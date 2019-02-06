230 new emojis set to debut in 2019

A list of 230 new emojis coming to major platforms in 2019 has been released.
According to a blog post by Emojipedia, the 2019 emojis expand the scope of people represented. People with various disabilities, a gender inclusive couple and emojis which allow a mix of skin tones for people holding hands are among the emojis included on the list.
Other emojis on the list include: waffles, a skunk, a flamingo, a sari, a motorized wheelchair and a Hindu temple.
According to the post, 2019 will mark the sixth major emoji update since 2014.