BERLIN (AP) — German police are looking for witnesses after burglars broke through the wall of a toy store to steal dozens of Lego sets.
Police said Tuesday that the theft took place over the weekend in the western town of Lippstadt.
The burglars left about 100 empty cardboard boxes behind, German news agency dpa reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the burglars had taken the instruction books.
________________________________________________________
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — It has been called beautiful, awesome and brilliant, a transcendent work of art that reimagines the holiday experience with local touches of the Jersey Shore.
It also has been called ridiculous, ugly and hideous, something akin to a pile of Amazon shipping boxes or a giant cat-scratching post.
Good grief!
A fresh-cut natural Christmas tree usually graces the Grand Arcade at Convention Hall on Asbury Park’s historic boardwalk.
But this year, in its place is art made of cardboard in the shape of a tree that also incorporates elements of the seashore, the city’s architecture and its rich musical heritage, which most notably includes Bruce Springsteen. It is designed to be recycled after it is dismantled.
“I like that it’s different,” said Chris Trifari of neighboring Neptune as he strolled by the tree. “It’s pretty interesting.”
“I think it’s very creative,” said Asbury Park resident Elizabeth Khimitch, who brought her two dogs to be photographed in front of the display. ”It fits the Asbury vibe, which is different and unusual.”
Others were not as appreciative.
“It looks like an Amazon package,” said Anthony Solimando, a former resident of nearby Neptune City who recently moved to Hoboken.
“Not a fan,” added Amy Mackey, who lives near Asbury Park. “Asbury has conformed into this artsy town, but tradition is tradition! This is art, and I wouldn’t take my child’s picture in front of this tree. Can’t we just have our traditional tree?”
“No lights?” said Zuzanna Humeniuk, of Wall. “It’s creative, but not festive at all.”
The change came about this year when the city’s art community approached Madison Marquette, the private owner and manager of the Asbury Park boardwalk, about creating a Christmas tree sculpture for Convention Hall, according to Austin Leopold, the boardwalk’s property manager.
“Because the boardwalk is a focal point for Asbury Park’s thriving arts and music community, and because we have a long-standing and very strong relationship with top-name local artists, when presented with the concept for the sculpture, we passionately embraced the idea,” Leopold said.
Michael Lavallee, a local artist who goes by the name Porkchop and whose work has been displayed throughout the U.S. and Europe, created the piece with Brad Hoffer. They call it “The Giving Tree.”
He said the company told him there would not be a natural Christmas tree at Convention Hall this year.
“I was asked to come in and do something festive-ish,” said Porkchop, who studied in Virginia and Philadelphia. “It wasn’t my intention to take away anyone’s Christmas tree. If you’re not going to give people the big tree they want, some of them are going to hate it. I understand that. But they weren’t going to get that traditional Christmas tree anyway.”
________________________________________________________
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain’s highest altitude pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard.
Sixty-one people woke up Monday after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London. They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
The pub sits 1,732 feet (528 meters) above sea level and is used to being cut off by bad weather.
Manager Nicola Townsend said staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests. They have also been entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who have also been stuck at the pub since their gig on Friday night.
Townsend said the guests were “in really good spirits.”
“They’ve formed quite a friendship ... like a big family is the best way I can describe it,” she said. “One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave.’”
Townsend said she hoped people would be able to head home later Monday once roads had been cleared.
________________________________________________________
BOSTON (AP) — One of the first coins minted in Colonial New England, which was recently found among other coins in a candy tin, has sold at auction for more than $350,000, more than it was expected to get, the auctioneer said Friday.
The one shilling silver coin made in Boston in 1652 — considered the finest example of just a few dozen such coins known to still exist — was sold to an anonymous online bidder from the U.S., London-based Morton & Eden Ltd. said in a statement.
The auctioneer had expected it to sell for about $300,000.
“I am not surprised at the amount of interest this exceptional coin attracted,” coin specialist James Morton said in a statement. “The price paid, which was above estimate, reflects its extraordinary historic significance and outstanding original state of preservation.”
Before 1652, coins from England, the Netherlands, the Spanish Empire and other nations were used as currency in New England.
But a shortage of coinage prompted the Massachusetts General Court to appoint John Hull as Boston mintmaster, responsible for producing North America’s first silver coins. The mint, considered treasonous by King Charles II, was shut down in 1682, according to the auctioneer.
The simple coin has the initials NE for New England on one side, and the Roman numeral XII, representing the 12 pennies in a shilling, on the other.
The coin was consigned for auction by Wentworth “Wenty” Beaumont, whose father found it recently in a candy tin containing hundreds of old coins in his study at his family’s estate in England.
Beaumont is a descendant of William Wentworth, an early settler of New England. The Wentworths became one of the most prominent families in New Hampshire.
Beaumont speculated that an ancestor brought the coin to the U.K. from the colonies.
Several other rare American coins were also sold at the auction, including a pair of 1776 pewter dollars that fetched nearly $80,000 each, and a Libertas Americana bronze medal that got more than $17,000.
________________________________________________________
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A goat employed by an Iowa city to clear invasive plant species escaped from the rest of the herd and went wandering for four days.
Richard Brown, director of Clive Leisure Services, said a goat named Steve escaped last week while his herd was being transferred to its winter enclosure.
Clive City Hall owns the herd of 15 goats, which are used to clear invasive plant species from the Clive Greenbelt.
Brown said officials believe Steve was spooked by a dog while being loaded into the enclosure and ran off.
"We had a tough time locating him for a few days," Brown told KCCI-TV.
Steve was spotted wandering all around the city for the next four days, covering a distance of several miles.
Several residents reported spotting Steve in various locations, but they were unable to capture him.
Brown said Steve was finally returned to the herd after four and one-half days on the loose.
"He was very sneaky and roaming a lot of territory, but we're happy that we got him back and he's safe," Brown said.
________________________________________________________
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $1.4 million said a store clerk talked her into buying the ticket that earned her the windfall.
The Brisbane, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials she had originally intended to buy a ticket for a different lottery drawing when she visited the Nightowl Brunswick Street store in Fortitude Valley.
"I went into the newsagency to purchase an entry into Powerball, and the team member suggested I play Saturday Gold Lotto," the player recalled. "I never purchase entries into Saturday Gold Lotto, but I'm so glad I did."
The woman said a social media post tipped her off that she might have won the $1,428,153.18 jackpot from Saturday's drawing.
"Earlier this morning, my daughter told me there was a Facebook post about a mystery division one winner who purchased their entry at NightOwl Brunswick Street. I thought, 'I better check this,'" the player said. "My husband was laying down, and I ran to him and said, 'I think I might have this. I really might have won.'
"We phoned our daughter and told her to read the numbers out, and that's when we knew our life had changed forever. We had to close our blinds so we could let out some screams."
The woman said the win comes at a fortuitous time for her family.
"It's been a very stressful year for my partner and I. This will take the pressure off tremendously," she said. "We hope to help our children and grandchildren. We're also going to retire earlier than expected."
________________________________________________________
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman said she will never forget to close her garage door again after a bear raided $600 worth of frozen meats from her freezer.
Amy Franklin of Breckenridge said she found a mess in her garage the morning after forgetting to close the door and security camera footage revealed she had been visited by a hungry bear.
"Based on the videos, the bear was here for about an hour and a half, he took everything out of the freezer, including over $600 in frozen meats," Franklin told KDVR-TV.
She said the bear also feasted on a large amount of frozen hot chocolate.
Franklin said in a Facebook post that she will not forget to close her garage door again.
________________________________________________________
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa ended up pulling up the boards from a family's deck to free a puppy trapped underneath the structure.
The Davenport Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home where a woman reported her family's 5-month-old puppy, named Buddy, was stranded beneath their deck.
The woman said she could hear the dog crying from underneath the floorboards.
The fire department said Buddy had crawled under the deck and his leash had become tangled where his owners couldn't reach him.
The firefighters ended up pulling up some of the deck's boards so Buddy could be lifted to safety.
________________________________________________________
(Vice) Three former Google employees who were fired by the company in 2019 sued Google on Monday, claiming that the company violated the part of its code of conduct that says “Don’t Be Evil.”
"Don't Be Evil" was, famously, Google's motto for years. The company moved away from the motto after renaming itself Alphabet in 2015, but "Don't Be Evil" is still part of the company's official employee code of conduct: “Remember… don’t be evil, and if you see something that you think isn’t right – speak up!,” the final line of Google’s code of conduct states. Employees are expected to sign the contract as a condition of their employment at Google.
The new lawsuit, which alleges a breach of contract by Google, comes as part of drawn out legal proceedings between Google and three former employees who were fired within minutes of each other on November 25, 2019. Google claimed to fire the workers for leaking “confidential” information to the press, and because they engaged in “systematic searches” for information “outside the scope of their job.”
But the software engineers say they were fired for protesting Google’s decision to sell cloud computing software to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which at the time was caging migrants and separating parents from children. They circulated a company-wide petition requesting Google affirm that it would not collaborate with CBP or ICE.
The three workers, Rebecca Rivers, Paul Duke, and Sophie Waldman, are now suing Google for allegedly violating its own code of conduct as well as California public policy. California sued Trump in 2019 over the indefinite detention of migrant children.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit arrives amid a wave of white-collar tech workers organizing at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Facebook, and other tech companies, largely focused on ethical issues, such as contracts with oil and gas companies, sexual harassment, and misinformation. It also coincides with a pending National Labor Relations Board lawsuit that alleges Google illegally fired the same three worker activists in 2019 for engaging in labor organizing activity, which is protected under the National Labor Relations Act.
The new complaint alleges that all three of the fired employees saw Google’s collaboration with CBP under the Trump administration as “evil” and had followed Google’s mandate to call out unethical conduct by protesting the company’s actions. It claims that Google never informed the fired employees that they had in any way violated the company’s “data security policy,” and that none of the employees had engaged in “systematic searches.” They had only accessed documents that any full-time Google employee could have found on their own, court documents say.
“Rivers, Waldman and Duke each engaged in activities consistent with Google’s ‘Don’t be evil’ contractual obligation,” the lawsuit states. “Specifically, they questioned Google management regarding its intent to enter into a contract with the Trump administration’s Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and/or Office of Refugee Resettlement agencies.”
In 2018, Google significantly backtracked on its “Don’t be Evil” motto. It quietly moved “Don’t Be Evil,” it to the very end of the code of conduct, and slashed a large section about its ethics that said:
“‘Don’t be evil.’ Googlers generally apply those words to how we serve our users. But “Don’t be evil” is much more than that. Yes, it’s about providing our users unbiased access to information, focusing on their needs and giving them the best products and services we can. But it’s also about doing the right thing more generally – following the law, acting honorably and treating each other with respect.
The Google Code of Conduct is one of the ways we put ‘Don’t be evil’ into practice. It’s built around the recognition that everything we do in connection with our work at Google will be, and should be, measured against the highest possible standards of ethical business conduct.”
That motto originated during a different era at Google, in the late ‘90s, when Google began making its first big deals to monetize its search feature. The move raised ethical concerns among some of the company’s most idealistic employees who wanted the much smaller company to commit in writing to the mission of making the world a better place. Since then, Google has grown into a global behemoth with many lines of business, and critics feel that its “Don’t Be Evil” mantra has fallen to the wayside.
In early 2020, employees of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, launched a union with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), citing the company's response to sexual harassment, drone contracts with the Department of Defense, and the firing of Timnit Gebru, a prominent Black artificial intelligence researcher.
________________________________________________________
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Police responding to a potential burglary at a New Hampshire elementary school said they responded to find the "suspect" -- a deer -- was still inside the building.
The Barnstead Police Department said officers responded Sunday afternoon after a citizen reported seeing the glass front door of Barnstead Elementary School had been shattered.
"Police responded and much to their surprise saw a ten point buck inside the school lobby," police said in a Facebook post.
Police and firefighters attempted to capture the "suspect," but the deer smashed through another window and escaped on its own, the post said.
The buck left part of an antler behind inside the school, police said.
The Facebook post said police in nearby Goffstown responded to a similar incident on the same day when a deer broke into an auto repair shop.