Arrested: Christopher Garcia, 49, Caldwell
Charges: 2 counts Theft – Grand (F)
This afternoon the Boise Police Department’s Organized Retail Crime Unit worked with the Caldwell Police Department to arrest Christopher Garcia in Caldwell on two counts of felony Grand Theft. Boise Police had been investigating the theft of multiple lizards from local retailers since July. Evidence indicates Garcia entered multiple retail locations in Boise and in each case waited until employees were not around, removed a lizard from their cage, and walked out with the lizard in his pocket. Local retailers were an integral part of this investigation and helped BPD’s ORC unit identify Garcia. Garcia has been booked into the Canyon County Jail on the listed charges. Additional charges are expected.
Officers appreciate the cooperation of the local business community to help recognize suspicious activities and report them to police. The Organized Retail Crime Association of Idaho is a statewide crime-fighting partnership. This association allows retailers and law enforcement to communicate about criminal activity impacting businesses on a real-time basis while preventing other partners from being victimized. Through this collaborative partnership, law enforcement and the business community are able to work together to identify offenders and resolve cases, all while developing new and innovative ways to combat ORC groups. For more information check out https://orcaid.org/.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A lost dog in England was reunited with his owner after climbing aboard a city bus, where passengers soon realized the canine was riding solo.
Passengers aboard a Plymouth CityBus on Tuesday said the dog followed a human passenger onto the vehicle, and it was a short time later when they discovered the human was not accompanying the canine.
Concerned riders posted pictures of the dog to social media in the hopes of finding his owner, and an administrator on the "Plymouth (UK) pets lost & found" group later confirmed the dog had been reunited with his family.
Plymouth CityBus shared the story of the dog, named Patch, on its Facebook page.
"We get some odd things in lost property, but today was a particularly odd tail," the post said. "After passengers noticed he hadn't brought his human with him, he spent some time at our Royal Parade Travel Center before being reunited with his owner and taken back to fur-miliar surroundings."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida man who opened his own auto shop received an unexpected cash injection on his first day of business when he won a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from the Circle K store in Callahan on the same day that he celebrated the opening of the auto repair shop he started with his wife.
"I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop," Woodle said. "At the end of our first day I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!"
Callahan won the $1 million top prize, which he chose to receive as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
The Circle K store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A segment of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo was cleared out and visitors were warned to remain inside buildings after a 5,000-pound rhinoceros briefly escaped its enclosure, officials there confirmed.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when zoo keepers spotted an Indian rhino named Jontu outside his enclosure grazing on grass in an area adjacent to the rhino barn that's not open to the public, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Visitors were asked to leave the area or shelter in buildings, and the zoo's carousel and aviary were cleared of guests as a precaution. Dan Cassidy, the zoo's vice president of animal management, said staff quickly pulled in trucks to serve as a barricade around the area to keep the rhino from wandering and used apples and leafy greens to lure him back in the barn.
In all, the rhino was outside the enclosure for about 40 minutes, Cassidy said. The animal never showed any signs of aggression while outside the barn and the public was not in danger, Cassidy said. Vets were on hand with tranquilizer guns to be used as a last resort, if needed.
Zoo officials believe Jontu used his nose to push open a latch on a door that wasn't locked properly. Cassidy said staff will critique the process of corralling the rhino and are considering changing the lock on the door from which he escaped.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It'll cost the Chinese city of Jingzhou a whopping $20 million to relocate a 190-foot-tall statue of Chinese warrior-god Guan Yu.
The eye-watering sum drew the ire of local anti-graft officials, who released a sharply-worded statement on September 7 calling for more oversight when approving "large projects" - like the construction of this colossal bronze statue back in 2016.
Guan Yu, a famed Three Kingdoms-era warrior, is worshipped and venerated in the country as a god of war.
"It's a waste of more than 300 million yuan ($46 million). First, it was constructed illegally, and then removed," local officials said of the statue in the central Chinese province of Hubei.
This was because the titanic version of the Chinese general cost around $26 million to build in 2016. Additionally, it is located in an area where city regulations ban buildings from being taller than 78 feet, but the statue's advocates managed to wriggle around a regulatory loophole to get its construction greenlit.
The statue was touted at its unveiling as the world's biggest bronze statue of the general, per the South China Morning Post.
But not everyone was a fan. The Chinese central government said that the statue "ruined Jingzhou's historical appearance and culture," and The Jingzhou Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development opted to move it from its original location at Guan Gong Park last December. Some of the city's residents also complained that the attraction was an eyesore, telling local broadcaster Sina News that "Jingzhou locals don't go there."
Images circulated on Weibo, the country's Twitter-like platform, of the war god being "decapitated" while workers toiled to remove it, piece by piece. The humongous statue is being shifted to Dianjiangtai, a less-conspicuous tourist precinct around five miles from its current location.
At the time of the Guan Yu statue's construction, it joined the leagues of other mega-statues in the country. These range from behemoth Buddhas to gargantuan goddesses but also include more bizarre statements, like a massive Chairman Mao, a full-sized replica of Egypt's sphinxes, and a mammoth Marilyn Monroe.
Some Chinese cities haven't let up on the big-statue-boom just yet. Last September, Ulanqab, China's "potato city," floated an idea to construct a statue of a hulking potato twice the size of a regular building to celebrate its heritage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer is foregoing the corn and inviting visitors to test their wits in a 2-acre hemp maze.
Ted Galaty, owner and operator of Hemp Maze Minnesota at Willow's Keep Farm, situated just south of Zumbrota, said he wants to use the maze to educate the public about industrial hemp, which is distinct from its cousin, marijuana.
"Industrial hemp is usually grown for its food, its fiber or it's grown for the medicinal side of it," Galaty told WCCO-TV, "not to get people high."
The maze was created in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
"As far as I know it's the only hemp maze in Minnesota and probably in the United States," he said.
The maze is open from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. CDT on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A baseball-sized clump of hair that came from the head of Elvis Presley sold for $72,500 in an auction.
Kruse GWS Auctions, based in Los Angeles, said the "Elvis Presley jar of hair with extensive documentation" sold for $72,500 in an auction that also included the sale of the performer's iconic jumpsuit from his 1972 Madison Square Garden performance for $1,012,500.
The auction house said the baseball-sized clump of hair was collected over the course of multiple haircuts by Homer Gilleland, Presley's personal barber for more than two decades.
The hair was kept in a plastic bag by Gilleland, who gifted it to Thomas Morgan, a close friend of both the barber and the singer.
The "extensive documentation" included with the hair, which has since been transferred to a sealed jar, includes plane tickets from occasions when Presley brought Gilleland on the road with him to cut his hair and a certificate of authenticity signed by John Reznikoff of University Archives, "the world's most trusted authority in the field of hair collecting."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A woman in west Texas says she walked into her bathroom in the middle of the night to find a huge snake on the back of her toilet.
"Its little forked tongue flickered out at me and I slammed the door," Patty Mireles Tidwell said in comments on her public Facebook post.
Tidwell, of Andrews, Texas, said the only way she figures the snake could have gotten into her bathroom was through the pipes.
"When I found it, it was laying on the back of my toilet just like the first picture. But there was no other way it could have found its way in except through the toilet," Tidwell said.
In comments on her public post, Tidwell said she was glad the snake was out of the toilet when she saw it because if it had been in the bowl it would have been way too traumatizing.
The snake appeared to be a large python, a non-native, non-venomous snake that is commonly kept as a house pet.
Tidwell said a police officer removed the snake from her home and joked it was moved to "animal jail" for breaking into her house.
Last month a Grand Prairie man reported his pet snake, a venomous, non-native six-foot-long West African Banded Cobra had disappeared. After more than a month, the snake has still not been located.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DUNEDIN, Fla. - While Pinellas deputies were in the middle of a tense standoff with an armed man on the roof of a Dunedin home on Sunday, they said a naked woman who drove through the scene on a golf cart made the situation even more dangerous for law enforcement.
Deputies were setting up a perimeter outside of a home in the 1100 block of Michigan Blvd just after midnight on Sunday after they said 18-year-old Myles Abbott fired a gun at people in the area, ran from deputies and climbed onto the roof of the house, pointing the firearm at them. It was the beginning of a SWAT standoff that lasted six hours.
That's when they said 28-year-old Jessica Smith, from Boston, Massachusetts, drove past several marked Pinellas sheriff patrol units in a golf cart.
As Smith approached the home where the armed standoff was happening, deputies said she ignored their commands to leave the scene.
Smith then refused to get out of the golf cart, so deputies took her out and handcuffed her.
According to the affidavit, Smith had "a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude."
"The defendant's actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at," investigators said in the affidavit.
Deputies arrested Smith and charged her for resisting an officer without violence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in a Maryland county said they are trying to locate three zebras that have been on the loose for several days.
Prince George's County Animal Control chief Rodney Taylor said the zebras have been repeatedly sighted in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County after escaping from a farm at which several other zebras live.
Upper Marlboro resident Davon Bennett said he spotted the three striped equines outside his home early Wednesday.
Neighbor Layla Curling captured video of the zebras behind her house on Thursday, the same day the animals are believed to have escaped.
"I thought it was a deer for a second and then I saw it was a zebra -- a whole zebra right next to our playground right next to the fence," Curling told WRC-TV.
"So, I ran upstairs to get a better look up there and then I said, 'Mom, there's a zebra outside our playground, and she didn't believe me and said I was crazy."