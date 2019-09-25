NEW YORK (AP) — A gilded coffin that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is on its way back to Egypt after it was determined to be a looted antiquity.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry held a repatriation ceremony in New York on Wednesday for the Coffin of Nedjemankh (neh’-jeh-MAHNK’).
The Met bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February. The Met has apologized to Egypt.
Investigators say the coffin was smuggled from Egypt through United Arab Emirates, Germany and France. They say the museum was given fraudulent documents, including a forged 1971 Egyptian export license.
Prosecutors say they’ve found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman says she received more than 500 letters from UnitedHealthcare in five days.
The letters were sent to Stephanie Lay's 19-year-old son Bryce in Windham, but were addressed to Maine's Department of Health and Human Services — in Cincinnati, Ohio.
WCSH-TV reports most of the letters said the company was denying a payment of $54. Some say $0. The claims go back to 2016. Lay began receiving the letters Thursday.
Lay first thought it was a joke. She says she's spent countless hours trying to figure out how this happened.
Lay says she was especially amused by a line written at the bottom of every single one of the letters that says, "Go Paperless!"
A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare says the company is looking into the issue.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A German motorist is being credited for his quick thinking after his engine caught fire on the Autobahn. He turned to a slightly different foam extinguisher to douse the flames: bottles of beer.
Police told the dpa news agency Wednesday that the man was on the highway near the town of Hoesbach in Bavaria the day before when he smelled something odd.
Pulling over, the man spotted flames under the hood of his car. He quickly grabbed bottles of beer from a case in his car and quenched the fire.
Authorities say the fire department responded but there was nothing left for them to do.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HEGINS, Pa. (AP) — Police say more than 136,000 eggs were lost when they moved in a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania.
The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig Tuesday.
Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.
Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill.
Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive.
A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.
An investigation into the unsecured load is ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Ohio have released video they say shows an inmate collecting contraband dropped by drone over a county jail's outdoor exercise yard.
Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County officials released the video Tuesday.
The security video shows an inmate in an outdoor area at Cuyahoga County Jail's complex in Euclid (YOO'-klid) looking up at something off camera. He later attempts to catch an item falling above him. He misses and collects the item from the ground and walks out of view.
Authorities say the dropped parcel contained a cellphone and loose leaf marijuana.
The county sheriff's office launched an investigation and has turned the case over to prosecutors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Looks like the "trade war" is heating up.
Yandy has released a "Sexy Tariff" Halloween costume.
The $59.99 sleeveless mini dress features Benjamins and two words - "tariff" on the front and "import" on the back.
"A distant trade war is upon us! Will you resist it?" Yandy writes. "Show off your assets and be the hottest import in town in this exclusive Sexy Tariff costume."
"Price is subject to change," the company added in parentheses. And it probably won't be of any use for White House officials locked in the tariff fight with China.
The lingerie retailer, which claimed to be the "#1 site for sexy apparel," has been no stranger to eyebrow-raising costumes.
The company has released "sexy" versions of celebrities in the past, including a Mr. Rogers "Nicest Neighbor" costume and a Meghan Markle wedding costume.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Nothing is sacred when it comes to Yandy's Halloween costume collection, not even late children's television hosts.
The company known for its hyper-sexual – and controversial – costumes has released its newest offering, the "Nicest Neighbor" outfit, which appears to be a tighter and shorter female version of its Mr. Rogers-themed "Be My Neighbor" option.
The "Nicest Neighbor" comes with what looks like a variation on the late children's television icon's signature tie and sweater – though this one is cropped to show off the wearer's midriff, and has a plunging neckline, which the tiny tie tucks into.
In addition to the snug zip-up sweater top is a pair of grey hot pants, which resemble a much, much shorter version of Mr. Fred Rogers' grey dress pants.
Lingerie company Yandy has unveiled its Meghan Duchess of Sussex-themed wedding costume... and it's much shorter than what people might remember.
The costume and lingerie online retailer has had "sexy" versions of celebrities in the past, including a Meghan Markle wedding costume and "sexy" "The Handmaid's Tale" costume, which was eventually pulled due to backlash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An Austrian couple expecting a dress in the mail opened a large package that arrived at their home and instead found nearly 25,000 ecstasy tablets.
Upper Austria Police said a 58-year-old woman in Linz bought a dress online from a Netherlands retailer and opened the package she thought would contain the garment.
The box turned out to contain thousands of what she initially thought were decorate stones, but her 59-year-old husband soon suspected to be drugs.
The couple returned the package to the post office and police determined the box's contents were 24,800 ecstasy tablets, with an estimated street value of nearly $550,000.
Investigators determined the package was mistakenly delivered to the couple's home and had actually been intended for delivery to Scotland.
Police Scotland and the British National Crime Agency are participating in the probe.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 22-year-old man was arrested in New Jersey – after he fell asleep while burglarizing a car last week, police say.
According to Hackettstown Police, officers responded Friday, shortly after 6 a.m., to a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle that wasn't his on Main Street.
The man was subsequently identified as Kyle Sallie, police say.
Through an investigation, police say, it was determined that Sallie, of Mount Olive Township, entered the vehicle, removed contents from the glove box and then fell asleep.
Police say Sallie was also wanted by the Morris County Sheriff's Office for burglary.
Sallie was charged with criminal trespass and burglary in the Hackettstown incident, police say.
Attorney information for Sallie was not immediately known.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An iPhone lost in a South Carolina river was found underwater 15 months later and still functions thanks to a waterproof case.
Erica Bennett said she and her family were on a river float tour with Edisto River Adventures in June 2018 when her phone fell overboard.
"We got done with the river float and gathered all of our belongings up and it just fell and we didn't notice it fell into the water," Bennett told WCIV-TV.
Bennett said her husband, Jason, searched for the iPhone underwater, but was unable to find it.
She said she thought the phone, which had treasured text messages from her late father, was gone forever.
YouTuber Michael "Nugget Noggin Bennett was diving in the Edisto River 15 months later when he found the iPhone at the bottom of the water.
"I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I saw a phone inside of a waterproof case, and I'm like no way this is unbelievable," the diver said.
Michael Bennett said he took the phone out of the case and hooked it up to a charger, and to his surprise it started up.
He was able to contact the phone's owner and return it to her.
Erica Bennett said the iPhone's screen is dimmer than it was before, but it is otherwise in good working condition.