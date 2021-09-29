CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1.
The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.
After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price.
The cost of clothes, cars, food and just about everything else has soared this year as the global economy emerges from a pandemic uppercut and Dollar Tree has not been untouched.
Last month the retail chain said that rising shipping costs would take a bite of $1.50 to $1.60 out of its per-share profits this year. That’s a huge hit for any business, perhaps more so for one founded decades ago steadfastly calling itself “Only $1.00 Inc.”
“For decades, our customers have enjoyed the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar - and we remain committed to that core proposition - but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop,” said CEO Michael Witynski in a prepared statement.
Raising some prices will certainly give the national chain some flexibility and likely more variety on its shelves. But a dollar this year will not buy you what it did in 2020.
Annual inflation in the U.S. reached 4.2% in July, the highest in three decades. And this week in an appearance before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that price increases have worsened amid snarled supply chains and rising labor costs.
That has hit businesses of every type, perhaps especially one that has held the line at $1 for decades.
Witynski said this week that Dollar Tree is a “test-and-learn” company, and they’ll be watching how customers react.
The company had already begun testing higher prices at several hundred of its nearly 8,000 locations in a section of the store called “Dollar Tree Plus” with items that can go for as much as $5. Items that can go for $1.25 to $1.50 will soon be found in the mix at some locations amid the typical assortment of $1 products.
Analysts with J.P. Morgan noted past conversations with Dollar Tree executives who cited a significant sales boost at stores offering a Plus section and if no one else is cheering the shift to the top side of $1 at Dollar Tree, Wall Street is.
Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. jumped 13% at the opening bell Wednesday.
As Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier, Witynski said the company would remain true to its promise of value.
“We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $1.00, $1.25, $1.50,” Witynski said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Turkish man who got drunk and wandered into the forest later unknowingly joined a search party to find himself, according to bizarre local reports.
Beyhan Mutlu, 50, who lives in the northwestern Bursa province, was reported missing Tuesday after he wandered away from his friends, the Daily Sabah reported.
A search operation was formed to find him. Mutlu joined a group of volunteers not realizing he was the person they were searching for, according to the outlet.
At some point, volunteers began shouting his name. Mutlu became confused and asked who they were looking for, Turkish channel news channel NTV reported.
"I am here," he reportedly told them.
Police realized the man they were looking for had joined his own search party and gave him a ride home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Toronto library said a children's poetry book is back in circulation after being returned 43 years after its due date.
Toronto Public Library officials said Nicholas Knock and Other People, a book of poetry by Dennis Lee, was returned to the Danforth-Coxwell branch this month after being checked out in October 1978.
"While it's not usual to hold on to a book for quite that long, we always welcome library books back," library spokeswoman Michelle Leung told Narcity.
Leung said the borrower will not face overdue fines.
"Earlier this year, we announced that we are eliminating kids' overdue fines in a move to remove barriers to library access," she said.
Leung said other borrowers also are exempt from overdue fines, as the Toronto Public Library put a moratorium on fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida man who spotted an alligator wandering through his neighborhood was caught on camera capturing the reptile in a garbage bin.
Abdul Gene Malik, a U.S. Army veteran, posted a video to Instagram showing how he captured the alligator in his Mount Dora neighborhood.
The video shows Malik asking onlookers to tell him when the alligator's head was safely inside the trash bin he slid horizontally on the ground to ensnare the hissing gator.
Malik was able to get the alligator into the bin and flip it upright, trapping the reptile inside.
"I got kids to protect," Malik wrote in the Instagram post.
Malik said he contacted the proper authorities to come remove the gator from his garbage bin.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Employees of a circus in Germany are searching for a kangaroo that escaped for the second time within weeks and fled into a forest.
Officials with Circus Alessio said Skippy the Tasmanian kangaroo escaped from keepers Monday morning outside the town of St. Georgen.
Drivers on a country road near the town reported spotting the kangaroo, but Skippy fled into the Black Forest when circus workers arrived.
The circus said workers are now taking shifts searching the woods for the runaway kangaroo.
Konstanz police said they are not participating in the search, as Skippy is not believed to pose a danger to local humans or wildlife.
"It's not in danger in the wild and it doesn't pose a threat so it's not really relevant to us," police spokesman Jorg-Dieter Kluge, told The Times of London. "The kangaroo can obtain the food it needs and will get along fine in the wilds of the Black Forest."
Circus officials said they believe the greatest danger to Skippy, who was raised in captivity, is the nearby road.
Skippy previously escaped from the circus in the Bad Durrheim area after a dog jumped into his enclosure. The marsupial was safely recaptured on that occasion.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin are attempting to locate a $1,400 bronze sculpture of nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet.
The Madison Police Department said the sculpture, named Dumpty Humpty, was stolen from an Art Fair on the Square vendor's booth.
The vendor said she had seen two men lingering around her booth while she was setting up Saturday and the sculpture vanished along with the men when she left the stand for a short time.
Police said they found security camera footage of the two men described by the vendor leaving the area with the sculpture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A beehive that had grown to a few hundred thousand bees needed to be removed from under a roof in Boston's Allston neighborhood Monday.
The beekeepers who worked this unique job gave NBC Boston an inside look as they tried to help the bees, keeping as many alive as possible as they took down the massive hive 50 feet up.
"This is like the unicorn of jobs. You just don't see this in New England, ever," said Brad Hall, of NW Pest Control.
He'd never dealt with anything like this beehive either. A team of professional beekeepers from Al-Lins Honey Farm in Beverly rode a hydraulic lift up the building to vacuum up the honeybees and put them in cages.
It's a time-consuming and delicate process, Hall said: "We want to make sure these bees get relocated so they continue to make honey and pollenate and do everything they're supposed to do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Maine fishing crew's accidental catch of a 600-pound tuna became about 350 servings of food for a local soup kitchen.
Ross Alex, captain of the Kathryn Ann, said he and his crew were fishing for lobster bait off the coast of Belfast when their nets captured something unexpected.
"We saw some fish kind of popping off the surface, so we were getting ready to set, and we made our set and kind of hauled our net back. The fish went gone. We were like, 'Where did they go?' We got our net, like, three-quarters of the way back, and there was a tuna," Alex told WABI-TV.
Alex said the vessel was not licensed to catch bluefin tuna, so they attempted to free the large fish, but determined it was too entangled in the nets to revive.
Jamie Steeves, owner of J&J Lobsters, contacted the Maine Marine Patrol to explain the situation. Steeve's contact made the necessary calls to get the boat's crew permission to harvest and donate the tuna.
Doug Shartzer, a friend of Steeves, was summoned to butcher the fish and arrange for it to be donated to the Belfast Soup Kitchen.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man who stuck with his favorite lottery game after winning a $78,314 prize found his persistence paid off when he collected a $783,140 jackpot.
Leo Malette, 76, of Sturgeon Falls, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he always adds the Encore to his Daily Grand drawing tickets, and his purchase for the Aug. 26 drawing was no different.
The ticket he purchased from the Metro grocery store in Sturgeon Falls matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order, earning him the $783,140 jackpot.
"I didn't believe it was real," Malette said. "I waited about an hour for my wife to wake up so I could tell her the good news. I started calling the kids, and they were so shocked and happy for us!"
Malette previously collected a $78,314 Encore prize a few years ago.
He said his latest winnings will pay for his new car and allow him to share with his children and grandchildren.
"This is a family win. My family is my whole world," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Insider) A Korean man has reportedly been offered 100 million won (about $85,000) by a South Korean presidential candidate in exchange for his phone number, which has been bombarded with calls after featuring in Netflix's new series "Squid Game."
"Squid Game" is a fictional Korean drama series in which contestants compete in a mysterious survival game that turns children's games into deadly traps, for the chance to win 45.6 billion won (about $38.7 million). Variety reported that Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos told Vox Media's Code conference that the series has "a very good chance" of becoming Netflix's most popular show yet after taking the top spot worldwide on the service.
In the first episode, business cards containing an eight-digit number that gets contestants involved with the survival game are given to multiple characters. An unnamed man living in Gyeonggi Province in South Korea told the broadcaster MBC (according to the South China Morning Post) that the phone number used in the show was his own and he was getting about 4,000 phone calls a day, from children who also "wanted to be in the game" unaware that it is fictional.
The South China Morning Post also reported that South Korea's National Revolutionary Party's honorary chief, Huh Kyung-young said on Facebook: "I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in 'Squid Game' is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won."
SCMP notes that Huh is known for his eccentric campaign pledges, which also include giving 100 million won in relief funds to all adults as well as a 1.5 million won monthly dividend.
The phone-number owner told MBC that, at first, he thought they were spam calls until he was told his number was shown on the Netflix series. He said he was getting phone calls all through the night as well as text messages and pictures, but he could not change his number because he had been using it for 10 years and it was linked with his business.
According to the newspaper Hankook Ilbo, Netflix said the drama-production company, Siren Pictures, is negotiating with the phone-number owner to resolve the issue.
Insider has reached out to Netflix for comment.