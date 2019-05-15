CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago woman, who had been reported missing last month, has been found murdered, according to NBC News. Authorities say her baby, who had been ripped from her body, was found alive.
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was supposed to pick up her 3-year-old son from daycare in late April, but never arrived.
The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed Wednesday that the body found near where paramedics found the baby is Ochoa-Lopez.
Police say the cause of death was strangulation. Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant.
Cecilia Garcia, a spokeswoman for the family, told NBC that a DNA test was used to confirm the baby was Ochoa-Lopez's.
"It's a blessing that we found Yadiel, the baby, that's the name of the baby that Marlen had chosen," she told NBC.
Chicago police said the baby was in grave condition when they were found.
"We believe that she was murdered, and we believe that the baby was forcibly removed following that murder," said Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago police spokesman, according to The Associated Press.