230 new emojis set to debut in 2019

 Libby Keller

A list of 230 new emojis coming to major platforms in 2019 has been released. 

According to a blog post by Emojipedia, the 2019 emojis expand the scope of people represented. People with various disabilities, a gender inclusive couple and emojis which allow a mix of skin tones for people holding hands are among the emojis included on the list.

Other emojis on the list include: waffles, a skunk, a flamingo, a sari, a motorized wheelchair and a Hindu temple.

According to the post, 2019 will mark the sixth major emoji update since 2014.

