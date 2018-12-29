SACRAMENTO, Cali. - A new law will go into effect in California in the new year that will give pets more rights in court.
According to NBC, under the new measure, judges will have the power to consider a pet's best interest in divorce cases, rather than treating them like physical property.
Legal experts said the new law means that when judges are deciding who an animal should live with, they can consider things like who walks, feeds and plays with the pet.
The law defines "pet" as "any animal that is community property and kept as a household pet." So it doesn't just apply to dogs and cats.