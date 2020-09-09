DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city won’t waste an opportunity to get a sizeable donation from comedian John Oliver about a weeks-long joke pertaining to the name of a sewage plant in the area.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on WTNH-TV that he would accept Oliver’s challenge to name the city’s sewage plant after him following Oliver’s offer to donate $55,000 to local charities.
But Boughton said there was one stipulation to the facility’s renaming. “We do have one very specific condition. You must come here to Danbury and be physically present when we cut the ribbon,” he said in a Facebook video posted Sunday.
The announcement was the latest volley in a war of words between the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and Boughton after Oliver first bashed Danbury on an Aug. 16 during a segment on racial disparities in jury selection that was actually focused on other areas of Connecticut.
“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury?” Oliver said. He finished his rant with a taunt: “If you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver -- children included.”
Boughton followed up with an Aug. 22 Facebook post that showed the mayor in front of the city’s sewage plant. “We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the Republican mayor said. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”
Oliver raised the stakes on his Aug. 30 show by offering to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities if officials followed through on naming the plant after him.
The comedian played a video of Boughton saying the offer was a joke and said, “Wait, so you’re not doing it?” Oliver said he hadn’t known that he wanted his name on the sewage plant “but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”
A message seeking comment on Boughton’s demand that Oliver attend the ribbon-cutting was sent to Oliver’s manager.
It was unclear why Oliver first singled out Danbury, a city of about 80,000 in Fairfield County that was once a hatmaking center.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Summer came to an abrupt halt in parts of the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday as temperatures reaching into the 90s plunged about 60 degrees in less than 24 hours, with a powerful surge of cold air from Canada unleashing snow and damaging winds in several states.
The roller coaster weather ripped up trees by their roots, piled up snow that shut down parts of the scenic road through Glacier National Park and knocked out power to tens of thousands. But the temperature drop is helping with wildfires in Colorado and Montana that had ballooned in hot, windy weather and forced people to flee their homes.
Heat and strong winds also hit California and parts of the Pacific Northwest over the holiday weekend, igniting destructive wildfires.
Snow fell in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. Far from the ocean and its moderating effect on weather, Colorado is no stranger to extreme shifts. However, Denver's temperature drop, from 93 on Monday to 32 on Tuesday, is "much earlier than we usually get this," state climatologist Russ Schumacher said.
The National Weather Service has recorded six other days since 1872 where the temperature dropped by 60 degrees or more in Denver, but they were all during the winter. The latest plunge came after the city hit a record high of 101 on Saturday, one of its hottest days ever in September, he said.
While Schumacher, an associate professor at Colorado State University, believes climate change has been contributing to the heat across the U.S. West that has been fueling wildfires, it's not clear yet whether it's also playing a role in the cold front and the extreme temperature drop.
In Utah, where temperatures plummeted by 40 degrees, wind gusts of nearly 100 mph roared through Salt Lake City, downing trees and canceling the first day of online school. Officials warned people to stay inside to avoid flying debris, downed power lines and other dangers. Several semitrailer trucks blew over on northern Utah highways.
Josephine Bradbury's two daughters were looking forward to remote classes after months of missing friends and teachers because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the girls couldn't log on for their first- and sixth-grade classes, so they all went to their Salt Lake City school for help, fighting whipping wind and passing a broken tree in front of the playground.
"It was literally like a force pushing you," Bradbury said. "I've never seen anything like it before."
Classes were eventually canceled as thousands of families struggled with power outages.
"You get them all geared up, get their laptops, get them all ready to go, and now they're not starting until Thursday," she said.
A utility reported almost 200,000 customers lost power in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, where portions of Interstate 80 were closed. Some could be without electricity for days, officials said.
Six inches (15 centimeters) or more of snow could fall in the northern and central Rockies, with 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters) dropping in the highest peaks, the National Weather Service said. It has issued scattered winter storm warnings and weather advisories from southern Montana to southern Colorado. Freeze and frost warnings also were posted for parts of Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Minnesota.
The cold and snow will help the fight against the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado, which nearly quadrupled in size over the weekend, sending smoke and ash into Denver. The weather was gradually expected to warm up, with temperatures back up in the 80s by the weekend in the Denver area.
In Montana, where the weather began to shift Sunday night, the small city of Red Lodge, a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, had received 10.5 inches (27 centimeters) of snow. Farther north in Glacier National Park, snow closed the higher elevations of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
A windstorm in western Montana on Monday knocked down trees and power lines and damaged docks and boats on massive Flathead Lake. Ken and Karen Brown, who live in Safety Bay on the southwest side of the lake, told NBC Montana that the community usually lives up to its name but that wind-driven waves took most of the planks off their dock.
"This is probably one of the stronger storms we've had in the 23 years I've been here," Ken Brown told the TV station.
Warm weather in Montana over the weekend also fueled the rapid growth of a wildfire near the university town of Bozeman, forcing people to evacuate their homes and trapping three firefighters who had to deploy their fire shelters — a last-ditch effort to protect themselves — as the blaze burned over them, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said.
After the fire passed, they were able to walk out of the area and were taken to the hospital for evaluation, The Great Falls Tribune reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A dog has been credited with saving an Alabama family's lives after his bark awakened them to a fire that was sweeping through their rental home early Tuesday morning.
The dog, Ralph, "doesn't usually make a sound at night," said Derek Walker, who lived in the Birmingham home with his wife and two children, according to AL.com.
So when Walker heard a "different kind of bark" coming from Ralph, a 4-year-old Great Dane, he got up to investigate. That's when he saw the fire outside the family's kitchen window.
The blaze had started on a grill and spread to the home, according to Robert Lawson, a battalion chief with the North Shelby Fire Department.
"I just started screaming 'fire' to get everybody up," Walker said. "My wife got up and she got our daughter and got her out."
After getting their daughter out of the house, his wife went into the home again to get their son. He had been fast asleep while his bedroom was full of smoke. "The fire was right outside his wall," Walker said. "He wasn't awake because he sleeps covered with his blanket."
Walker stepped inside the house to get Ralph, who was in his kennel, and the family's two miniature pigs.
The hero, Ralph, made it out alive. One of the pigs also got out but the other, Pearl, died.
The home has suffered heavy fire damage and most of the family's belongings have perished. But, they are thankful for the furry member of the family.
"Without Ralph, I don't think we would have made it,″ Walker said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as a birthday gift from her husband discovered the seemingly cheap present was worth nearly $3 million.
The Melton, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials her husband bought her a ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto Superdraw as a birthday gift.
"My hubby gave me this ticket as a birthday present," the woman said. "We don't play that often, but on a whim he went into the store and got me this ticket. He must have been in the right place at the right time."
"When he gave it to me, he said, 'This ticket will make you happy' as a joke," the winner recalled.
The man's joke proved prophetic when the ticket earned his wife a $2.9 million jackpot.
"So I handed it back to him on Sunday and said, 'Happy Father's Day to you honey, this ticket will make you very happy, too,'" the woman said.
The woman said her plans for the winnings include renovating her kitchen.
"Some people might think with that amount of money I could buy a whole new house, but I think I'll start with a whole new kitchen," she said.
"I've always wanted to take the family on holiday somewhere where we can relax --somewhere we can sit on a tropical island and just do nothing."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were summoned to an airport in India to help capture a cat that escaped from its carrier during a flight and eluded security for four days.
Wildlife SOS, a non-profit animal rescue and rehabilitation group based in Delhi, said Astha Shah flew from Bengaluru to Delhi with her two cats, and airline personnel discovered upon landing that one of the cats, Nala, was missing from her carrier.
Nala made her way from the cargo area of the plane to the airport, where security staff conducted a multi-day search for the 8-month-old pet.
Wildlife SOS volunteers joined in the search and placed food in locations around the facility to help lure Nala out of hiding.
The cat was safely captured after four days of searching, Wildlife SOS said. She was reunited with a grateful Shah.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old British hiker who went missing during a hailstorm was reunited with his family when he arrived at the press conference to publicize his disappearance.
North Yorkshire Police said Harry Harvey, 80, was reported missing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday after becoming separated from his hiking partner in northeast England's Yorkshire Dales.
Police, Royal Air Force personnel and mountain rescue workers conducted a four-day search of the area to locate the elderly hiker.
The search was called off Wednesday when Harvey, having been spotted by a wildlife photographer, showed up at The Tan Hill Inn, a pub located inside the park, during a press conference planned by his family and rescuers to spread the word of his disappearance.
Harvey told the press conference he had become lost during a hailstorm and ended up camping out for three nights using equipment he had brought on the hike. He said he was in good health and free of serious injuries, but in need of a good meal.
Harvey's son joked at the conference that his father was "grounded."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy responded to a home on a report of an alligator in a storage shed and discovered the apparent reptile actually was an inflatable pool toy.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a Twitter post that Deputy Mark Texler responded to a home on a report of an alligator in a storage shed.
The sheriff's office reported that the woman who called 911 said her husband had spotted the gator while moving some boxes outside their apartment in Winter Haven.
"Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed," the tweet said. "He came ... he saw ... he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke a Guinness World Record for "swuggling" -- swimming while juggling -- when he completed 101 catches without interruption.
Bob Evans, a fifth-grade teacher at Pacific Ridge Elementary School, climbed into the water at Sunset Pool in Sunset and juggled five balls while swimming to break the record.
Evans completed 101 catches, far surpassing the previous record of 25. A video of the feat was shared on YouTube by the Sunset Empire Park & Recreation District.
The swimmer said Guinness had strict rules for the attempt, including ensuring that none of the balls touched the water and his feet never touched the ground while swuggling.
Evans said he trained for several months before the attempt. He said he found it difficult to complete more than 11 catches until July, when he managed higher numbers.
The teacher said he also managed 224 catches while swuggling with four balls, but Guinness does not currently have a category for four-ball swuggling.
Evans said he is now submitting evidence from the attempt, including video and witness statements, to Guinness for official recognition.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A small plane made an emergency landing on I-640 after it ran out of gas, according to Knoxville Police. It took off safely after refueling less about an hour later.
The Cessna 172 with a pilot and two passengers on board took off from Sky Ranch Airport near Alcoa Highway and was on the way to Island Home Airport in South Knoxville when he realized he didn't have enough fuel to make it, according to Capt. D.J. Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Dept.
The plane landed safely in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Washington Pike around 10 a.m. No vehicles were hit when the plane came in for a landing and the plane was not damaged.
Dispatchers told 10News they had no warning from air traffic control. All of their information was coming in from witnesses who saw the plane.
Corcoran said a friend of the pilot brought fuel to the landing area and they were able to refuel the plane.
Authorities blocked the interstate, giving the pilot approximately 2,000 feet of space to safely take off. The plane was back in the air in just about an hour.
