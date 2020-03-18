BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is back in jail for impersonating a law enforcement officer just days after he was arrested for the exact same charge, sheriff’s officials said.
LeRoy Stotelmyer, 60, was arrested March 11 after investigators got a tip from a toll bridge attendant who showed them video of the man flashing a law enforcement badge twice on March 11 to avoid paying a $2 toll, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
On-duty officers are allowed to cross free of charge, officials said.
A toll booth attendant told investigators that Stotelmyer flashed the silver badge at him, and he in turn showed the man an article about his arrest for impersonating an officer. He said Stotelmyer then put away the badge and paid the toll.
Sheriff Rick Staly said Stotelmyer was arrested March 9 on charges of impersonating an officer and shoplifting. On March 11 he was charged with felony violation of pre-trial release and impersonating an officer. He was being held without bond.
“This guy clearly has not learned his lesson and has no respect for the law,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Two days after his release and he is already up to his old tricks. We know already that he thinks he can get out of shoplifting and paying tolls with his fake badge.”
Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Stotelmyer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after he told police he unknowingly stole two televisions while drunk.
The Gallup Independent reports Sage Aaron Cummins was arrested last week shortly following his arrival to the victim's apartment to return the TVs.
According to Gallup police, an officer was investigating a burglary report when Cummins approached him and admitted he had stolen the televisions from the victim's home.
Cummins told police he was "very intoxicated" when he entered the residence.
A police report says Cummins said he only remembered knocking on the door and, when it was apparent that no one was home, he entered the residence. Cummins says he did not remember what happened after that.
"He woke up at 8:30 a.m. the next day and noticed he had two TV's in his room," the police report says.
Cummins was informed two days later who the televisions belonged to by a mutual friend of his and the victim. Cummins told police "he wanted to make things right and return the stolen items," according to a police report.
The 24-year-old Cummins was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. He was released on an unsecured bond of $1,500.
It was not known if he had an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A die hard Disney fan who has visited California's Disneyland theme park every day for more than 8 years ended his streak just shy of 3,000 days when the park temporarily closed.
Disney announced it was temporarily closing Disneyland amid the coronavirus pandemic March 13, causing Jeff Reitz's 2,995th consecutive day at the theme park was the last of his streak.
"The streak's been ended," Reitz, 47, told the Orange County Register. "The park is closing, but the calendar is not."
Reitz said he still plans to visit the park when it reopens, but his streak is over.
"On the negative side, I didn't get to choose the end," Reitz said. "But on the positive side, I didn't have to choose the end."
Reitz said he is planning to seek a Guinness World Record for his streak of Disneyland visits. He said all other frequent visitors that he's heard of ended their consecutive streaks after only a year or two.
"I'm still looking forward to coming back and having more fun, but it won't be that consecutive count anymore," Reitz said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said doing a good deed for a friend paid off in a big way when he scored a $4 million lottery jackpot.
Kenneth Crews, a retired Shelby firefighter, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he sometimes gives a friend who doesn't have his own vehicle a ride to work.
Crews said he usually refuses his friend's offer of payment, but on a recent rainy day the other man insisted he accept $60.
"He said, 'Please, put it on a scratch-off, you might hit something today,'" Crews recalled.
Crews followed his friend's instructions and spent the money on three $20 Ruby Red 7s tickets at the Southern Store in Shelby.
The first ticket was a dud, but the second won him a $30 prize and the last ticket was a $4 million top prize winner.
"Perfect timing and luck," Crews said. "Very exciting. I call it my three-year retirement payout. I retired three years ago."
Crews, who collected his winnings from lottery headquarters Monday, said he plans to use the money to build a new home for his retirement and help his family members pay their bills.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A pair of British women are poised to break the Guinness World Record for tandem bicycling around the world after they managed to catch the last ferry from France to England.
Cat Dixon and Raz Marsden, who started their world-traversing bike ride June 29, 2019, in Oxford, England, are on track to finish their ride Wednesday in the same spot.
The woman said their attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the world by tandem bicycle was nearly endangered by emergency measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, but they managed to catch the very last ferry from Ouistreham, France, to Portsmouth, England, before service was suspended Tuesday.
The pair said they also managed to beat a ban on bicycling in Spain by a matter of days.
Dixon and Marsden are poised to break the women's record for tandem bicycling, which currently stands at 320 days, as well as the current record set by men: 281 days, 22 hours and 20 minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 16 (UPI) -- An Indian Forest Service official shared video of a pair of tigers blocking the path of an official's vehicle while on patrol in a wooded area.
Susanta Nanda, an officer with the Indian Forest Service, tweeted the vehicle was patrolling a dirt road at night when the two tigers blocked its path.
"Strenuous night paroling by Forest Officials at times can be thrilling & full of surprises," Nanda tweeted.
The video shows the tigers blocking the vehicle's path, but not acting aggressively. Nanda said the tigers blocked the vehicle "to demonstrate who the owner of the land is."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sofia (AFP) - Cheerful face masks are helping to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bulgaria thanks to a small company in the capital Sofia.
The masks are printed with owls, dinosaurs, llamas and monkeys and will soon find their way to hundreds of doctors and policemen who are struggling to get their hands on the protective gear.
They're being made by the Angel Baby company, which normally produces sleeping bags for infants and is known for its social responsibility campaigns.
"The idea came to us spontaneously as we got calls from friends asking us to sew them masks," co-owner Desislava Yankova told AFP.
"We stopped our usual production of baby sleeping bags for a week and we hope to be able to make about 3,000 masks to send to hospitals and police stations around the country," she added.
Angel Baby's previous campaigns have included the "Sleeping bag on a mission" -- for every baby sleeping bag sold they donated one to a maternity ward, with more than 6,000 bags given away so far.
They are also giving away the masks for free but warning users that they have not been medically certified, so must be washed daily and ironed at high temperatures.
The company says that the masks given to police and doctors are not intended for use by those in direct contact with coronavirus patients but for others who deal with large numbers of people on a daily basis.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has pulled out of a documentary search for a girlfriend to take on his voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing his "mixed feelings" about participating.
This month, the 44-year-old announced he was seeking single females over 20 willing to vie to become his girlfriend for a documentary to be aired on streaming service AbemaTV. Almost 28,000 people applied.
Maezawa said he is "extremely remorseful" about the decision to pull out, apologizing to the applicants and AbemaTV staff in posts to Twitter, where he is Japan's most followed account with more than 7 million followers.
Maezawa, the founder and former CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo (3092.T), which he last year sold to SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is known for launching big ideas with much fanfare - though some of them don't pan out as planned.
As CEO, he launched the Zozosuit, a polka-dot bodysuit that allowed users to collect body measurements to order custom-made clothes but which did not work well in practice. He also outlined an ambitious overseas expansion plan that wildly undershot targets, leading to a crash in the company's stock price.
Maezawa has pledged to give away $9 million to his Twitter followers in what he says is a "social experiment" to see if the payment boosts their happiness.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror News) Despite many places now being closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, there are still a great deals of schools and businesses that remain open.
One such place is Macquarie University in Sydney, where some of the lectures are being livestreamed for those self-isolating at home.
And it seems those lectures are providing great entertainment for those stuck in the house.
A law class at the uni has gone viral online after the lecturer caught two of her students participating in a sex act.
The teacher, who pauses her class for about five minutes to deal with the situation, is pretty disturbed by what she's seen, saying she needs to "bleach her eyes".
She continues: "I love you all but give me one sec, we're going to have to have a talk now.
"Alright, um… so, I know that precedent is a very sexy topic and I love it when my audience is excited and animated and engaged… dear lord, but there's a limit to that, and ironically it's the law, law students.
"The student code of conduct that governs that, that being said, dear lord, if you'd like to have special love time with your partner... if you'd like to spend time with your partner, um... there are some perfectly sanitised and malleable beanbags, I'm sure there is an empty cinema around here still trying to make the movie Cats work, it's empty, go for your life."
The unnamed woman goes on to admit that this isn't the first time something like this has happened in one of her classes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It seems some are benefitting from the coronavirus.
Auction houses are seeing a surge in interest online as people cooped up at home due to the virus seem to be spending some green to pass the time.
Items such as Paul McCartney's scribbled notes for the Beatles' classic "Hey Jude," and Doris Day's piano have seen an uptick in interest.
Darren Julian, the president of the U.S.-based Julien's Auctions, says activity, including bidder registrations and catalogue orders, has increased by ten times the normal level, and the money being spent on such items is not solely because of boredom due to quarantines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.