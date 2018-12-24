WASHINGTON - The National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. has reopened amid the partial government shutdown.
The National Park Foundation provided grant money for the site to reopen to the public. It had been closed on Dec. 21 due to the shutdown.
The tree had also gone dark Friday after a man attempting to climb the tree damaged it.
As the shutdown continues its fourth day, some sections of the site remain restricted.
The U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is among many federal locations that are closed.