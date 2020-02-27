Count Binface, a self-proclaimed "fearless space warrior" who ran against U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in last year's general election, has announced his plans to run for mayor of London.
Vowing to "take out the trash," Binface, who also ran against Theresa May in the 2017 election under the alias Lord Buckethead, said he is throwing "his bin into the ring" because the race needed "shaking up."
"It's the greatest city on the planet, I call it the Earth capital," Binface told the Press Association. "As such, it needs people from outside Earth to pay its dues.
"Mayor of London is a fantastic title in itself and, as someone who already has a title, it suits me down to the ground.
"You've already had a couple of mayors who people have said, 'oh my God what have we done?' Why not have someone who is already outlandish before they become mayor instead?"
Rory Stewart, a former Conservative who ran for the party's leadership only to be expelled for his opposition to a no-deal Brexit, is running as an independent candidate. He reacted to Binface's announcement with mock horror.
Khan has frequently clashed with President Trump, who has called the mayor "incompetent" for a perceived inability to tackle knife crime in the British capital.
Last September, when Khan mocked the president for golfing as Hurricane Dorian approached, Trump tweeted: "Khan should focus on 'knife crime,' which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets," he continued. "He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!"
The London mayoral election will be held on May 7, 2020.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Michigan man was attacked by his samurai sword-wielding partner last month after he allegedly didn't buy marijuana for the suspect, according to a report on Wednesday.
Neil Patrick Wasinski, 28, was hit with various assault charges on Jan. 18, two days after allegedly punching the victim's ribcage and stabbing him with the 21-inch sword inside the suspect's apartment.
Still armed with the bloody sword, Wasinski chased the 23-year-old victim into the parking lot before they both took refuge in their separate apartments, the victim said, according to MLive.
Police were called to the scene around noon on Jan. 16, when they found the victim smoking a cigarette while holding a bloody towel to his side, the news website said. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his arm and torso and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has since recovered.
The victim said he was Wasinski's boyfriend of one-and-a-half-years and claimed his partner decided to attack him after he failed to buy him marijuana.
Officers returned to Wasinski's apartment, where he refused to open the door.
Eventually they took Wasinski outside where the suspect spat on one of the officers, the report said.
Wasinski was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting or resisting police, according to MLive.
The intent to murder charge was reportedly dismissed after Wasinski pleaded no contest to the other charges during a Feb. 13 hearing.
Police referred to Wasinski as a female, but court and voting records listed the suspect as a male, the news website said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An animal control company in Virginia said it's removed an 8-foot-long beehive from someone's apartment.
Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in a statement that they removed the hive from the ceiling of a living room in Richmond on Monday. The space was in between tenants at the time.
The company said the hive produced about 80 to 100 pounds of honey, although only about 15 to 20 pounds was able to be salvaged.
Rich Perry, owner of the wildlife control company, told The Charlotte Observer that the hive was big enough to support 100,000 to 150,000 bees. But he said it wasn't fully occupied
Perry said it was extremely unusual to find such a large hive inside a building. He said the hive of Italian bees was likely to be at least 2 years old. He said the bees probably got in through holes in the siding and found a home between rafters and sheet rock.
The company said it has a "no kill" policy with bees. But he said the company could not find the queen after an extensive search and that the hive could not be saved.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey shore visitors hungry for nostalgia will get a chance to sleep in the belly of the beast next month.
Lucy the Elephant, a six-story National Historic Landmark in Margate is being offered up for overnight stays March 17-19 on the house-sharing website Airbnb. The one-night stays for two people are being offered for $138 — a price that pays homage to the number of years Lucy has been around — and booking is slated to begin March 5 on a first-come basis.
The pachyderm-shaped dwelling has an entrance in her back legs that takes guests to a remodeled living quarters. But, Lucy's caretakers say she doesn't have running water, so Airbnb is placing a heated bathroom trailer with a shower, sink and toilet for guests on the site.
The promotion with Airbnb and the Save Lucy Committee is designed to encourage more visitors to the shore and to the elephant, which is one of the oldest surviving roadside attractions in America. Airbnb will make a donation to help support the committee, which has restored the wooden landmark and maintains her for the more than 130,000 visitors she receives in a year.
The listing says Lucy has been a home before, as well as a tavern in a previous life.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It has all the hallmarks of an only-in-Los Angeles crime: A thief stole a hearse — with a body inside — that went on a wild ride, ending with a chase and a crash on a busy freeway.
Authorities say they found the body undisturbed inside a casket Thursday morning and took a male into custody after the crash, which closed the 110 Freeway during the morning commute. The person's identity was not immediately released.
The crime began Wednesday night, when the thief stole the black Lincoln Navigator from outside St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church in East Pasadena. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department pleaded with the thief on social media to return the body in a post that was widely shared online.
"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," it tweeted.
Local media have reported that the body remained in the vehicle while a mortuary attendant brought a different body into the church and that's when the SUV was stolen.
On Thursday morning, a witness reported seeing the SUV and was following it. Los Angeles police officers pursued the hearse on local streets and onto the freeway until it crashed around 7:45 a.m. At least one officer was involved in the crash, though Los Angeles police did not immediately have details about it.
No one was seriously injured, police said.
Video footage from news helicopters showed that it has heavy front-end damage. It was not immediately clear if the person in custody was the same person who had stolen the hearse.
The Sheriff's Department did not identify the mortuary.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A missing Florida jet skier took refuge in a stilt house after he lost his water scooter attempting to save a bird caught in a wire.
Cole Torrent, 28, borrowed a friend's jet ski and launched around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He was reported missing in the evening by the same friend, news outlets reported. The search began at Millers Bayou in Port Richey. The U.S. Coast Guard was called in around 7 p.m. and a few hours later Port Richey police said they found Torrent's jet ski in a mangrove but not Torrent.
Twelve hours later, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office found Torrent by helicopter Wednesday morning, he was waving at them from a stilt home near the mouth of the Pithlachascotee River.
Torrent told WTVT-TV he saw a bird tangled in wiring and wanted to save it. He docked his jet ski to help the bird but didn't secure the watercraft and it drifted away from him.
Torrent said he tried to swim to it but got tired because of the heavy current, so he swam to an empty stilt house and broke into it. He said the house had a space heater and a tarp to help him keep warm. He waited until he heard the helicopters.
"I'm a little tired and hungry, but other than that, I was able to manage," Torrent told WTVT.
Torrent offered to repair the damages to the stilt home but police said he won't face any charges.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man set fire to his hospital bed in an attempt to get the attention of nurses because he felt that they were ignoring him, police said.
John David King, 75, admitted to using a lighter to set a plastic bag on fire at a hospital in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, news outlets reported.
He didn't intend to hurt anyone but was upset, police said, because he felt nurses were ignoring him when he asked that they bring him his clothes. King had been admitted to the hospital for respiratory failure.
King's roommate, Samuel Moreno, told him to put out the fire, but said King relit it instead, and flames erupted. Moreno pressed his emergency button and a nurse came to douse the bed with a fire extinguisher.
Meanwhile, King left the room and made his way to the elevators before he was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $15,000 bond, The Miami Herald reported.
The bed was damaged beyond repair and will cost $4,000 to replace, a hospital administrator told WKMG-TV.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — All that 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakfield needed to do to win a new car was sink a putt across the entire length of the court at the University of Mississippi's basketball stadium.
Wakfield did just that during a promotional segment at Saturday's game between Ole Miss men's basketball team and Alabama. The golf ball she struck rolled 94 feet (28.6 meters) from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole.
The crowed erupted into applause as Wakfield flashed an astonished grin and clapped a hand over her head.
Her prize for the long-distance putt: a 2020 Nissan Altima from a local auto dealer.
Keith Carter, athletic director at Ole Miss, congratulated Wakfield by tweeting, "What an incredible moment. Enjoy your new car."
Wakfield's good fortune Saturday wasn't shared by the Ole Miss basketball team, which lost 103-78 to Alabama.
