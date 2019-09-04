WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man who broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.
Westerly police who responded to the home just after 5 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan inside.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun the Milford, New Jersey man wasn’t wearing shoes. When asked why, he said he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.
He’s charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.
Lacey says his officers have had to deal with several suspicious people at the singer’s home, but this is the first time he remembers someone making it inside.
He says no one was home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple, can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.
Patrick Eldridge parked his smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian because he didn’t want it to “blow away” and to prove that he can park his car there.
Jessica Eldridge said her car was already parked in the garage. To avoid cleaning their garage out, her husband proposed to park it in the house.
“I said there was no way he could. He said he could,” Jessica said. “So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems.”
Dorian was skirting Florida’s coast Wednesday, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.
With the car in the middle of the kitchen, Jessica Eldridge had to move around it to cook and serve dinner.
“I’m hoping he will pull it out pretty soon once the wind dies down,” she said. “There is room and it’s not in the way but my dogs are confused by it.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman stole a $28,000 diamond ring from a New Jersey Costco store by replacing it with a much cheaper ring she had stolen from a different Costco.
Izaebela Kolano is facing a theft charge.
Authorities say the 49-year-old Nutley woman stole a $2,000 diamond ring Sunday from a store in Wayne. She then traveled to the other store in Clifton and asked to see the other ring.
Kolano allegedly gave employees there the cheaper ring in return and left the store with the more expensive one before workers realized what had happened.
Authorities eventually found Kolano at her home but couldn't find the ring. They say she eventually told them she hid it on dead-end street in nearby town, and officers found it.
It's not known if Kolano has retained an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Police in La Crosse didn't have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car.
Authorities say the man entered an unlocked vehicle last week and made off with the owner's wallet containing $20 in cash and debit and credit cards. But it was what the thief left behind that led police directly to his door.
Officers were able to identify the 38-year-old suspect from selfies taken on his cell phone which he accidentally left in the vehicle. The La Crosse Tribune says the man has an open felony burglary case filed in April in which he's accused of stealing a laptop from a hotel room.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Maryland man was arrested last week after he allegedly rammed his truck repeatedly into the local City Hall building — because the city turned his water off after he didn't pay his bill, according to the mayor.
The man was hit with a slew of charges after the incident, which took place in Taneytown, a city roughly 50 miles northwest of Baltimore, just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
Witnesses told police the man "struck the building multiple times" with his truck on purpose — an action Mayor Bradley Wantz described as "nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city."
"It is appalling that someone would be willing to endanger the lives of innocent people out of frustration with the city government," the mayor said in a statement, noting that a city employee who was inside City Hall could've been hurt. "Had this incident occurred during city hall office hours, it is evident from the damage that some of our beloved employees would have been in grave danger."
Bernice Nunnally told WJZ she thought the driver "passed out because the first time he ran in he put his head down on the steering wheel and was holding the steering wheel 10 and 2.
"I proceeded to walk to the truck and say, 'Sir, are you okay?' and that's when he told me to get the f--- away from his truck and these people want his effing life."
City Hall was closed until Tuesday because of the incident.
The driver was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, reckless driving and malicious destruction of property, among other offenses.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The site of a shuttered strip club in Wisconsin is being transformed into "a place of life and light and hope and joy" as it eventually becomes a Christian school, part of which will be opened later this month.
The former Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club, located in a strip mall in Trenton, roughly 40 miles north of Milwaukee, will soon open as the Ozaukee Christian School. Officials purchased the strip mall this year and plan to make what used to be a strip club into a place for education — in "a story only God could write."
"It's been a long two years to get there, but it's been a very rewarding two years," David Swartz, school board president, told WISN in March.
The school acknowledged the transformation from strip club to educational home was a "journey unlike anything we could have imagined" in a press release on its site. School officials worked with Spearmint Rhino — a chain located in the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia — to buy the property and, after months of working together, Ozaukee signed an offer.
Kris Austin, the school's administrator, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this year that while the club's strip pole was gone, you could at the time "see the beautiful leopard carpet in the club that we're going to rip up."
Swartz said the unlikely scenario is "a story that you'd hear in the Bible."
"Women were turned into objects," he told WISN. "To say now we're going to transfer that place into a place where boys and girls are raised to be our next leaders with character, right? That they are following God."
Officials for the school, a non-denominational Christian school founded in 1990, said the strip mall will include classrooms, a cafeteria and a multi-purpose room, initially allowing for the enrollment of 125 students, which they said is double their current enrollment. In the future, the school plans to building a gymnasium with a stage and a new classroom wing for 250 students.
"We just think God is in the business of redemption. He redeems souls, and he can redeem and transform a building for his purposes," Austin said of the situation. "We just really pray for all the people who were there, both men and women, that they would know Jesus."
The school's first day of classes is Sept. 16.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A woman leaving a San Diego clinic captured video when she found the exit blocked by a gaze of curious raccoons.
The woman said she was leaving a clinic when she looked through the glass door and saw several raccoons congregating just outside.
The witness captured video as the animals scratched at the glass.
"Help me," the woman says in the video, while looking on at the animals in confusion.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple who won $500,000 on a state lottery scratch-off ticket in 2016 has been charged in a string of burglaries.
MLive.com reports that 29-year-old Mitchell Arnswald and 28-year-old Stephanie Harvell were arraigned Friday on home invasion and possession of burglary tools charges. They are each being held on $50,000 cash bonds.
They were arrested Thursday following a burglary in Merritt Township, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the couple is suspected in burglaries in five counties spanning two months.
Court records show neither has an attorney.
Harvell said in a 2016 Michigan Lottery news release that she and her husband were living paycheck to paycheck before she bought the winning $5 "Hot Ticket" from a Bay City gas station.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A woman whose class ring was lost during a swim in an Oklahoma lake more than 30 years ago was reunited with her property thanks to a social media search.
Giovanna Hasty said her sister, Mary Walling, lost the Fresno High School ring more than 30 years ago while swimming in Carlton Lake at Robbers Cave State Park.
Hasty said she recently received a Facebook message that led her down the path to reuniting her sister with the ring.
"I got a private message from Facebook from somebody who said that they had seen a ring posted on there that could have been my sister's," Hasty told the McAlester News-Capital.
The person who sent the message directed Hasty to a Facebook post from Linda Watson of Wilburton. Hasty spoke to Watson on the phone and found out how she came to possess her sister's ring.
"She said 30 plus years ago, her and her husband was at the lake in Wilburton and for some reason they had to drain the swimming area there and they took their metal detector there and found the ring," Hasty said.
Watson said she recently decided to try to find the ring's owner and turned to social media for help.
Hasty said the ring was returned to Walling on her birthday.
"It was pretty exciting," Hasty said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Super sleuth squirrels eavesdrop on the chatter of nearby birds to work out when it is safe to sneak past, according to a new study.
The grey incarnation of the furry-tailed rodents are said to be able to distinguish between different calls made by potential predators, giving them an idea of when is best to emerge.
Scientists in the US observed the squirrels waiting patiently to come off high alert upon hearing the shriek of a predator call - and becoming more relaxed when they are confident the birds are engaging in more casual chatter.
More than 50 wild eastern grey squirrels in public parks and residential areas were monitored in Ohio, where researchers simulated possible danger by playing a recording of a dangerous red-tailed hawk.
That clip was followed by songbird chatter or ambient sounds lacking bird calls, and the behaviour of each squirrel was monitored for a further three minutes.
Published in the Plos One journal, the study found every squirrel showed heightened predator vigilance after hearing the hawk - including behaviours such as freezing, looking up or fleeing.
Those who heard the bird chatter playback afterwards displayed less anxiety and returned to normal levels of watchfulness more quickly than squirrels who did not hear the more peaceful sounds.