BAGLEY, Iowa (AP) — Blood may be thicker than water, but it’ll still flood your basement.
Nick Lestina found this out the hard way two weeks ago when he discovered 5 inches (13 centimeters) of blood, fat and other animal tissue flooding his family’s basement in Bagley, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. He told the Des Moines Register that he hasn’t been able to clean it up because it’s still seeping in.
The waste is coming from a neighboring meat locker, where blood and tissue from slaughtered animals was washed down a drain. Officials say a clog or break in the pipe sent the waste into Lestina’s basement through a floor drain.
A state environmental specialist traced the waste to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker and says the company is now pumping its into a large tank.
The Lestina family has temporarily moved in with a relative.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest police force wants to go slow and low.
The Albuquerque Police Department is inviting high school students to design the department's first lowrider patrol car . The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed on the car's hood and will receive a $5,000 scholarship.
Officials say the design must be free of offensive, inappropriate, and gang-related material.
The contest winner will be selected by the Albuquerque Police Department's Southwest Area Command Program Response Team.
Lowriders are custom cars dropped low to the ground with murals and sometimes hydraulics. The vehicles are popular among Mexican Americans in New Mexico, Texas, and California.
(AP) The rules have changed since Lee Ann Walker lasted played competitive golf. She found out the hard way.
Walker shot rounds of 85 and 74 at the Senior LPGA Championship at French Lick Resort in Indiana. That was before she realized players no longer can putt when their caddies have been standing directly behind them.
She had to add 42 penalty shots to her first round, turning that into a 127, and 16 more penalty shots for the second round, turning that into a 90.
It left Walker contemplating a consolation prize.
“I may have made the Guinness Book of World Records,” she said Wednesday on her drive home to North Carolina, where she works in the real estate industry.
That wasn’t the idea when she decided to play in the Senior LPGA. Walker, who split time between the LPGA Tour and Symetra Tour, thought it would be fun to compete. She had heard French Lick was a beautiful course. And it would allow her to catch up with friends.
But she’s not involved in tournament golf — her last full season on the LPGA Tour was in 2008 — and the sport went through the most comprehensive overhaul of the Rules of Golf, effective this year.
One that caused the most problems on tour was caddie alignment, Rule 10.2b. Caddies no longer can stand behind players as they prepare to hit a shot unless players back away after the caddie is no longer behind them.
Walker knew to take penalty drops from knee level. She just didn’t know the caddie rule.
“When I played my first round, my caddied lined me up and I did not reset,” she said. “I did not realize I was violating any rules.”
She played the first round with Jackie Gallagher-Smith and Cathy Johnson-Forbes and said neither noticed her mistake. The second round, she played with Laura Baugh and Laura Shanahan Rowe. They did.
“They made me aware of it on 14 or 15, and I called a rules official to ask what to do,” she said. “They had me continue playing so they could have a conference on the violation and what I needed to do.”
Most amazing about this bizarre episode is that Walker could remember which holes and how many times her caddie was behind her without her starting the process over. She had 21 violations the first round — each penalty is two shots — and eight in the second round before she was aware of her mistake.
Without the penalties, Walker would have missed the cut by one shot.
“What can you do at that point?” Walker said. “It was my fault for not knowing the rules. I don’t have anyone to blame but myself. Big lesson learned.”
Thanks to another new rule, her scores of 127-90 were in the books. Previously, once she realized she should have added penalty strokes, Walker would have been disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.
In this case, she finished. And she added every score on every hole. The scorecard from the first round featured six 9s, an 8 and four 7s. She also had a 4 — a birdie on the 18th hole.
“Because it was a DQ and I wasn’t injured — I wasn’t going to withdraw with an injury — that was my score, and everyone gets to see it,” Walker said.
She walked away in good spirits with a memory she wasn’t expecting, and one she won’t forget.
“I’m glad I went. I got to see a lot of great friends, it was a great golf course, great event,” she said. “Everything was great except for my penalties.”
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his wallet on his way home from work had the lost item returned by a clever stranger who used his bank account to get in contact.
Tim Cameron said his wallet didn't have much in the way of information that would help a finder contact him, but the stranger who found it decided to put the bank information inside to good use.
Cameron tweeted screenshots showing how the honest bystander made transfers of $0.01 to his account, putting brief messages into the memo line.
The memo had limited characters, so the stranger made multiple transfers explaining the wallet had been found and giving Cameron their phone number.
Cameron said the plan was successful and he was reunited with his wallet, with all contents intact.
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A family out fishing on a Montana lake made an unusual catch in their net when they spotted a bobcat struggling to stay afloat in the water.
Bob Hereford said he was fishing with his son, Brett Hereford, and his wife on Flathead Lake when they spotted a bobcat appearing to have trouble swimming far from shore.
Hereford said his son used a fishing net to scoop up the wild animal and the family pet the bobcat to warm it up while they ferried it to shore.
He said the bobcat was able to wander away once back on dry land.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An Indiana restaurant owner has pledged to live in a tent on the roof of the establishment until his favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals, win a game.
Jeff Lanham, owner of Hog Rock Cafe in Milan, pledged before the Bengals' face-off with the Arizona Cardinals that he would take to the roof of the eatery if the Bengals lost, and he was then obligated to keep his promise.
Lanham's bad luck continued this week when the Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 and are now 0-6.
He said he is hoping to be able to come down from the roof after the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Just start playing like a team, get our starters back, the guys that are injured get them back on the field," Lanham told WKRC-TV. "You know I think personally if they get back, they'll win."
Wildman Walker, who famously spent 61 days living on a billboard in 1991 waiting for the Bengals to win, visited Lanham on the roof Sunday. He brought a signed photo asking Lanham not to break his record.
"I hope I don't," Lanham said.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A runaway bull caused an unexpected interruption to a soccer game in Argentina and the unusual incident was caught on camera by a spectator.
The bull, which is believed to have escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, ran wild through the soccer game Sunday morning in San Pedro de Jujuy, sending players and spectators running for safety.
A video captured by a spectator shows referees blowing their whistles to warn people to clear the area as the large bovine charged at members of the public. A man on a motorcycle was seen chasing the animal across the field.
Authorities said one man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police were able to chase the bull away from the field, but it was unclear whether the animal was successfully captured.
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name captured his latest title by finishing a half-marathon in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 41.8 seconds -- while skipping.
David Rush, whose previous records include the world's longest tortilla throw, said he skipped a total 141 miles while training for the record throughout 2019.
His official attempt originally was planned for the Famous Idaho Potato Half Marathon in May, but a fall from an electric ride-share scooter two days before the race left him unable to compete.
Rush, whose Guinness record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, instead took his skipping skills to Sunday's City of Trees Half Marathon in Boise.
The record-breaker completed his 13.1-mile skipping session with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 41.8 seconds, beating the previous record of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 1 second.
(FOX) Police say a Pennsylvania homeowner went to investigate the sound of singing coming from the first floor of his home early Monday morning -- only to find a naked man drinking milk in his kitchen.
Erie police said the homeowner heard the singing at around 3 a.m. He grabbed his pistol and headed down the stairs to find the man sitting on his kitchen floor.
The homeowner called the police and the man was taken into custody. Erie police could not immediately be reached for comment, but authorities told the Daily News the suspect appeared to be under the influence of an undisclosed substance and was acting confused.
The intruder was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. No injuries were reported.
It wasn't clear how the man entered the home or how long he had been in the residence.
A Florida man who spent 10 days in jail for missing jury duty has had his record vacated by the judge who initially doled out the punishment.
Deandre Somerville, 21, initially incurred the court's wrath when he overslept on Aug. 21 — when he was supposed to serve as a juror in a civil trial. As a result, Judge John Kastrenakes, of the state's 15th Judicial Circuit, ordered Somerville to spend 10 days in jail, serve a year of probation and perform 150 hours of community service.
Somerville served his 10-day sentence in September, and his lawyer, Daniel Eisinger, told the Sun-Sentinel that time behind bars "was pretty shocking and scary" for the 21-year-old.
On Friday, however, Kastrenakes reduced Somerville's terms to three months of probation and 30 hours of community service. On Monday, the judge said he reflected further on the case and decided to vacate Somerville's probation entirely — but he maintained Somerville acted carelessly not showing up for jury duty and for not calling the court to tell them what happened.
"Given the abundant publicity surrounding Mr. Somerville's case, I have concluded that the importance of a sworn juror abiding by the law has been made clear," Kastrenakes wrote in his order. "Therefore, there exists no reason to continue Mr. Somerville on probation."
He added: "I know he now understands and respects our system of justice and the critical role jurors play in that system. In conclusion, I do not want even a finding of contempt to be gleaned from a perusal of his background or record."
The judge said Somerville "has been totally rehabilitated" and isn't the same person "who refused to come to court and intentionally violated his oath as a sworn juror." He insisted he wasn't singling Somerville out, and that he "would have punished anyone who behaved the way Mr. Somerville behaved in the same manner."
Somerville, who had no previous criminal record, said what he did "was an immature decision that I made, and I paid the price for my freedom."
"As a result of my irresponsible actions, my life has been forever changed," the 21-year-old read from an apology letter Friday. "Everything I've gone through, I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy."
Kastrenakes on Monday said he found the man's apology letter – which, according to The New York Times, the judge ordered him to write – to be "moving, sincere and heartfelt."
