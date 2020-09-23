Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Michigan county are investigating reports of a crocodile or similar animal lurking in a local river -- and the creature may have been caught on camera.
Macomb County Animal Control said three separate reports were made of a reptile swimming in the Clinton River in Harrison Township, with the first call coming in a few weeks ago and the most recent sighting reported Monday.
The callers said the animal appears to be crocodile or a caiman, a smaller cousin of the larger reptile.
The mystery animal was reported to be about 3 feet long.
Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo said investigators have not yet been able to verify the reported sightings. He said crocodiles and caimans are cold blooded, and likely would not be able to survive much longer as temperatures cool.
A news crew with WDIV-TV took a camera to the river and captured unclear footage of an animal moving in the water, scaring off nearby birds.
An enhanced frame from the video was found to show what appears to be the head of a crocodilian on the surface of the water.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — There's the windup, the pitch — and the vote.
Election officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue when they meet Thursday, after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors.
City officials toured the park and have said it meets their guidelines. If formally cleared as a venue, Bostonians could vote at Fenway on Oct. 17 and 18.
At least two other Major League Baseball parks — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. — have been approved as voting venues, along with more than a dozen NBA arenas.
Cities and towns trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic have been looking for large outdoor or well-ventilated alternatives to schools, libraries, community centers and municipal buildings traditionally used for voting.
The Red Sox have been playing at Fenway during their truncated 60-game season, but fans haven't been allowed inside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has temporarily prohibited yachting across 100 kilometers (62 miles) of its northwestern coast after orca whales apparently got carried away while playing and damaged several sailboats.
Spain's transport ministry issued the week-long prohibition for sailboats under 15 meters (49 feet) long starting Tuesday. It said the area covered by the ban meant to protect both boats and maritime mammals and could be extended to "follow the migration routes" of the whales.
Boats can leave port to go into the open sea between the capes of the Prioriño Grande and la Punta de Estaca de Bares, but they must not remain near the coast off the country's northwestern tip.
The ministry said the first reported incident occurred Aug. 19. Since then, it said an unspecified number of sailboats have been damaged by orcas, with some needing assistance from Spain's maritime rescue service after their rudders were wrecked.
Biologist Bruno Díaz of the local Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute said the orcas were most likely just playing a bit too rough.
He said orcas, like other cetaceans such as dolphins, like to swim alongside boats. Running into hulls is rare, but he believed it was likely done by "immature teenage" orcas getting rowdy.
"We will never be in the mind of that individual animal, but based on experience, we think that there is absolutely nothing (threatening about their behavior). We are not their natural prey," Díaz told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday. "They are having fun. And maybe these orcas have fun causing damage."
Orcas are particularly attracted by sail boats due to their size, the waves they make, and the lack of pollution they produce compared to fishing boats, Díaz said. This stretch of water where the Iberian Peninsula juts out into the Atlantic Ocean is both rife with tuna for them to hunt and on their migration route.
Spanish television has shown footage taken by sailors of groups of orcas swimming extremely close to their boats. No injuries have been reported so far.
Even so, the close encounters have put a scare in some sailors and hurt their pocketbooks with repairs that were needed.
British sailor Mark Smith told Spanish state broadcaster TVE that he was "a little" frightened "because they were very big and we couldn't stop them" from banging into his boat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A man caught on surveillance video is suspected of stealing cat blood from a veterinary clinic in Florida, sheriff's officials said.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted pictures showing the man who walked up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Sept. 17.
The man was seen touching and inspecting an Antech Diagnostics blood box before leaving the area, sheriff's officials said. About 20 minutes later, a truck seen in the parking area and a man wearing the same clothing walked up to the clinic and took the box. The box contained four vials of cat blood, the report said.
The vehicle then left the area.
The box containing the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic, investigators said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee boy who addressed a message in a bottle to the tooth fairy after losing his tooth at a South Carolina beach received a reply in the mail from a generous stranger, his mother said.
Ashley Hamrick of Knox County said her young son, Lucas, was visiting Myrtle Beach with his family in June when he lost his tooth while boogie boarding and it disappeared into the surf.
Hamrick helped Lucas write a letter to the tooth fairy explaining the incident and the note was put inside a bottle and thrown into the ocean.
The mother said she was surprised when a package showed up at the family's home months later bearing a Dayton, Ohio, postmark.
The package contained a letter addressed to Lucas and signed by "The Tooth Fairy."
"I hope you had a fun vacation at the beach! I'm so sorry that you lost your tooth in the surf. I got your message in the bottle, so I wasn't worried about not finding it right away," the letter reads.
"Good news! Mermaids found your tooth and gave it to me! The mermaid wanted you to have this shark tooth to remember your vacation. Brush your teeth 2 times every day to keep them pretty for me. Flossing is good too. Stay safe," the anonymous person wrote.
Hamrick said the package contained a shark tooth necklace for Lucas, but did not include any information that might identify the kind stranger.
"Wish I could find the person who found our #messageinabottle and tell them how appreciative we are of their gift, their kindness & their love to spread tooth fairy cheer," Hamrick wrote in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A teacher using his metal detector outside the school where he works in Alberta found a nursing school graduation ring lost by a woman nearly 40 years earlier.
Evan Cappon said he was using his metal detector outside Master's Academy & College, the school where he works in Calgary, when he found a ring bearing the words "Kingston General Hospital" and the year 1972.
Cappon determined the ring was a nursing student's graduation ring from the Ontario hospital, and contacted the school for help locating its owner.
Other members of the class of 1972 helped put Cappon in touch with Joy Malcolm, who had lost her ring in 1982.
Malcolm said she was staying in Calgary while her husband was in the military and posted to a military base that no longer exists in the city. She said her son had taken the ring to school with him and believed he had lost it in the playground area, but the family was never able to locate the lost item.
Cappon said the ring is now on its way back to Malcolm, who said she told her son he no longer has to feel guilty for losing the ring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn’t think twice, jumping out of a boat to pull him to safety, a sheriff’s deputy said.
Andrew Eddy, 30, was on a private boat with his wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy and her family at the time of the shark attack Sunday morning at Sombrero Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Eddy, of Atlanta, had just slid into the water when a large shark latched onto his shoulder.
“Dukes saw the shark’s dorsal fin and then blood filling the water. Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat,” Deputy Christopher Aguanno wrote in his report.
The Miami Herald reported that Dukes managed to avoid injury during the rescue, but deputies described Eddy’s shark bite wound as severe. Medics were waiting for them when they reached the beach in Marathon. Eddy was then flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a spokeswoman said the family requested privacy.
Several other snorkelers from other boats were already in the water when the attack happened, the deputy wrote. He said other boaters told deputies they had seen a bull shark in the area that morning, which they estimated to be as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) long.
George Burgess, who retired as director of the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, agreed that it was likely a bull shark that bit Eddy.
The file has recorded 17 unprovoked shark bites since 1882 in Monroe County. For comparison, Volusia County in northern Florida has had 312, earning the area the designation of “the shark bite capital of the world.”
That’s because the Keys lack the waves that make Volusia County’s beaches popular with swimmers and surfers, Burgess said. In the Keys, people tend to spend their time in the water snorkeling, scuba diving and hanging around sandbars, activities that are less likely to attract sharks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Travelers arriving at the Helsinki Airport in Finland are going to be dogged about a COVID-19 test ― literally.
As part of a test project, the airport has started offering voluntary coronavirus tests that only take 10 seconds without a nasal swab being stuck into your sinuses. Instead, the test is administered by one of two canines trained to detect the virus by sniffing the sweat of arriving passengers, according to The New York Times.
It works like this: After passengers get their luggage from baggage claim, they can volunteer to wipe sweat from their neck and leave the swab in a box. A trainer then puts the box next to containers of other scents for one of the disease-sniffing dogs to sniff.
The process takes about a minute. If the dog gets a positive result from the neck sweat, the person is sent to the airport's health center for a free virus test that might involve something more invasive than a cold nose.
Peliminary research suggests that the doggy sniff test might be more effective at detecting coronavirus infections than the standard polymerase chain reaction or antibody tests, University of Helsinki researcher Anna Hielm-Björkman told The Washington Post.
They "can also find people that are not yet PCR positive but will become PCR positive within a week," Hielm-Björkman said of the dogs.
Only two dogs are currently working as disease detectors, but 14 others are being trained for the job, according to International Airport Review.
Some dogs can learn to sniff out the virus in a very short time. One 8-year-old greyhound mix named Kössi learned to identify the scent of COVID-19 in just seven minutes.
Although many dogs have tested positive for the virus, "there is no evidence that these animals can transmit the disease to humans," according to the World Health Organization.
If the canine coronavirus detectors prove their effectiveness, Hielm-Björkman said other virus-sniffing dogs could be deployed to nursing homes, schools and other places with crowds.
"You could open up society in another way if you had those dogs," she said.
Finland would need 700 to 1,000 coronavirus-sniffing dogs to cover schools, malls and retirement homes, Virpi Perala, a representative of Evidensia, a network of hospitals and veterinary clinics that funded the trial's first stage, told The New York Times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are trying to find the owner of an adventurous cockatiel that joined some surprised fishermen on a boat about 10 miles from shore.
The Scottish SPCA said the fishermen told rescuers they were about 10 miles from shore, near Troon, Ayrshire, when the bird landed on their boat.
The cockatiel was recovered by the SPCA and taken to the Ayrshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Center, where it was found to be in good health.
"This was a very unusual rescue, I've never been contacted about a bird finding its way so far out at sea," Animal Rescue Officer Sheena MacTaggart said. "Thank goodness the boat was there so the bird found somewhere to rest."
"He had no obvious injuries, and was given some water and food before being taken to our center in Ayrshire. We have named him HeiHei after the bird in the film Moana who stows away on her boat. We thought it was very fitting," MacTaggart said.
She said HeiHei has leg rings, but officials have been unable to identify his owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(New York Post) The only No. 2 allowed on the MTA is the train line.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board is slated to formally ban defecating on its subways, buses and transit facilities during its meeting on Wednesday.
The dirty deed is already barred under current rules, which subject any rider to a $100 fine for "creating a nuisance, hazard, or unsanitary condition (including, but not limited to, spitting or urinating)." But the rule change will specifically add "defecating" to the list of bodily expulsions.
Complaints of "soiled" subway trains surged in 2019, according to MTA data. The agency had insisted at the time that the increase in reports of disgusting subway cars was the result of more vigilant riders — not worsening conditions.
Yet transit workers have long complained of nasty conditions on trains. The workers' union, Transport Workers Union Local 100, launched a "Trash Train" photo contest last October to highlight the filth and protest cuts to cleaning crews.
"MTA rules are periodically tweaked to enhance clarity, and that's the case with the addition of more descriptive language," MTA spokesman Tim Minton said in a statement.
"Ensuring the transportation system provides an appropriate quality of life experience for our workforce and customers is a guiding principle and top priority."
The poop ban was first included in a host of new, temporary emergency rules issued back in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The board will vote on making the rules permanent on Wednesday.
Those rules also include policies targeting homeless people who live in the system. The rules require riders to exit subway cars at the end of the line, ban people from lingering in subway stations for more than an hour and bar riders from bringing large shopping carts on trains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.