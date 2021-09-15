Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas braved the winds and rain of Tropical Storm Nicholas to rescue a 10-foot alligator that wandered onto a highway, causing a traffic jam.
Gary Saurage, owner of rescue service Gator Country, said he received a call from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office about 4 a.m. Tuesday about a 10-foot alligator blocking traffic on Interstate 10 amid Tropical Storm Nicholas.
"I guess the alligator was trying to evacuate," Saurage wrote in a post on Gator Country's Facebook page.
Saurage said the alligator was safely relocated to Gator Country's facility, where the reptile was dubbed Major Nicholas. He said the alligator tore a door from its hinges at Gator Country before being safely contained.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Pasaena Now) Police arrested a man on suspicion of burglary Sunday night after he broke into a Pasadena home and stole the residents' pet pooper scooper, authorities said.
The unusual crime took place just before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Green Street, Pasadena police Lt. Sean Dawkins said.
Two residents at the home called police to report hearing banging noises coming from inside their home, along with the sounds of a male voice and doors opening and closing, he said.
They soon realized an intruder had ransacked the home's back porch, and also broken into the home through a living room window, according to the lieutenant.
One of the victims caught a glimpse of the burglar leaving the property with the stolen property, described as a pet waste scooper, in hand, and relayed the information to police.
Officers spotted and ultimately arrested the alleged burglar outside a nearby grocery store, Dawkins said. The scooper had been placed inside the store.
William Martin Austin, 62, described as transient, was booked on suspicion of burglary, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.
Bail for Austin was set at $50,000 pending his initial court appearance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $64,000 lottery jackpot using a "random" set of numbers he ended up using for several years.
The Missouri Lottery said the St. Charles County man bought a ticket for the Sept. 2 Show Me Cash drawing at On The Run in St. Charles.
The ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing -- 3-5-12-18-21 -- earning a $64,000 jackpot.
The winner told officials he has been using the same set of numbers for several years, but the digits don't actually hold any special significance for him.
"They were random," he said. "I grabbed a playship one year, chose some numbers and I've been playing them since."
The Missouri Lottery said the man was the 38th Show Me Cash jackpot winner in 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) The first insect Bryan Lessard named after a pop culture icon was the Beyoncé fly – Scaptia beyonceae, in 2011.
At the time, the CSIRO entomologist caused quite a stir, and was "frowned upon" by some taxonomists.
A decade later, the cultural icon RuPaul has become the first drag queen to be forever enshrined as a soldier fly, and is the 50th species to be named by Lessard.
The RuPaul fly is part of a new Australian genus named Opaluma (from the Latin words for opal and thorn), because they look like "little gems buzzing around the forest floor" and have a distinctive thorn tucked under their abdomen.
Lessard said the growing practice of naming insects after pop culture icons had helped threatened species gain attention in response to environmental threats such as climate change.
"There's a new wave of entomologists using pop culture to generate interest in our science and what we do, which is really exciting," Lessard said.
"It's a great way of generating attention about why flies are important, to get as many people as possible talking about these species that need help, so they can be protected.
"With bushfire recovery efforts, normally the interest goes to the cute and cuddly species like koalas, but a lot of the invertebrates don't have any attention, and they're the essential workers of our ecosystem … it's really important we study them."
Lessard said naming the soldier fly Opaluma rupaul came as an "obvious decision".
"I was watching a lot of RuPaul's Drag Race while examining the species and I know it would challenge RuPaul on the runway serving fierce looks," Lessard said.
"It has a costume of shiny metallic rainbow colours, and it has legs for days. I think once (Ru) sees the fly she'll realise it's quite fierce and hopefully appreciate the name."
Nine of the 13 new soldier flies named by Lessard are from areas badly burned by the 2019-20 bushfires. Two species had only been sighted in Queensland's Lamington national park, which lost 80% of its cover during fires.
"Naming a species is the first step to understanding and protecting them because otherwise they're invisible to science," Lessard said.
"We've probably lost thousands of species we don't even know about in the bushfires because they haven't been documented, when it's so important our native species get that attention.
"That's why I want to give them fabulous names, to get people excited about them."
Other species, named by the PhD candidate Yun Hsiao, include three beetles named after Pokémon characters Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, and a new cycad-boring weevil named after the fictional insectoid Digmon from the Japanese anime television series.
Walmart has a plan to tackle the climate crisis. Can it pull it off?
The insectoid possesses the power of drilling and manipulating the earth, just as the weevil can bore into hard trunks of cycads.
"He's a massive Pokémon fan," Lessard said. "Pokémon inspired him to become an entomologist, and he noticed three beetles were really hard to find in remote areas of Australia, kind of like these really rare legendary Pokémon."
Lessard hoped their work would encourage citizen scientists and conservationists to help to monitor wildlife and insects, part of a national push for scientists to document and name every Australian species.
He said documenting native species would make it easier to identify exotic mosquitoes and prevent the potential incursions of new diseases.
"We were able to identify a new exotic mosquito this year that's a vector of Japanese encephalitis virus, and used DNA printing to match it to a population in Timor-Leste," Lessard said.
"We think they might have been wind-blown over the sea, or hitched a ride on shipping vessels. But when first detected in Darwin, it was confused with a native species."
Australia was home to an estimated half a million species, with 70% yet to be discovered.
At the current rate of taxonomic discovery, it would take more than 100 years to document all of Australia's unknown species.
Lessard hoped the process would be ramped up in the coming years as the perceived value of taxonomy increased.
A Deloitte report released in June found the benefit of documenting Australian biodiversity would be worth between $3bn and $29bn.
"We really need to encourage next generation to help us name and describe and protect our unique biodiversity in Australia."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A British runner is aiming to break a Guinness World Record by completing the London Marathon while dressed as a human brain.
Bryce Alford, fundraising manager for brain injury charity Headway, has been repeatedly spotted in recent days running on the streets of Jersey, England, while dressed in a full-body brain costume.
Officers with the St. Helier Township Policing Unit posed for a photo with Alford, in full brain regalia, when they encountered him training on Tuesday for the Oct. 3 London Marathon.
Alford is attempting to break the Guinness record for fastest marathon dressed as a brain. He previously set a Guinness record in 2003 for fastest 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) on a treadmill.
He said the costume is designed as a representation of what people with brain injuries feel like.
"What I hear over and over again is that people feel they are trapped inside their own brain, so when you get to see me inside the costume you'll absolutely see what that might feel like, if you can imagine that pressure, and what it would feel like to live every day," he told ITV News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said deputies responded to an "interesting call for service" when an escaped emu wandered into a resident's yard.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that "dispatch received an interesting call for service" from a resident who spotted a loose emu wandering in their front yard.
Patrol deputies responded to the scene and were able to safely wrangle the emu and identify the large Australian bird's owner.
"The emu was transported without incident and reunited with his emu family," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RICHMOND, Ky. -- A Kentucky man was arrested after he was accused of firing shots outside of a hotel window claiming he saw aliens.
The Richmond Police Department responded to a hotel on Keeneland Drive on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers learned that the shots were being fired from a window at the hotel.
Officers worked to get hotel guests and workers out of the hotel and secure them in a safe location.
Police made contact with Samuel Riddell, 55, of Waco, Kentucky, who was inside the room. A woman was also inside the room and had secured herself inside the bathroom. Police were able to safely get the woman out.
Riddell was taken into custody and was interviewed by detectives. He told police he saw aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them.
Police learned Riddell was a convicted felon and has two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle in his possession.
Riddell was taken to the Madison County Detention Center and was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to police, no one was injured in the shooting.
Officers later found several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one had entered a nearby occupied room.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) A lawyer dressed as a horror movie character on a Texas beach said his eccentric actions were just a prank to make people smile.
But it also led to the arrest of Mark Metzger, the Galveston attorney some people saw roaming a local beach in a Michael Myers costume. He was cited for disorderly conduct and released by Galveston police, KTRK reported.
Police received a call Monday about a masked man holding what appeared to be a bloody knife while walking on the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to The Daily News in Galveston.
Officers found Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the "Halloween" movies and put him in handcuffs before determining the blood and knife were fake, the newspaper reported.
Metzger said in a Facebook post Monday night he was "still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal."
"Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I'm about," Metzger said. "It's all I've been about my entire life. My methods might not work for everyone, but I guarantee I'll please more than I'll piss off."
Interviewed by KTRK, he compared his arrest to a scene out of another popular franchise — this one a little more kid-friendly.
"It felt like a scene out of 'Scooby-Doo' after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, 'I would have gotten away with it if wasn't for those meddling Karens, you know?" he told the station.
He said in his Facebook post he would pull the prank again "all day every day."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of exotic African servals are on the loose after escaping from the barn where they were being kept in Alabama.
Lacey Harring, owner of pet store 256Exotics, said in a Facebook post that two servals -- African cats that resemble small leopards -- escaped from her Huntsville barn Sunday night.
Harring said the felines escaped by digging a tunnel under one of the walls.
She asked anyone who spots the animals to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office or local animal control officers.
A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson said officers were unaware of the escape, but urged residents to use caution if they spot the animals.
"We would advise citizens to be aware of surroundings, use caution and report any sightings," the representative told WHNT-TV.
Alabama is one of 18 states that allow private individuals to own servals without a permit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Hi-Diddily-Ho to Portland's newest bridgerino.
The city has named a recently completed pedestrian and bicycle bridge after the "The Simpson's" famous, god-fearing neighbor, Ned Flanders, to promote the goodwill and kindness inherent in the fictional cartoon character.
The city described Flanders as a "beloved cartoon optimist, left-hander, beleaguered friend of Homer Simpson, and avatar of neighborliness," in an announcement on Thursday, revealing the plaque on the city's recently completed pedestrian and bicycle bridge.
The plaque shows Ned Flanders, smiling and waving, with his catchphrase ""Hi-Diddly-ho, neighborinos!" etched in.
Portland is the home city of Simpsons creator Matt Groening, who embraced the idea of the new bridge's name, the city said. The city has many unofficial streets and locations named after Simpsons characters.
"It's a wonderful day for our city," said Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. "Naming this new bridge after Ned Flanders shows that Portland can build great things and have fun too. Thank you to Matt Groening and his team for embracing this idea."