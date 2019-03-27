Man Saves Hostages in Jewelry Store Robbery Turned Shootout

Tense moments playing out inside a Las Vegas Jewelry Store as two armed men staged a robbery during closing time at John Fish Jewelers.
The robbers held up the jewelry store owner at gunpoint, forcing him inside the store's safe.
"He had me face down in the vault with a gun to my head."
The store owners brother, Steven, and a customer with their hands up were ordered to the floor before being handcuffed by one of the robbers. Guns were also pointed at their heads.
One of the jewelry store owner's wives who was hiding was able to escape the robbery and run for help, finding one of their jewelers who stepped up to stop the robbery.
"She says something ugly is going on there. Somebody has Steven on the floor with a gun on his head," Pedro Torres said.
Torres, a jeweler at the store and a concealed carry gun owner, entered the store to find the worst situation.
"I made a choice in two seconds. He saw me and he started to shooting.... boom boom boom many at the same time," Torres said.
Torres could be seen on the security camera ducking just as a bullet grazes his head, putting him within an inch of death. That's when smoke begins to fill the jewelry store and more than two-dozen bullets are shot across the room.
A customer who had come into buy and engagement ring for the mother of his child was being held hostage during the exchange. Torres said he could hear the man pleading for his life.
"He didn't want to be shot. He had a baby."
The customer, along with the store owners, were miraculously not injured in the shooting, but their jeweler, Torres, was hit three times.
"I tried to defend and shoot back another pain on the other arm so he got me on both arms and my belly," Torres said.
One of the robbers was able to run and get away, while the other robber who was shot slowly died while on top of his handcuffed victims.
Torres is still recovering from the shooting. He isn't able to walk or go back to work but says he doesn't deserve all the credit.
"I'm not a hero. I do what I have to do," Torres said. However, one of the men he saved disagrees.
"If it wasn't for him we wouldn't be here today. He saved our lives."