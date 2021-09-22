BOSTON (AP) — A group of high school students in Massachusetts had to ride on a party bus complete with a stripper pole and neon lights during a recent field trip — an experience their teacher said highlights problems with the education system.
Jim Mayers, an 11th grade Advanced Placement language and composition teacher at the Brooke Charter School in Boston, said in the since-deleted tweet that the original charter bus had fallen through, Masslive.com reported Monday.
“It is a funny story, but there actually is a real bus shortage and it speaks to major flaws in our education system,” he said, adding that the field trip was a success.
He is now using the attention he’s getting because of the original tweet to urge people to better understand educational inequities and other problems facing the nation’s schools.
“I’m worried that there is too much attention being paid to the tweet itself, or simply the fact that it went viral, instead of attending to the many systemic issues that are facing not just my students, but students all across the country,” he wrote in a followup tweet.
For example, districts across the nation are struggling to hire enough drivers to shuttle kids to school, and some states have become creative, including Massachusetts, which is enlisting National Guard members to drive school transport vans.
His original tweet, he wrote, was just meant give his fellow teachers a laugh.
“If it’s gotten people to talk about the overall infrastructure of our education system, and the different ways schools are prioritized, then that’s good too,” he wrote.
He then urged readers to attend their next local school board meeting or read up on the topic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MySanAntonio.com) Boeing has launched an investigation into how two empty mini tequila bottles were left on a future Air Force One Jet, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The journal cites people familiar with incident, and says the bottles were found sometime this month on an Air Force One jet being built in San Antonio. It's not clear where the bottles were found.
It's also unclear the bottles were Jose Cuervo or Patrón.
A spokesperson for Boeing told MySA that the tequila bottles incident was a personnel matter couldn't comment further because of "contractual reasons." A person familiar with the incident told the Journal that Boeing is taking the matter seriously because alcohol is not allowed in Boeing facilities.
The Journal reports that it found court documents that say the jet is "effectively an airborne seat of government" and requires additional security clearance to work on the aircraft.
The White House referred the Journal to the Air Force, and an Air Force spokesperson says the incident wouldn't impact work on the jet, but the Air Force and Defense Contract Management Agency could hold "Boeing accountable to ensure the VC-25B program meets stringent quality-control requirements."
MySA reached out to the Air Force for more information.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Jersey man has admitted illegally trying to send 10 live lizards to Hong Kong.
Jason Ksepka pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton on Tuesday to falsely labeling an international shipment of wildlife from Lambertville in November 2017.
The U.S. attorney's office alleged that the 44-year-old from Farmingdale, Monmouth County was paid $500 by someone else to send the package containing 10 live rhinoceros iguanas.
Ksepka falsely labeled the contents of the package as toys and used a fictitious name as the sender, prosecutors said. The package was destined for Hong Kong, but authorities said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors intercepted it at New York's JFK Airport and removed the animals.
Ksepka faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when he is sentenced in January. Under his plea agreement, he agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.
A message was left Tuesday with an attorney representing Ksepka.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Suriname Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, 60, became the oldest player in history to play in an international club soccer game when he appeared in a CONCACAF League match in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Brunswijk started at center midfield for Inter Moengotapoe, a team he owns, in its 6-0 loss to Olimpia on Tuesday at Frank Essed Stadion.
He wore No. 61 and played 51 minutes. His son, Damian Brunswijk, started at forward.
The elder Brunswijk was shown on video after the match handing money to opposing players in the dressing room. CONCACAF announced late Tuesday that it will investigate the incident.
The CONCACAF League is a second-tier competition from CONCACAF, one of FIFA's six continental governing bodies for soccer.
Inter Moengotapoe faces Olimpia in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup at 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Greenbelt, Md., wrangled a 4-foot ball python spotted near a children's play area.
Public Works Department employee Brian Townsend saw the snake on a sidewalk between Buddy Attick Park and the public works headquarters and called for help, WUSA-TV reported. Townsend helped police and animal control officers capture the reptile, using trash picking tongs from the public works office.
The snake was turned over to an exotic pet rescue organization.
The city of Greenbelt posted photos of the encounter on Twitter, relating it to an earlier incident in Upper Marlboro, where a several zebras escaped and a local farm.
"@TownUMarlboro, we see your loose zebras and raise you a python!" the Tweet said. "But seriously, thank you to Animal Control, Public Works, and the Greenbelt Police Department (all pictured) for keeping Greenbelt safe!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Researchers at Purdue University earned a Guinness World Record with an unusual development: the world's whitest paint.
Xiulin Ruan, a professor of mechanical engineering at the West Lafayette, Ind., school, said the original aim of the project was to create a paint that would reflect sunlight from a building and thereby lower energy usage as a means of fighting climate change.
The paint, which incorporates barium sulphate particles, reflects 98.1% of solar radiation, making the painted surface noticeably cooler than surrounding surfaces, Ruan and his team found.
The process of making the paint reflective had a side-effect of making the paint extremely white, Ruan found. The barium sulphate was partially responsible for the color, and the usage of differing particle sizes in the paint caused it to reflect a greater spectrum of sunlight.
The paint was declared the world's whitest by Guinness World Records, which selected the record for inclusion in the 2022 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A British gardener harvested 839 tomatoes from a single stem -- nearly double the Guinness World Record.
Douglas Smith, 43, of Stanstead Abbotts, England, said he planted his seeds in March, and this month he harvested 839 tomatoes from a single stem, or truss.
Smith's harvest almost doubles the 448 grown on a single truss by Guinness World Record holder Graham Tranter in 2010.
Smith said he was careful to follow Guinness' rules when growing and harvesting his tomatoes, and evidence from the attempt is being submitted to the record-keeping organization for official recognition.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Utility officials in North Carolina said a snake was responsible for a substation fire that left an entire town and the surrounding area without power.
Duke Energy said more than 1,400 customers in Denton and the surrounding area were without electricity Wednesday morning after a snake came into contact with equipment at a substation, sparking a fire.
"This is one of the reasons we are making electric grid improvements in the region," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks told WGHP-TV. "We often think of storms and trees which are the leading cause of outages, but other items like cars hitting utility poles and snakes and squirrels getting into equipment also cause a number of outages for electric utilities."
The Denton Fire Department said the fire did major damage to the substation.
"Fire at the Duke substation has been extinguished but major repairs will be needed to restore power. Some customers might have power restored by a different substation picking up some of the power grid," the department said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WFMZ) A teenager in Kansas is getting a head start on paying for college. He's growing his fund by growing pumpkins.
Boston Beck is 13, and already, he has a pumpkin patch. He started growing pumpkins when he was 8.
As his pumpkin patch expanded, he started selling the pumpkins, and sales took off.
He says when he started, he just thought of it as a hobby. Now, his homegrown pumpkins sell out every night. In one weekend, he says he made about $1,000.
You might think he'd want to spend that on video games or a new bicycle, but instead, he's thinking about his future.
"We didn't think we were going to be making money, but then once we started to, it's like, 'What am I going to do with all of this?'" he said. "You never know what's going to turn and what might go wrong, so each of us has gotta have some backup plans and backup money."
Boston dreams of going to Kansas State, to become a veterinarian.
The pumpkin patch has also been a learning experience for him. He says he's fascinated by how the smallest plants turn into large pumpkins.
He says he spends countless hours outside taking care of the gourds each year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A South Carolina beachgoer had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter when she picked up a shell and found an octopus nestled inside.
Lori McGee was walking on the Isle of Palms when she picked up a whelk shell and checked to see if there was a crab inside, WCIV-TV reported. An octopus crawled out of the shell and onto McGee's arm.
McGee posted about the experience on Instagram.
"I've lived here for 12 years, walk the beach year round, but today I witnessed something I never could have imagined," she wrote.
McGee said the octopus stayed in the shell long enough for her to take a picture before crawling out and going back into the ocean.
"We just watched the movie 'My Octopus Teacher' a few days ago, so I do think this rare encounter was meant to be," McGee wrote.