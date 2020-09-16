NEW YORK (AP) — He weighed at least 7 tons and had eyes the size of baseballs. His bite could have crushed a car. He bore scars from fierce prehistoric battles.
All this could be yours for as much as $8 million.
The legend of the Tyrannosaurus rex nicknamed Stan is getting fresh life thanks to Christie’s. The auction house put his bones on display starting Wednesday through floor-to-ceiling windows at its midtown Manhattan gallery in advance of putting them up for auction.
“He is 37 feet long and one of the fiercest killing machines that has ever roamed the earth,” said James Hyslop, head of the auction house’s science and natural history department.
About 67 million years after Stan did all that roaming and killing, his remains were discovered in 1987 by paleontologist Stan Sacrison in a geological area in the Midwest known as the Cretaceous Badlands.
The fossils became known for forming one of the most intact dinosaur skeletons ever discovered. Researchers also marveled at how the skull had large puncture wounds, speculating that they were the result of T. rex warfare.
The skeleton — being put up for sale by the Black Hills Institute in South Dakota — will remain on display through Oct. 21 at Christie’s flagship location at Rockefeller Center. The auction is set for Oct. 6.
Hyslop assured potential buyers that Stan “is being offered with no reserve. So absolutely everyone has a shot at him.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it.
Zackrydz Rodzi, 20, said Wednesday that his phone was missing from his bedroom when he woke up Saturday. He found the phone's casing under his bed but there was no sign of robbery in his house in southern Johor state.
When his father saw a monkey the next day, he launched a search in the jungle behind his house. Using his brother's phone to call the device, he found it covered in mud under a palm tree. But a bigger surprise came when he checked his phone and found a series of monkey selfies and videos recorded in the phone.
"My uncle was joking that maybe the monkey took some selfies with the phone. ... So when I checked my phone picture gallery, I was shocked. The suspect's face was plastered on the screen. It was hilarious," Zackrydz said.
He said he was curious why the monkey took the phone and not the camera or other things in his room. He said the primate must have thought it was food as it has a colorful casing.
Most of the images were blurry, but some showed the monkey's face. One of the videos taken from atop a tree showed glimpses of the monkey opening his mouth and appearing to try to eat the phone.
"My house is now in a total lockdown," Zackrydz said, laughing, adding that he didn't want a repeat of the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump ... and "Spike?"
Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump's Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president, the Michigan secretary of state's office said.
Vice President Mike Pence wasn't on the ballot next to Trump. Cohen, whose nickname is "Spike," is running with Jo Jorgensen.
It was a "temporary error" that was fixed within 90 minutes Tuesday, said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
"Approximately 400 ballots were downloaded by clerks during this period; we don't know how many were sent," Wimmer said.
Clerks were told to issue correct ballots and tell voters to ignore the erroneous ballot if they received one.
"If a voter does happen to return the incorrect ballot instead of the correct ballot, it will still count. The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence," Wimmer said.
Cohen had some fun with the mistake.
"They better fix these ballots," he tweeted. "I'd hate to help Trump's chances."
The city clerk in Livonia, Susan Nash, said her office hasn't downloaded any erroneous ballots, but she has heard about the problem.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A viral video circulating on social media Monday had some New Jersey residents convinced they had seen a genuine UFO flying over their state.
But the "unidentified flying object" turned out to just be a Goodyear blimp.
In a video shared on Twitter, a man filming the "UFO" expresses amazement at what he's seeing.
"Look the whole street has f---ing stopped! It's a f---ing flying spaceship!" the man says, panning his phone around to show other dumbfounded New Jerseyans pulling over to the side of the road and getting out of their car to look at what was apparently just a blimp.
Another person posted a video, claiming that the supposed UFO was flying over Teterboro Airport.
"This is literally a f---ing UFO. It's just floating. The ship was closer, it went up, a light was shining from it, like a beam. This s--- it just f---ing flat and it was moving in like circles," he said.
It soon became apparent that the blimp was indeed not a flying spacecraft being operated by extraterrestrial entities.
"The amount of dumb----- in New Jersey who think they saw a f---ing UFO, it was a f---ing Goodyear blimp," wrote a myth buster on Twitter. "All you had to do was have a high-def camera or keep it still enough you can see what's on the side."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man was spotted using a live snake as a makeshift face mask on a public bus in England.
The unidentified man was taking the bus from Swinton to Manchester on Monday with the snake wrapped around his neck when another passenger snapped a photo of the bizarre moment.
A passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said she first believed the man was only wearing a "funky mask" until the reptile started slithering over the handrails, according to the BBC.
The woman said she found the incident "really funny" and the other passengers didn't seem bothered by the serpent.
"No one batted an eyelid," she said.
Authorities said a snake is not a proper face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Government guidance clearly states that this needn't be a surgical mask and that passengers can make their own or wear something suitable, such as a scarf or bandana," a Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said in a statement, according to the outlet.
"While there is a small degree of interpretation that can be applied to this, we do not believe it extends to the use of snakeskin - especially when still attached to the snake," the statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A pair of regular customers at a New Jersey diner surprised their favorite server with an unusual tip -- a car.
Lisa Ayala and Jason Medina, regulars at the Empire Diner in Brooklawn, gave their 2006 Nissan Altima to their favorite server, Lisa Mollett, as the tip for their Sunday meal.
"Instead of them saying they want a raspberry iced tea, they had a copy of the keys and the title," Mollett recalled to WPVI-TV. "They said, 'This is for you.' I said, 'Oh my gosh!'"
Mollett, who has been serving the couple for about two years, said she broke down into tears.
"There are a lot of nice people out there, but I don't think many people would give a server a car as a tip," Mollett said.
Ayala and Medina said they bought the Altima years ago, but hadn't used it much lately after they both got new cars.
They said they remembered Mollett telling them about her recent car troubles, and they wanted to do something nice for the server, who recently returned to work after being laid off for three months due to COVID-19.
Empire Diner owner Dervis Akturk said Mollett is a favorite of numerous regular customers.
"She loves her job," Arturk said. "When she does it, she puts her love and puts her everything out there. And the customers see that. She became one of their family."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A red-tailed hawk is recovering from its injuries and will soon be released back into the wild after being rescued from the front grille of a car that struck the bird on a Massachusetts highway.
Arlington Animal Control said an officer responded to a call for help from a driver who reported a hawk stuck in the front grille of his car.
The man told the officer he had struck the bird on the highway and kept driving for about an hour before discovering it was stuck in his front grille.
"The driver had told me on the phone that he used a shovel to try to get the hawk out. I couldn't believe it. When I arrived I thought for sure the hawk (an adult Red Tailed Hawk) was dead," the animal control officer wrote in a Facebook post. "As I tried to see how best to free it I thought I saw the tiniest movement in its wing."
The officer was able to extract the hawk and was surprised to see the bird open its eyes and beak.
The hawk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Hospital in North Grafton, where veterinarians said the bird is now standing and eating on its own. The hawk is expected to be released back into the wild once it is fully recovered.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A team of Minnesota-based shipwreck hunters announced they have found the wreckage of the Pere Marquette 18, a railroad car ferry that sank into Lake Michigan 110 years ago.
Jerry Eliason and Ken Merryman said they used a combination of towed sonar and a transom mount to find the Pere Marquette 18 about 500 feet under the surface of the water some 25 miles from the coast of Sheboygan, Wis.
"We consider it arguably the most desirable wreck, with the most gravitas, in Lake Michigan," Eliason told MLive.com.
The men said the wreckage indicates the ship sank quickly and impacted the floor of the lake strongly. Eliason said the bow is now sticking up at a 30 to 40 foot angle.
"It's a lot steeper than any other wreck we've seen," he said.
The cause of the ferry's sinking remains a mystery. Captain Peter Kilty and his officers were among the 29 people who went down with the ship. There were originally 62 people and 29 railroad cars onboard the ferry when it departed Ludington, Mich., on its route to Milwaukee on Sept. 9, 1910.
The 338-foot long ship went down just as its sister ship, the Pere Marquette 17, arrived on the scene to evacuate survivors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)A Michigan woman got quite a surprise when she went to her mailbox this week -- amid her regular bills and junk mail was a postcard that had been mailed almost 100 years ago.
Brittany Keech told CNN that she didn't give the card much thought at first because she was busy with her kids and her daily hustle and bustle.
"I thought it was very peculiar that I was receiving a postcard because nobody sends postcards anymore nowadays," Keech said. "I went 'Okay, this is different.'"
Later she noticed that the card was postmarked October 29, 1920. It had her Belding, Michigan, address but was written to someone named Roy McQueen in faded cursive writing.
The card reads:
"Dear Cousins,
Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don't forget to write us - Roy get his pants fixed yet."
It was signed by Flossie Burgess.
The card has a Halloween theme that includes a black cat holding a broom, a bat, a goose and an owl, along with a woman with a cane and a jack-o'-lantern in a witch's hat.
There's a George Washington one cent stamp on the back and the smudged postmark says Jamestown, but the state appears to be covered by some kind of sticker.
Keech, 30, said she has no idea what delayed the card, which was mailed decades before she was born.
A spokesperson for the Postal Service told CNN affiliate WXMI that "in most cases these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found. What we typically find is that old letters and postcards -- sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online -- are re-entered into our system. The end result is what we do best -- as long as there is a deliverable address and postage, the card or letter gets delivered."
Keech posted photos of the postcard on a Facebook group in hopes of finding McQueen's or Burgess' relatives, or someone who might have known the families.
"I have two wonderful ladies that are helping me look into their genealogy," she said.
Several people have posted old documents in the comments section that might help solve the mystery.
Keech wants to return the card to a family member and said they've got a lead on one possible relative.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNBC) Doctors and dentists are reporting more cases of cracked teeth and insomnia as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the nation's stress levels.
PepsiCo's latest drink Driftwell is pitching itself as a way to combat the problem.
Pepsi employees came up with an idea for a beverage to help consumers de-stress and relax before bed as part of an internal competition started last year by CEO Ramon Laguarta. The concept won, and the food and beverage giant went to work to make it a reality. Emily Silver, vice president of innovation and capabilities at Pepsi's North American beverages unit, said it is the fastest new product to ever come out of the company. Driftwell will be available nationwide on e-commerce sites in December and in grocery stores by the first quarter of 2021.
"I think we're launching this at a time when there's more consumer interest than there previously was, given everything that's going on from a macro perspective," Silver said.
The enhanced water drink contains 200 miligrams of L-theanine, an amino acid that's found in green and black teas and some mushrooms. A few studies have suggested that the ingredient can improve sleep quality and can help reduce the physical symptoms of stress.
"From a scientific and regulatory perspective, we feel really good about making that claim around L-theanine. Specifically, we have safety in clinical data to prove that it works," Silver said.
Driftwell also contains 10% of the recommended daily value of magnesium. The drink comes in 7.5-ounce mini cans and just one flavor: blackberry lavender. According to Silver, it's the perfect size for hydrating before bedtime without requiring another trip to the bathroom.
Functional water beverages were a $2.97 billion market last year in the U.S., according to data from Euromonitor International, which forecasts that their popularity will boost sales nearly 5% this year. Relaxation drinks are a much smaller category, although their popularity in Japan suggests they could become a part of Americans' everyday routines.
"It's a nascent category, and it's one frankly that we think we can build from a liquid refreshment beverage perspective," Silver said.
Smaller companies are making their own relaxation drinks by adding CBD to sparkling water and touting them as a sleep aid or a way to unwind, although little research has been done to back up those claims. Those companies are doing this despite the Food and Drug Administration prohibiting adding the cannabis compound to food and drinks, and large corporations like Pepsi have avoided any potential regulatory snafus by sidestepping the ingredient for now.
Shares of Pepsi, which has a market value of $189 billion, are flat so far this year, as of Monday's close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.