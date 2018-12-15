JACKSON, Miss. - A police officer in Jackson, Mississippi has been demoted after dropping his K9 off at an animal shelter.
According to the Clarion Ledger, K9 Ringo retired from the force in October. But, the Jackson Police Department says after his retirement, Ringo was surrendered to a local animal shelter by his handler, Officer Carl Ellis.
Ringo was later adopted, unbeknownst to the Jackson Police Department.
Once the department learned that Ringo had been surrendered to the shelter, Ellis was reassigned to patrol duty.