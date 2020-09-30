PITTSBURGH (AP) — A flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours of Wednesday was probably a random meteor, an expert said.
Many social media users around the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a streaking fireball shortly after 4 a.m. It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view.
A security camera at a property owned by Mark and Rosemary Sasala in New Lyme, Ohio, northwest of Pittsburgh, captured a brief, bright flash partially obscured by clouds around 4:20 a.m.
The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit group, said it received more than 200 reports of a bright fireball over eastern Ohio. Robert Lunsford, a society official, said the fireball was most likely a random meteor not associated with any known meteor shower.
It takes an object only the size of a softball to create a flash as bright as the full moon, Lunsford said. This object was probably a bit larger, Lunsford said, but more analysis would be needed to determine its size.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it was aware of the reports but had no information. Officials at the University of Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Observatory did not immediately comment.
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A ferret that escaped from his owner's home in England was found early the next morning when he wandered into a stranger's home and climbed into bed with a resident.
Lisa Marie Buckley said her family's 18-month-old ferret, Thomas, escaped from their home in the village of Ince on Saturday night, leading her to post about the pet's disappearance on social media.
Buckley said neighbors reported sighting Thomas in various locations around the neighborhood overnight before she was contacted by a local man named Patrick Newman the following morning.
Newman said he woke to find Thomas had climbed into bed with him.
Buckley visited Newman's house to bring Thomas home. She said Newman quickly grew fond of Thomas and presented Buckley with a sign he made bearing the pet's name.
Buckley said she had Thomas' microchip checked to make sure she had the right ferret, and had a momentary panic when the chip's information initially indicated he did not belong to her -- but she soon discovered the ferret was indeed Thomas, and the chip was merely out of date.
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A cyclist raising money for Yemen relief said he rode exactly 69 miles per day to travel from Poo Poo Point in Washington state to Pee Pee Creek in Ohio.
Ruben Lopez of Chicago said his scatological journey began Aug. 18 at Poo Poo Point in Washington state and it took him 36 days to arrive at Ohio's Pee Pee Creek, a journey of over 2,500 miles.
Lopez, who said he is traveling exactly 69 miles each day said his trip is still not over -- he is planning to complete his 5,000-mile journey at Pee Pee Island in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The cyclist said he had been planning to participate in several bike tours this year, but they were all canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he decided to take on the "meme ride" as a way to raise money for the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, which provides humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who lost his gold ring -- a gift from his late mother -- during a day at the lake in 1995 learned it had been found by a man with a metal detector more than two decades ago.
Chris Spronk said his mother had two gold rings made, one for him and one for his brother, in 1992, shortly before she died from cancer. He lost his ring in 1995 while throwing a football at Lake Sikome in Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary, Alberta.
"I go to throw and I look at my hand, and it's like, my ring wasn't there," Spronk told Global News. "I came back with my brother. We took all the screens out of our apartment and tried to screen the sand, we rented a metal detector, and we had no luck whatsoever. And then, I just finally chalked it up that it was gone."
Spronk said he thought the ring was gone for good until this month, when he spoke to metal detector hobbyist Kevin Niefer on social media.
"And I am reading, and I go, 'Oh, I have that ring,'" Niefer said. "Typically, a lot of guys don't keep those rings that long. They will melt them down or sell them. And I have just kind of kept them, just in case, right."
Niefer has been metal detecting for about 33 years, and typically reunites several rings and other precious items with their owners each year.
"For Kevin to have the integrity to hang onto something like that, because it may be important to somebody and then maybe someday it'll be found, it blows me away," Spronk said. "On the inside of the ring it says, 'Chris, love Mom.' I think a mother's love for her sons is something special."
Spronk was reunited with the ring and posted a photo of the precious item on Facebook.
"Thank you for the storage for 25 years," Spronk told Niefer. "Because now I can enjoy it again and I really know what it means to me -- Wow!"
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as a birthday gift said it turned out to be her most valuable present when she won a top prize of over $700 a week for five years.
The Bribie Island, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials her sister gave her the Live the Life Instant Scratch-It lottery ticket.
"The scratchie was a gift from my sister for my birthday," the woman said. "It was a real surprise when I scratched it, I can tell you. It was a real shock!"
The ticket turned out to be a top prize winner of $716.48 a week for five years.
"I have never won anything like it. I'm just happy when I win enough to buy my next scratchie," the winner said. "I'm still trying to get over it all, to be honest."
She said her sister isn't upset about having given away a winning ticket.
"When I told my sister I won on the ticket she bought me, she was really happy for me. She said 'you deserve it' because I'd been struggling," she said. "It was definitely the best birthday present I've ever had!"
The woman said she plans to use her winnings to save up for a new car and possibly plan a vacation.
The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.
The unincorporated crossroads in the Adirondack Mountain town of Black Brook, about 35 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border, has been known as Swastika for more than a century.
But town council members considered a name change after a visitor from New York City said it was offensive, and disrespectful to the memory of the World War II veterans buried in graves in the nearby countryside. Michael Alcamo said he was bicycling through the area this summer when he came upon Swastika.
"I was stunned that the people who live there wouldn't have a meeting and pick a different name sometime after 1945, if not prior," Alcamo said Thursday.
Council members met Sept. 14 and unanimously nixed a name change.
"We regret that individuals, from out of the area, that lack the knowledge of the history of our community become offended when they see the name," Black Brook supervisor Jon Douglass wrote in an email Thursday. "To the members of our community, that the board represents, it is the name that their ancestors chose."
The symbol has been indelibly linked to Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party since the 1930s, though crosses with arms bent at 90-degree angles have adorned art for thousands of years before the Holocaust in which 6 million Jews were killed. The town's name comes from the Sanskrit word meaning well-being.
State Sen. James Skoufis questioned in a tweet Thursday whether the debate would've looked different if one of the council members was Jewish. He also called for legislation.
"Since the town board won't do the right thing, I'll be introducing legislation prohibiting use of the name," Skoufis said.
One of the four council members who voted to keep the name, Howard Aubin, told the Adirondack Daily Enterprise that "only an intolerant person" would assume the name is connected to Nazis.
Douglass said the name came from settlers in the 1800s. The Press-Republican of Plattsburgh related a different story in a 1977 article that quoted a former postmaster as saying the rural community was once known as Goodrich Mills, but became known as Swastika in 1913 after that name appeared on the local post office.
Douglass, who did not take part in the vote, told NPR people have requested the name be changed several times before, including after World War II.
"And some of the residents that were from that area actually fought in World War II and refused to change the name just because Hitler tried to tarnish the meaning of swastika," he said.
Alcamo said he was disappointed but hopes the town will reconsider at some point.
In April 2019, the Cherry Hills Village City Council in Colorado voted unanimously to drop the name "Swastika Acres" from a subdivision.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A team of mechanics at a Utah car dealership disassembled the dashboard of a woman's car to rescue a kitten that climbed into the inner workings of the vehicle and got stuck.
John Chambers-Thieling, a service adviser for Tim Dahle Nissan in Murray, said the woman called the dealership to ask if they could help rescue a kitten trapped inside the dashboard of their vehicle.
"In my job, you never know what can happen," Chambers-Thieling said in a Facebook post. "I took a call from a very distraught lady this morning, stating their new rescue kitten had gotten stuck behind the dash in their car."
Chambers-Thieling posted a video showing the mechanics partially disassembling the dashboard to get the kitten safely back to its owners.
VERVIERS (Reuters) - For years it was just an urban myth. Then the diggers moved in and found it was true - that the heart of a former mayor of the eastern Belgian city of Verviers really was buried under a fountain.
A small metal box, containing Pierre David's heart in an ethanol-filled jar, was uncovered during renovation work on the city's ornate stone fountain last month.
The relic is mentioned in civic documents, but until it was found "no one really believed it," Verviers city councillor Maxime Degey told Reuters.
"Today the legend is no longer a legend. It's a reality."
David, the city's first mayor after Belgium became an independent country, was still in office when he died in 1839 after falling from a building.
Authorities built a fountain in his honour and, with his family's permission, placed his heart under a stone in the monument in 1883.
The box is on display at the Verviers Museum of Fine Arts and Ceramics. It will be returned to the Fontaine David in the city's Place Verte once the renovation is complete.
"I do not know of any other example of a mayor whose heart has been preserved in a monument ... in the middle of his town. That's unique," said Nathalie Weerts, the museum's deputy curator.
David first served as mayor of Verviers from 1800-1808, when Belgium was under French rule. His second stint in office began in 1830, the year that Belgium became an independent country.
He established the city's first fire brigade and opened up politics, letting the public in to watch city council debates.
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York came to the rescue of a raccoon that became stranded after climbing to a construction site at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.
Port Authority Police said Officers Robert Taiani and Jon Duran donned safety harnesses Tuesday to reach the raccoon, which was stranded next to a beam at the construction site for what will eventually be the World Trade Center's Performing Arts Center.
The officers tranquilized the raccoon without causing any injury to the animal and placed it into a cage for transport.
The raccoon, which police dubbed Downtown Don, was released into a wooded area outside the city.
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Brooklyn spent more than two hours chasing a white-tailed deer that apparently swam to the New York City borough from Staten Island.
The New York Police Department said the deer was first spotted around noon Tuesday running loose through the Gravesend neighborhood.
Police pursued the deer through the borough for more than two hours before it was tranquilized in a resident's yard. A video from the scene shows officers carrying the deer to a waiting truck on a stretcher.
Police said the animal had likely swam to Brooklyn from Staten Island, which has a large population of the animals.
The deer was taken to a forest preserve on Staten Island and released.
