Carolina Department of Transportation worker picked up a scratch-off ticket at a convenience store 15 minutes from his home in Pink Hill, a town 90 minutes southeast of Raleigh.
"I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo," Foster told the NC Lottery.
Foster bought a $1 ticket and won $5. Hoping to continue his lucky streak, he was going to trade in the small winning for a $5 ticket.
"At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one," he said.
He scratched the first ticket and came up short. Then, his good day turned great.
"I saw all those zeroes and I froze," Foster said. He won $200,000 from the second ticket.
"I didn't believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan," he said. "When it showed, 'Go to lottery headquarters,' I started shaking."
Foster will take home $141,501 after taxes, and said he plans to use the money to pay his medical bills and save.
"I have good insurance," Foster said. "But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
At least the MTA knows their system works.
Someone at the New Rochelle train station Monday afternoon saw something suspicious, so they followed the popular advice and said something. The person used one of the newly installed MTA Help Point intercom systems to report what they saw.
Only problem? Those suspicious packages being reported were boxes holding more of the Help Point devices.
The narrow, roughly 6-foot-tall boxes contained the systems being installed at the Metro-North station. After briefly shutting down part of the station just after 4 p.m. — right as the evening commute was set to begin — police were seen taking the boxes off the units standing upright along the platform.
There were yellow packaging ties around the end of the boxes, which someone could've possibly mistaken for wires.
It was not immediately clear if it was the MTA or private engineers responsible for installing the devices. It also was not clear why train or station officials wouldn't be able to immediately know that the boxes were not suspicious.
Because the situation was resolved so quickly, there was virtually no disruption in service along the train line.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of Texas highway was closed for several hours when a semi truck rollover covered the roadway in spilled avocados.
The Cibolo Police Department said a semi truck overturned early Tuesday on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County and was struck by a second truck, causing a box trailer to break open and spill thousands of avocados into the road.
The clean-up operation lasted for several hours and the roadway wasn't completely reported until just after 1 p.m., police said.
The drivers of both trucks were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A dog hit by a car in upstate New York rode for 45 minutes wedged between the broken bumper and the grille before the driver realized she was carrying an injured passenger.
Coco the shiba inu was being treated for a fractured elbow after being struck Monday morning in Albany.
Rotterdam Police Lt. Jeffrey Collins says the driver knew she hit something and noticed the car's damage but didn't see the dog at first. She drove about 15 miles (25 kilometers) to Rotterdam before hearing noises and stopping to recheck her car's front end. She called 911 after she saw the dog gazing from below the license plate.
A Schenectady veterinary clinic worker told WNYT-TV that 16-pound (7-kilogram) Coco "fit perfectly" in the space behind the bumper and was lucky to be alive.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family was surprised when a jury duty summons arrived in the mail bearing the name of their son -- who is only 10 years old.
The Dondero family of Glastonbury said their son, Nick, 10, received a jury duty summons in the mail, and the parents sent it back explaining he was underage.
The Connecticut Judicial Branch said the family followed the correct procedure.
Officials said the branch gets names for jury duty from the The Department of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Labor, Registrar of Voters, and the Department of Revenue Services. The received names do not include the bearers' ages.
A Pennsylvania family received a similar surprise in the mail in February 2018 when Luke Fox, 11, was issued a jury duty summons. Jeanette Fox, Luke's mother, said she called an 800 number on the summons and the woman she spoke to said the court system had recently switched companies in charge of compiling the list of people who receive summonses.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A library at Arkansas State University was overrun by a couple of furry friends who were apparently seeking shelter from a storm: raccoons.
A math tutor at the school, located in Jonesboro, said he saw at least two raccoons while on the third floor of the university's library on Sunday.
Bill Smith, a communications official for the school, told KAIT-TV "there were probably two or three raccoons."
"Our facility management folks were alerted by the library staff and they came out last night and humanely trapped them," he said. "With all the rain we have in the area, these streams that are near the library, then we have woods that are also near the library that rising water has driven some of the wild-life out."
The official quipped about the raccoons: "In this case, they weren't just looking for higher ground, they were looking for some higher learning as well."
Smith said the nocturnal creatures were released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A New York state woman credited her cat with saving her life when it alerted her to a fire in her apartment.
Danielle Schafer said Kitty, the feline she rescued off the street as a kitten about five years ago, jumped on her while she was sleeping in her home at University Park Apartments in Lansing, alerting her to the flames spreading through the walls and the smoke filling the residence.
Schafer said Kitty vanished into the smoke before she fled the apartment, but was reunited with her pet when a firefighter found her the next day.
Kitty was treated for smoke inhalation and corneal abrasions at Cornell's Companion Animal Hospital.
The fire, which completely destroyed nine apartments and displaced 12 residents, was found to have included multiple propane tank explosions. The blaze is under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The mystery of a library book returned to a Pennsylvania library 71 years past its due date was solved with help from the person whose library card was found inside the book.
The book, titled So Build We, was returned to the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre earlier this month by Mary Scheib, who found it while cleaning out a homestead belonging to her late spouse, Sally Healey.
The library joked on Facebook that the 2-cent-per-day late fee would have come to $517.42.
The book contained a library card belonging to Josephine Comito Murphy, 91, who said she had no memory borrowing the book from the library.
Family members theorized the book was checked out by Ann Donahue, Murphy's late cousin and a former resident of Healey's homestead. The book was found among nursing books believed to have belonged to Donahue.
"I was so excited that I could get the book back to the Osterhout that I didn't even think to look for the woman," Scheib told The Citizens' Voice newspaper. "I was happy with their reaction."
