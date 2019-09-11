MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for taking $1.6 million from a Texas woman to remove a curse from her family.
Court records show that 28-year-old Sherry Tina Uwanawich was sentenced last week in Miami. She previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She must also pay restitution.
Investigators say Uwanawich met the victim in Houston, Texas, in 2007. Uwanawich gained the woman’s trust and convinced her that a curse had been placed on her and her family. Uwanawich claimed she needed large sums of money for crystals and candles to perform meditations that would lift the curse.
The scheme ended in 2014 when Uwanawich admitted to the victim there had been no curse.
A Frenchman who died of a heart attack while having sex during a business trip for a railway company was the victim of a workplace accident, a court ruled earlier this year.
The safety technician, identified as M. Xavier, had traveled to the Loiret region, roughly 90 miles south of Paris, in 2013 for work when he had sex with a "complete stranger."
During the act, the man suffered a heart attack and died, The Local France reported, citing local media. The Court of Appeal of Paris ruled his death a "workplace accident" in May of this year, according to a copy of the ruling posted to LinkedIn last week by lawyer Sarah Balluet.
His employer, railway construction company TSO, argued that because his sexual activity was not part of work and because he died in a different hotel in which he was staying for work, his death wasn't the company's responsibility.
The company said prior to the ruling the employee's death "occurred when he had knowingly interrupted his work for a reason solely dictated by his personal interest, independent of his employment" and that because of this, he was no longer on his business trip.
His death didn't have anything to do with his work performance, but with a "sexual act he had with a complete stranger," the company added.
The Paris court argued that it doesn't matter whether an accident during a business trip happens on work or personal time, unless an employer has proof an employee "interrupted his mission" for personal reasons. The court also said that sexual activity "is a matter of everyday life, like taking a shower or a meal."
(FOX) Disgruntled employees at a supermarket in Argentina got their revenge over the weekend on a driver who parked in the wrong spot.
Facebook photos, posted by Arnold Angelini, that have since gone viral set the scene Sunday night at the Coto supermarket in Temperley, a neighborhood in greater Buenos Aires.
A driver had decided to park their grey Peugeot 208 in a spot where the shopping carts usually go. In apparent retaliation, employees played a prank and surrounded the vehicle with dozens of carts.
"The truth is someone has to be a moron to have parked in the section for 'shopping charts'," Angelini said in a Facebook post. "You can't be such an SOB and leave it anywhere. You can tell that no one respects nothing much less an undue place."
He added: "Applause to the employees who left the vehicle closed off."
The post has been shared more than 6,300 times since it was posted Sunday.
Angelini told local media that he had gone to the supermarket to go to the movies nearby. He said he came across the scene after leaving the theater around 11 p.m.
"What I saw generated surprise and indignation because I said 'park wherever'," he said. "The weird thing is that the car was really badly parked and the (shopping carts) were put later. He parked wherever he wanted."
Angelini said he understands not finding parking, but that the "most laudable" thing was the employees' actions.
"It is their job and they are tired of the same thing happening to them," he added.
(FOX) Police and animal control staffers continued their search Tuesday for a loose primate that has been reportedly spotted swinging through trees and terrorizing residents in a small Texas town over the past two days.
Police in Santa Fe, which is south of Houston, said they've been fielding reports of a primate on the run since Monday. The department said it received at least two reports of sightings officials believe to be credible. Residents on social media have also claimed, without evidence, a loose primate tried to attack them, their dogs and at least one child.
Bayou Animal Services, the town-run animal control agency in Santa Fe, said it enlisted a drone from the League City Police Department to help search tree tops for the primate. The agency also said it called registered primate owners in the area to confirm their animals were accounted for, the Galveston County Daily News reported.
"We'd take it seriously no matter what," Sarah Haywood, director of Bayou Animal Services, told the newspaper. "We're hoping it's not a hoax, because that would be a severe waste of time."
Bayou Animal Services said it could not confirm what type of "monkey" they were looking for because no known video or photographs have been taken of the animal. The Texas Wildlife Commission believes the primate is a chimpanzee, which is an ape, not a monkey, Houston's KTRK reported.
Authorities said they received two independent reports Monday evening and then Tuesday morning of a loose primate spotted within the same general area, which made the sightings seem credible, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Boody told the Galveston County Daily News.
Animal control officials and police have reached out to the people who posted about alleged primate attacks on social media to investigate further but have yet to receive responses.
"Just had a monkey try to attack me, while checking my mail," a woman reportedly wrote on Facebook, according to the New York Post. "I've spent the last 20 minutes in my car."
Bayou Animal Services said in a Facebook update Tuesday that people should not to put themselves in potential harm's way by interfering with experts searching for the animal.
"The safety of residents, and the animal are top priority," the agency wrote on Facebook. "Please allow the primate team to do their job, and please keep phone lines free in order for us to take actual verifiable reports."
(Huffington Post) What a difference a few weeks has made for one New Jersey man.
On Aug. 30, Richard McEwan, 26, was arrested after he allegedly broke into Taylor Swift's beachfront mansion in Rhode Island. McEwan, who was barefoot at the time officers apprehended him, was charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing, and later released on $5,000 bond.
However, if that arrest was intended to serve as a wake-up call to McEwan, he apparently didn't get the memo.
On Monday, McEwan was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly drove his car on President Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and did "doughnuts" on the greens, according to The Washington Post.
Police said McEwan has driven his vehicle onto the greens twice in the last week ― on Sept. 3 and Sept. 8. In the process, he left circles on two different putting greens, causing at least $17,000 in total damage.
McEwan has been released pending a future court date, but a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization told CNBC that "he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
(FOX) An English man spent almost three years and spent almost $37,000 of his son's inheritance fighting a traffic ticket — a fine that initially would've cost him around $120.
Richard Keedwell, 71, says he was clocked driving 35 mph in a 30 mph zone while taking a day trip to the city of Worcester in 2016.
Keedwell told the BBC he "was certainly not doing more than 30 mph," and was surprised to find out days later he received a notice that law enforcement intended to prosecute him.
"I really could not believe that I had been speeding," he said. "It made a simple day out turn very sour actually."
Keedwell told investigators he had "no case to answer," and hired experts to defend him in court about the possibility of a faulty speed camera.
The man said he expected the situation to play out "fairly quick," but it didn't work out in his favor. Keedwell said it took him four visits to Worcester Magistrates' Court before his appeal was heard — which he lost. He then lost another appeal in August, the BBC reported.
All in all, Keedwell said he spent "the best part of £30,000," or $36,982 U.S. dollars on lawyer and court fees and travel expenses in an effort to try to fight his speeding ticket.
"I'm sick and tired at the whole system which is steamrolling ordinary people," he said. "I regret the amount of money. I very simply wanted justice."
A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service, which prosecutes criminal cases in England and Wales, told the news outlet there were a "multiplicity of issues" involved in the case — including "a lengthy trial at the magistrates' court and subsequent hearings at the crown court to progress an appeal against conviction" which is why the case took so long to conclude.
While women battle the gender pay gap in the real world, Hasbro is releasing a new game called Ms. Monopoly that will pay women more than men — at least in Monopoly money.
In addition to shifting the gender pay gap, the game's famous properties will be replaced by innovations created by women. Instead of building houses, players will build corporate headquarters.
"From inventions like WiFi to chocolate chip cookies, solar heating and modern shapewear, Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories — all created by women," Hasbro said in a news release on Tuesday.
The classic Monopoly game lets players collect $200 when they pass "Go." Under the rules of Ms. Monopoly, male players will still get the usual $200, but women will receive $240, reversing the real-life pay gap between men and women in the workplace.
Ms. Monopoly herself is featured on the cover of the game box, and is identified as the niece of the famous Rich Uncle Pennybags mascot.
Ms. Monopoly is just one of many versions of the board game Hasbro has created in an effort to appeal to different audiences. There are licensed editions integrating popular titles, like Fortnite and Toy Story, but certain other niche editions have earned the company a fair amount of scrutiny.
Last year, Hasbro released Monopoly for Millennials, which included the tagline: "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway." The game played to millennial stereotypes: Mr. Monopoly is wearing headphones and carrying a coffee on the cover of the board game, all while snapping a selfie. Instead of buying property, the game focuses on collecting experiences, such as going on a meditation retreat or to a vegan restaurant. The game led many millennials to say: "I can't even," while others said it was a lighthearted attempt to poke fun at the stereotype.
Like Monopoly for Millennials, Ms. Monopoly has earned some criticism from people who said the game "missed the mark."
While Ms. Monopoly is designed to be fun — and hopefully enlightening — the real-world statistics show there's still a long way to go until women reach pay parity.
A woman working full time in the United States earns 80.7 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to data from the United States Census Bureau. Additionally, the data shows that her median annual earnings are also $9,909 less than a man.
It gets even more dire. While the Equal Pay Act was passed in 1963, the Institute for Women's Policy Research forecasts that pay parity won't be reached in the United States until 2059, nearly 100 years after the legislation passed.
The game is available for pre-order at Walmart for $19.99 and will be on shelves at major retailers later this month.
A 20-foot Go-Gator kiddie roller coaster was reported stolen from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville, Ohio, Aug. 28, the Union County Sheriff's Office said in a news release this week.
"The roller coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars, about 20 ft. total length," the release said.
The getaway vehicle was a Dodge pickup without a front plate, according to deputies leading the search.
The trailer had a Maine license plant.
The Go-Gator was last seen by a traffic camera spotted at a Marysville intersection Aug. 27, the release said.
A women left a comment on the sheriff office's Facebook page saying that the roller coaster belonged to her father and had not been repossessed.
"Please keep an eye out and give the police call if you hear of anything," Danielle Tolve said. "This is my father's ride. It's been in our family for around 35 years and has great sentimental value."
(DAILY MAIL) This is the shocking moment a brazen crook tries to use a stolen credit card to buy an energy drink, but is arrested by the cop standing behind him.
The footage, captured in Starlite Convenience Store in Alberta, Canada, shows the man trying to buy the Red Bull with a stolen credit card.
The man can be seen waiting in line, drinking straight from the can, as another customer makes a purchase in front of him.
A police officer then walks in behind the man and also stands in the queue.
Once he is at the front of the queue, shop worker Clayton Stevens scans the can's bar code and the man pulls out his card.
He swipes the card in the machine and, when that doesn't work, he tries to make a contactless payment by tapping it.
The man then puts the card in his pocket and pulls out some coins.
Unfortunately for him, the card appeared on the screen as stolen and Mr Stevens was told to contact the police.
Mr Stevens appears to show the police officer, Constable Ian Scrivener, a slip of paper.
The officer then swiftly pulls out his handcuffs and puts them on the man's wrists.
(FOX) A U.S. Navy boat that was last seen a year ago was discovered by a ferry crew off the coast of Ireland this week.
A crew from the Doolin Ferry Co. spotted something floating in the water Monday while en route to Inis Oirr, an island in Galway Bay in the North Atlantic Ocean, the company said.
"Later we sent one of our crews and ferry to tow the boat with the help of a local fishing boat to the beach at Inis Oirr. Lots of islanders helped to bring it to the beach and we began to wonder where it had come from," Doolin Ferry said.
It turns out the boat is a U.S. Navy High Speed Maneuverable Surface Target (HSMST) whose former home was about 3,300 miles away in Norfolk, Va.
"This boat was built in 2015 and it's likely that it was lost during a training exercise, and it remained in the water drifting until it ended up in the water close to Inis Oirr and was discovered by the crew of the Doolin Express," the company said.
Photos of the mystery boat quickly went viral after they were posted online by the Doolin Ferry Co. Their post had nearly 3,000 reactions and was shared 1,500 times as of Saturday evening. Many people commented wanting to know the origins of the vessel.
"Fascinating how it washed up in Ireland. Would love to know its story," one person said.
Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division spokesman Timothy Boulay told The Virginian-Pilot this week that the vessel was lost at sea in September 2018 during a missile test and evaluation exercise approximately 75 miles off the coast of Norfolk, home to Norfolk Naval Station. The Atlantic Target and Maritime Operations team searched the HSMST for five hours to no avail and later notified the Coast Guard of the potential navigation hazard, Boulay said.
Boulay said it wasn't surprising the boat made it across the Atlantic, since the vessel is filled with foam so that it won't sink.
"Our people are not surprised it made it to Ireland," he said.