OREM, Utah (AP) — Orem police used their vehicle sirens to drive a 2-year-old bear up a tree after its presence in the central Utah town caused traffic delays Wednesday morning.
State Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said division personnel then were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the tree.
Jolley said the bear was placed in a trap and relocated to the Wasatch Mountains.
Jolley said the brown-colored black bear was roaming Orem streets and that biologists believed it may have come from mountains east of the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — It seems this love was too hot to handle.
Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.
Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went to another room to take a nap. Police say she awoke a short time later to find the carpet on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.
The woman was cited for negligent burning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Police in Ohio had a curious encounter with two Amish men over the weekend, pulling over their buggy to discover it had been rigged with a massive stereo system.
Deputies stopped the buggy around 1 a.m. Sunday and found a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra on top of the vehicle with several open bottles inside, according to WKBN. The men-- who come from a community which largely shuns alcohol and modern technology-- bailed out of the buggy so fast that the horse continued pulling the empty coach down the road.
"I`ve never operated an Amish buggy with a horse, but I`m told that the horse will know the way home regardless of whether the operator is awake or even in the buggy, and that horse went a little further down the road and onto an oil/gas well road and stopped," Trumbull County Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich told Fox 8.
Deputies then towed the buggy and found someone to take care of the horse until the owners come forward.
In a rite of passage known as Rumspringa, young members of the Amish community are allowed to experiment with the influences of the outside world, but DUI laws still apply. "Unfortunately, they`re not licensed as far as the buggy goes, but it is a vehicle, it`s on the roadway and the OVI laws do apply. You`re not allowed to drink and drive or operate a buggy," Dragovich said.
Once authorities identify the two men, they could be charged with failure to comply with the deputy's commands.
"Maybe there`s just that fear of the consequences and that would be a reality check for them, that there are consequences, but I encourage them to come forward and get their buggy and horse," said Dragovich.
The Amish are a Christian community known for simple living and plain dress. As of this year, there are about 336,235 Amish living in the U.S. Around 76,000 of which live in Ohio, according to Amish studies organization The Young Center. Only Pennsylvania has a larger Amish population.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A building in Australia that houses a cattle breeding laboratory was destroyed by a fire that wiped out more than 100 cryogenic cylinders filled with valuable bull semen, according to officials.
The Yarram Herds Services's building, located in the Gippsland region, caught fire around 3 a.m. Tuesday and it took 10 fire crews two hours to contain.
Inside the facility were cylinders of bull semen worth thousands of dollars, according to Aaron Thomas, the company's committee vice-chairman who told Australia's ABC the loss was a "huge blow" for farmers.
A fire has gutted the Yarram Herd Services building overnight, destroying around 100 cryogenic cylinders used to store cattle semen. Neighbours were woken by large explosions at around 3am. Firefighters had to dodge "projectiles". More on @WINNews_Gip #gippsnews
"The actual cylinders are worth between $500 and $1,000 per unit but the semen inside them varies in price," he said. "We're coming into the AI (artifical insemination) season so there would have been substantial amounts of semen inside the tanks that we've lost, which was owned by our local farmers, and it can range in value from $5 per straw to $95 per straw."
Thomas said equipment, in addition to the semen, was destroyed in the fire.
"A lot of farmers would have semen stock in the building in those tanks, preparing for AI, so we've got that plus all of our herd-testing equipment that was in there as well," he told the news outlet. "So this is significant damage and it is going to have a flow-on effect on Yarram, especially after the drought that Yarram district has experienced over the last 12 months."
Fire officials said the blaze was challenging for firefighters, as the semen inside the cylinders "was rapidly expanding and essentially the lids of the cryogenic cylinders were just popping off the top and projectiles were being thrown from the building."
"So firefighters went into a defensive mode initially to protect themselves, because there were also liquefied petrolium gas cylinders at the neighboring property, and they did a magnificent job," Chris Loeschenkohl, fire commander in Gippsland, said.
The staff of Yarram Herds Service was scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine next steps.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A New Zealand advertising executive facing the bleak prospect of being fired decided to inject a bit of humor into the situation, bringing a professional clown to his final meeting instead of a colleague for emotional support, according to a report Friday.
Josh Thompson, a copywriter for ad agency FCB New Zealand and a budding comedian, revealed he had spent $200 to hire the clown, dubbed Joe, after getting an email from superiors asking to meet to "discuss your role."
The clown subsequently blew up balloon animals and even mimed crying when Thompson was handed his layoff paperwork, according to the New Zealand Herald.
Explaining his decision on Facebook, Thompson, who had been in the role since April, wrote: "A while ago, I got a job. A short while later, I lost it. For anyone who hasn't been fired, what happens is they schedule a serious meeting and advise you to bring a 'support person.' Sensing the bad news, I decided I'd need the best support person available, so I spent $200 to hire a clown. Today, somehow, it's the top story (sic) in the New Zealand Herald."
Subsequently, he admitted that his choice to be accompanied by the entertainer to the meeting where he was given his pink slip was a "touch unusual."
"It was rather noisy him making balloon animals so we had to tell him to be quiet from time to time," he said.
"Basically he was, I assume, one of the best clowns in Auckland - they were getting a free service, they were also getting the entertainment from Joe the Clown."
It's unclear when exactly the incident happened, but Thompson has since moved to Australia, where has secured a new job.
A spokesperson for FCB told the Herald that the agency has a policy of not commenting on individual employment matters, but in an email titled "Coulrophobia" (the fear of clowns), admitted that it was one of the stranger stories she had been asked about.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An international drug smuggling ring was busted in Australia -- with the help of an angry seal.
The seal prevented the getaway of two foreign nationals from a small island off the Geraldton coast, according to reports.
"They woke it up and it jumped up with its big chest out and bellowed at them," Damien Healy, Geraldton Volunteer Marine Rescue Service vice commander, told ABC radio, according to the BBC.
"The guys basically had the choice of going through the seal or getting arrested and they ended up choosing getting arrested."
The two foreigners were on a yacht that they ran aground on Sept. 2 before they attempted to flee in a dinghy, officials said. They were caught the next day after the seal interceded.
Cops seized one ton of illicit drugs after their arrests.
Two other foreign nationals and an Australian appeared in court in connection with the seizure on Thursday.
"We have disrupted a big international drug syndicate here," Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man is facing a driving under the influence charge after striking a police officer while driving a scooter and then crashing into a parked car in downtown Denver on Saturday, according to officials.
The Denver Police Department said on Twitter the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 21st and Market Streets near Coors Field.
The scooter operator struck a police officer who was directing traffic at the intersection before crashing into a parked vehicle.
Kurt Barnes, a Denver police spokesperson, told FOX31 that while some see scooters as a quick mode of transportation while out bar-hopping, he warned people can still get a DUI while using them under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"Scooters are becoming more and more prevalent, so we are seeing more DUIs," Barnes told KMGH-TV.
Officials said the scooter operator, who was not identified, was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
"The scooter operator was charged with alcohol-related charges," police said.
Barnes told FOX31 the officer was not injured during the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A nearly naked man was recorded on video early Tuesday running after a school bus in the middle of a California freeway and trying to force his way in.
The bizarre incident took place on Interstate 5 in Newhall, about an hour's drive north of Los Angeles. The unidentified man could be seen pounding on the bus windows as it sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
"The guy started getting closer and closer," the driver later told Los Angeles' Fox 11. "I have no idea why he approached us. Everything was locked because we were driving. We never opened the door."
The bus had just dropped students off at school and was carrying other drivers heading back to the bus yard, according to the station.
The freeway was briefly shut down while authorities detained the suspect, officials said.
Shortly before the freeway incident, the suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into the Newhall Church of Nazarene.
The church's pastor, Josh Johnson, told Fox 11 the suspect was "out of his mind" and yelling. He said the suspect vandalized church property before fleeing the scene and running onto the interstate.
The suspect is charged with one count of felony vandalism, Fox 11 reported. He reportedly has a past conviction for attempted carjacking.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities have captured an emu after the flightless fugitive led officers down a highway.
The Fresno Bee reported Friday that the bird was apprehended following a brief pursuit by California Highway Patrol officers.
Authorities say officers responded to a report that an ostrich was wandering along the right-hand shoulder of U.S. Highway 99 northwest of Fresno.
Authorities say Madera County Animal Services took the bird into custody uninjured.
Officers say they do not know whether the emu escaped a nearby farm or a moving vehicle.
Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph (48 kph) and trot quickly for longer distances.
Emus are the second-largest birds in the world behind the ostrich.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Utah-based company is celebrating the impending arrival of Halloween by offering up a horror fan's dream job: Watching 13 movies based on Stephen King stories and documenting the experience.
USDish.com is accepting applications for the temporary position, which requires the winning candidate to screen all 13 movies before Halloween and take steps including monitoring their heart rate during scary scenes and writing about their feelings on each film.
The company chose 13 films, but it will be up to the selected person to decide whether to watch originals or remakes in cases where more than one adaptation has been produced.
The chosen movies are Carrie, Children of the Corn, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Dreamcatcher, It, The Mist, Pet Sematary, Salem's Lot, The Shining and Thinner.
The winner will be paid $1,300 and will also receive a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and a Stephen King prize package.
Applications are being accepted on the company's website through Oct. 15.