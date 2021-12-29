Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York said they used wire cutters to free a deer that became trapped in the narrow space between two chain link fences outside a high school.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, based in Port Jefferson Station, said the organization received a call from the Rocky Point School District on Tuesday reporting a deer was stuck between two fences next to Rocky Point High School's football field.
"When we got there, I immediately started cutting the fence, was able to get it down enough to pull the front half of her body out," Strong Island Animal Rescue League president Frankie Floridia told Newsday.
Floridia was assisted by Lisa Jaeger, of Jaeger's Run Animal Rescue, which is also headquartered in Port Jefferson Station.
Floridia said rescuers don't know how long the deer was trapped, but it was likely there for at least part of the night.
"Sometimes, when they go to jump a fence, they don't make it; the fences are flexible so they fall down in between," he said.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A California Highway Patrol officer's dashboard camera captured the moment a loose cow he was attempting to wrangle turned and attempted to throw him into the air.
Bruce Thuelchassaigne, a spokesman for the CHP's office in Susanville, said officer Brandon Pratt was attempting to convince the loose cow to leave a rural highway when the 2,000-pound animal turned to face him.
Thuelchassaigne told the Los Angeles Times that the cow "took offense" to Pratt's efforts and attempted to throw him into the air, but only managed to land a "glancing blow" on the officer's right shoulder.
The CHP shared Pratt's dashboard camera footage of the encounter on Facebook.
"This meat locomotive decided it had enough of being told what to do," the post said. "Fortunately, officer Pratt escaped relatively unscathed!"
Thuelchassaigne said Pratt's protective vest likely saved the officer from incurring any serious injuries from the cow's charge.
The spokesman said CHP officers are often called to remove loose cattle that wandered into roadways.
"Most times, the cows behave and go back through the fence, but every once in a while, you get one that has attitude," Thuelchassaigne said.
(Oxygen) A Louisiana man has, once again, been charged with posing as a person with special needs to con babysitters into changing his diaper, according to authorities..
Rutledge Deas IV, 31, was taken into custody following an arrest warrant issued on Dec. 20, 2021, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police. Authorities say this is the second time they've charged Deas after he allegedly pretended to have disabilities to recruit victims into babying him.
Detectives referenced Deas' November 2019 arrest when announcing charges of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking on Thursday.
"On Dec. 20, 2021, detectives began a second investigation after learning of a text message, sent by Deas, which exhibited similar behaviors," said State Police. "In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in 'alternative therapy' and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers."
Authorities stated Deas tried to persuade the victim to "solicit other babysitters" to care for him. Deas was arrested at his home and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
In November 2019, investigators arrested Deas on 10 counts each of sexual battery and human trafficking, plus one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, as previously reported. In that case, Deas went online and tried to recruit home health workers to care for his nonexistent 18-year-old brother, "Cory," who supposedly had physical and mental disabilities.
Police stated that Deas then posed as "Cory," obtaining sexual arousal when victims changed his soiled diapers.
"After providing home care on at least ten separate occasions, the victim became increasingly suspicious of Deas' behavior and subsequently discovered 'Cory' was actually Rudledge 'Rory' Deas posing as his fictitious handicapped brother," police said.
In December 2020, Deas pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years probation and 400 hours of community service. Deas was also required to maintain steady employment, attend addiction counseling online, and refrain from social media.
One of his victims, who wished to remain anonymous, commented on Deas' "disgusting" crimes after the 2020 sentencing, according to NBC affiliate WDSU.
"Hopefully, he follows through with that," said the female. "I don't believe that he will because five years is a long time. I hope he can make himself better."
According to jail records with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Deas is being held on a $25,000 bond for the attempted human trafficking charge and a $75,000 bond for the human trafficking charge. He is also charged with five counts of violating probation. It was not clear whether or not Deas had retained legal representation.
Louisiana State Police are appealing for help in their ongoing investigation and looking into the possibility of more victims. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 504-310-7000.
(ctvnews.ca) Researchers working in Antarctica kept running into the same problem: the continental ice shelves, nearly impossible to navigate by boat.
That's why oceanographers have turned to a more agile data collection process -- seals, wearing sensors on their heads.
The ice shelves of Antarctica are an extremely diverse environment thanks to the large amounts of nutrients generated by the interactions between ocean, land and ice shelf, according to a release.
In order to study the biodiversity closer, researchers have been using oceanographic data logging equipment on animals to get readings on conductivity, temperature and depth of the ocean.
The study about animal-born investigation techniques and their preliminary findings was published in October in the journal Limnology and Oceanography.
Previous studies using instruments strapped to migrating southern elephant seals and resident Weddell seals—a deep diving predator—"had shown some interesting physical processes in Antarctic areas," said lead study author Nobuo Kokubun, an assistant professor with Japan's National Institute of Polar Research. "But even here, there has barely been anything investigating coastal areas covered by landfast ice."
In order to record their data, the researchers attached satellite relay equipment with glue to the heads of eight Weddell seals, from March to September 2017, and were able to determine new aspects of the Antarctic ocean's seasonal changes and the seal's hunting habits.
Researchers hope to continue their use of seals to explore and log data about the Antarctic coastal marine ecosystem.
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A U.S. adventurer and a marine scientist have become the first men to ascend Hawaii's Mauna Kea, the tallest mountain in the world, Guinness World Records said.
Victor Vescovo, who previously made headlines when he became the first person to visit the oceans' greatest depths in 2018-19, told Guinness he "thought it was time for someone to finally ascend the full extent of this massive mountain."
Mount Everest is considered the world's highest mountain, reaching a height of 29,031 feet above sea level, and Mauna Kea reaches only 13,802 feet above sea level, but is actually much taller -- a total 33,500 feet -- with more than half of the mountain submerged in the Pacific Ocean.
Vescovo said he was inspired to take on the challenge "because it allowed me to combine two of the strongest passions in my life: mountain climbing and ocean exploration."
The adventurer started his ascent by boarding his deep-submergence vehicle Limiting Factor with Hawaiian marine scientist Clifford Kapono.
The two men descended to a depth of 16,785 feet, where Mauna Kea's flank levels out at the sea floor, and began their ascent.
The men surfaced and met up with their support vessel, DSSV Pressure Drop, and canoed the 26 miles to the shore of Hawaii's Big Island with their guide, Chad Cabral.
Vescovo and Kapono spent the night in a hotel before biking 37 miles up the mountain roads. The men then hiked to the Onizuka Visitor Center, where they spent the night before setting off for their final day of ascending the mountain.
The men walked the 6-mile Humu'ula Trail to the mountain's observatory, where they brandished ski poles to brave the snow and ice that covers the final stretch to the summit.
Vescovo and Kapono reached the summit at a height of 13,802 feet above sea level -- about 5.6 miles higher than where their journey began at the ocean floor.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland man's "pre-holiday surprise" for his wife proved to be a generous gift when the scratch-off lottery ticket won a $50,000 jackpot.
The Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he was heading home from a job site, when he stopped at the Quince Orchard Shell in Gaithersburg to buy a few scratch-off tickets for his wife.
"She loves scratch-offs, so I stopped to pick up a few for a pre-holiday surprise," the man said.
The couple scratched off the tickets together that evening, and the wife's last ticket, a $10 Ca$h Bonus scratch-off, led to her second surprise of the day.
"She scratched off a $10,000 prize and showed it to me. Then, several more appeared one by one," he said.
The ticket earned the couple a total jackpot of $50,000.
"I still don't believe it. This is very exciting," the man said.
The winning couple said they plan to use their winnings to pay off bills and help their parents.
(Sky News) Giant millipedes as long as a car and weighing 50kg once hunted across northern England, experts have said, following the discovery of a 326 million-year-old fossil.
The fossil was found by "fluke" when a section of a cliff fell at Howick Beach in Northumberland and was discovered by a former PhD student.
Experts said in order to get so big, the creature, known as Arthropleura, must have found a nutrient-rich plant diet and may even have been predators, feasting on other invertebrates or small amphibians.
Only a section of the fossil has been found, according to experts.
They believe the specimen is a section of the creature's exoskeleton that it shed near a river bed, which was then preserved by the sand.
"It was a complete fluke of a discovery," said Dr Neil Davies, from Cambridge University's Department of Earth Sciences and lead author of a paper on the fossil.
LITTLETON, Colo. — Kyle Schlacter isn't the only one with the title of mayor in Littleton, Colorado.
He has a canine counterpart.
Days after Schlacter started his term, Murdoch, a 5-year-old Bassett hound, won a separate campaign.
"We weren't electing a human, we were electing an honorary dog mayor," Katherine Roxborough of Historic Littleton Inc. explained to KMGH.
Murdoch was victorious — he earned more than 6,000 votes — in a campaign that aimed to bring attention to the historical preservation of his town.
"We wanted to heighten awareness and engage our community," Roxborough said.
So what if the town's human mayor had to face off against Murdoch in a runoff election? Who would win?
"Oh, probably the dog. Yeah, no doubt," Schlachter said.
Murdoch isn't the only furry official in Littleton. The town also elected a French bulldog named Netty to serve as dog mayor pro tem.
LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA, Fla. (WSVN) - A missing wedding band has helped bring to life a Christmas miracle story about the power of social media.
Katy and Bob Mann were eating at one of their favorite restaurants, Aruba Beach Cafe in Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, when Bob Mann dropped his wedding ring without even realizing it.
That is where Michelle Heiser comes in.
"And I'm walking and all of a sudden, I look down and I see a gold ring. And I say to my husband, 'That looks like someone's wedding band,'" Heiser said.
Heiser, who was at the restaurant with her husband, immediately knew what she had to do.
"And all I thought to myself when I saw the ring was, 'Oh my God, what if it was my ring or his ring?' You know? I would want someone to try and find a way to get it back to me," she said.
She posted a photo on social media, along with a message that said: "Just found this man's wedding ring in the street. It is inscribed. If you're Katy and can tell me what else the ring says, message me and I will get it back to you."
Heiser said that within hours, someone who lives in New Jersey private-messaged her, saying they thought they knew who the ring belonged to.
That person called the Manns and asked if it was theirs.
"I asked Bob if he had lost a ring, he said 'No.' And he said, 'Oh, wait a minute, I don't have my ring on,'" Katy Mann said. "He thought it was in the bathroom, but we couldn't find it."
It was theirs. So, they got in touch with Heiser and told her the rest of the inscription, which was their wedding date.
Heisler then delivered it on Christmas.
"It could've been run over, stepped on or stolen. Anything could've happened," Katy Mann said. "So we were just really lucky.
It was a Christmas present for the couple, who have been married for 56 years.
"I think they were more enthused than we were," Bob Mann said.
Now Heiser has plans for her husband's wedding band.
"We also realized we better inscribe his ring, because it isn't, and if we lost it, we'd be in trouble," she said.
And the ring came back just in time for the Manns' wedding anniversary.
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Indiana library said a book recently arrived in the mail after being checked out from the location more than 53 years earlier.
Joe Sipocz, manager of the St. Joseph Public Library's River Park Branch in South Bend, said a package recently arrived in the mail from the San Bruno Public Library in California and it was found to contain a copy of Sir Gibbie, by Scottish author George MacDonald.
Sipocz said there was no note or other explanation for how the tome ended up at a California library, but inside was a stamp with the River Park Branch's address and a due date card that said the book had been due back June 21, 1968.
"There was no withdrawal stamp in the book. It was not in a book sale," Sipocz told the South Bend Tribune
Sipocz hypothesized the book may have been checked out and then at some point moved cross-country with a former library patron before ending up at the wrong library.
"It was pretty neat, and then after all that was done, I had to go look and see, I thought I had never heard of this book, what is this book? So I looked it up and saw we don't have any copies anymore, and now we do, or we're going to have one," Sipocz told WSBT-TV.
Sipocz estimated the book would have amassed about $3,800 in late fees at the 15-cents-per-day rate the library charged until the 1990s, but the fine would have been capped at the $5 cost of the book. He said the library would not attempt to claim any fines for the tome, as the facility is doing away with late fees on Jan. 1.
Sipocz said the book will likely be given a new barcode and go back into circulation.