LOS ANGELES, Calif.- The man charged with killing Nipsey Hussie has pleaded not guilty.
29-year-old Eric Holder entered the plea during his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon. Holder was charged with murder and two attempted murder charges on Sunday's attack outside Husie's South L.A. store.
The Latest on Los Angeles prosecutors filing a murder case against the man accused of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle (all times local):
Holder was ordered held in lieu of $5 million bail. If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.
Holder was arrested Tuesday after a nearly 48-hour manhunt.