(Huffington Post) Throughout history, heroes have appeared when things seemed their darkest.
That may be the case in a small town in rural Japan where local farmers have been dealing with hordes of hungry monkeys eating up potatoes, onions, eggplants and cucumbers for the last month, according to Ja-fukuiken.or.jp, a Japanese-language publication in the prefecture of Fukui.
Now help is on the way in the form of three older women who call themselves the “Monkey Busters.” The trio use air guns to scare monkeys away from the crops, according to SoraNews24.com.
The website says the women are so dedicated to the cause they often show up to a monkey sighting still in their aprons so not a moment of monkey-scaring is wasted.
The Monkey Busters don’t actually kill their targets. Instead, they fire warning shots that are followed up with firecrackers and other loud noises, the website reported.
The women's efforts have been effective for the most part, but Monkey Busters leader Masako Ishimura refuses to rest on her laurels.
"We were really troubled by the monkeys' damage to the crops, so the three of us cooperated to get rid of the monkeys," Ishimura told Ja-fukuiken.or.jp. "I will continue to do my best for the region with the feeling of not losing."
But while Ishimura and crew have gotten rid of monkeys near their small Japanese town, they have gained followers worldwide based on Twitter comments.
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A pair of anglers on a California river ended up calling the authorities when they reeled in a pair of particularly deadly catches -- homemade pipe bombs.
John Kenyon said he was fishing with family members on the Sacramento River, near the mouth of Battle Creek, when he reeled in an unexpected object.
"My father-in-law had the net ready and we got it up towards the boat and we thought it was an anchor," Kenyon told KOVR-TV. "My father-in-law said it's a bomb, and he's like, 'Everybody gets to the front of the boat!'"
Kenyon said he was in the process of calling the Shasta County Sheriff's Office when a nearby fisherman called out.
"He yelled at me and said, 'it's another bomb,'" Kenyon said.
The Shasta County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and confirmed the objects were homemade pipe bombs. Both bombs were live, investigators said. The bombs were safely detonated at the scene.
Kenyon said he believes the bombs were likely thrown into the water by other anglers.
"I think that they're trying to blow up salmon, knocking them out and having them float up and taking them," Kenyon said.
DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Wildlife rangers have trapped a 4.4-meter (14.5-foot) saltwater crocodile at a tourist destination in Australia's Northern Territory, the biggest caught in the area in years, a wildlife ranger said Monday.
The 350-kilogram (770-pound) male was caught in the Flora River at a remote nature park 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the Outback town of Katherine, said Katherine senior wildlife ranger John Burke.
A larger 4.7-meter (15.5-foot) croc was trapped three years ago in the same wildlife management zone, but that one was caught in the Katherine River, which is closer to the sea, Burke said. He said he did not know of a larger croc caught in the Flora River.
Crocodile numbers have been increasing across Australia's tropical north since federal law made them a protected species in the early 1970s.
"They certainly are increasing (in number), and that's part of the reason we have the management zones — to reduce the numbers in high-visitation areas so there's less chance of interaction between salties and people," Burke said, referring to saltwater crocs.
The captured croc had been taken to a crocodile farm to become part of a breeding program. Farmed crocodiles can be killed for their meat and leather.
The crocs are trapped in large cages baited with wild pig and other meats and submerged in waterways.
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A property listed for $75 million in Virginia comes with amenities, including a winery, a brewery, a go-cart track -- and some of Budweiser's retired Clydesdale horses.
The Mount Ida Estate, which encompassed 4,500 acres, features 26 houses and was once owned by Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy -- Louis Vuitton SE.
The current owner, Tom Sullivan, spent about $100 million on renovations and upgrades to the property, listing agency Sotheby's said.
The upgrades include the fully functioning winery and brewery, go-cart track, event spaces, two tennis courts, a pool, a 180-foot water slide and a collection of Clydesdale horses that were formerly part of Budweiser's famous herd.
"Everything is just in immaculate condition ... just unbelievable condition," Daniel Heider of Sotheby's told WVIR-TV. "There's not any aspect of Mount Ida that has been neglected. It's certainly one of the largest parcels of its kind and I would say really nothing is of its equal."
The listing agency said the estate would take the title of Virginia's most expensive property if it sells for the $75 million asking price.
(AP) Like all cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is going to "Dancing With the Stars."
The reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix's docuseries "Tiger King" is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.
The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.
On the Netflix series "Tiger King", Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage's for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is "Joe Exotic" and her signature line is "cool cats and kittens."
Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.
Others slated to appear on the dancing show are cheer team coach Monica Aldama, "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, TV host Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman, real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympian Johnny Weir.
Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A diver who takes near-daily plunges into California's American River said he encountered an unusual item under water -- a prosthetic leg -- and was able to return it to its owner.
Karl Bly, who runs the American River Lost & Found Facebook, said he regularly finds phones and other devices at the bottom of the water, but the prosthetic leg discovery was a first for him.
"Once I got past the foot that was on it, the human-looking foot, I saw the mechanics of it and realized it was a prosthetic leg and I just knew immediately somebody needed it back," Bly told CBS Sacramento.
Bly posted a photo of the leg on his Facebook page and he soon received a message from the leg's owner, a man named Scott.
"He came down right away to pick it up. Very very thankful. He just went on and on about how he needed it to get back to work," Bly said.
Bly said the man told him the leg would have cost $15,000 to replace, making it the most expensive item the diver has fished out of the river this year.
"If you're bringing something valuable on the river, make sure it floats," Bly said.
BERLIN (AP) — German police said Wednesday they are losing hope of finding out who left on a train a box of vials with hamster DNA, which caused alarm in the southwestern town of Heidelberg last week.
Federal police sent a bomb squad to investigate after a train driver found the styrofoam box with three vials of liquid on a local train Friday. Forensic specialists later determined that the liquid contained genetic material from rodents.
Officers had hoped to crack the case by publicizing the unusual find, but despite intense media interest the owner has remained elusive so far, said Jan Doering, a federal police spokesman.
Doering said police had already disposed of the vials as the cold chain had been broken.
Heidelberg is home to several research centers, including the European Molecular Biology Laboratory.
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 4 drawing ended up with 1,400 winners when the drawn numbers turned out to be 2-2-2-2.
Lottery officials said the "lucky 2's" came up in Sunday night's drawing, marking a win for 1,400 purchased tickets.
The lottery said a total $3.5 million in prizes are due to be awarded from the drawing in amounts of $2,500 and $5,000, depending on the price paid for the ticket.
"Quadruple number combinations are by far the lottery's most popular played sequences," the lottery said.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
(KRVN) Lincoln, NE - A Lincoln man spoke passionately at a recent City Council meeting about the improper use of a term used in restaurants and bars across the world.
The term: Boneless Chicken Wings.
Lincoln resident Ander Christensen spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, encouraging society to rebrand the popular food item.
"Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county," said Christensen. "We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are casually throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning."
The man proposed that Lincoln remove the term boneless chicken wings "from our menus and from our hearts."
He went on to list the reasons why and offered a list of alternative words to describe the chicken product. Alternative names included buffalo-style chicken tenders and saucy nugs.
"We've been living a lie for far too long, and we know it because we feel it in our bones," said Christensen.
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A parrot at a British zoo has become a hit with visitors and a viral sensation online after belting out a rendition of Beyonce's "If I Were A Boy."
The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park posted a video to Facebook of the 9-year-old yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, Chico, breaking into song for a gathered crowd of patrons.
The video quickly went viral, leading the zoo to give Chico his own Instagram account for sharing his renditions of pop songs.
Chico's repertoire also includes "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga, "Firework" by Katy Perry and "You Drive Me Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley.
