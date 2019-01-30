SEARLES, Minn. - A Minnesota man has been arrested following a "death party," he said he and his wife had before she died.

According to The Mankato Free Press, deputies arrived at the home Thursday and found 58-year-old Duane Arden Johnson naked and high on methamphetamine after he called 911.

His wife, 69-year-old Debra Lynn Johnson, was found dead in the home. According to criminal charges, Duane said he didn't get his wife medical help because she didn't want to die in a nursing home.

Responders also found words spray-painted on the front door, several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at the home.

Duane told authorities he and his wife had the "death party" for the final days of her life. He said they took methamphetamine and she stopped taking her medications and they had been "rocking out" to their favorite song.

He was arrested without incident and charged with criminal neglect and receiving stolen property, according to Brown County Jail records.