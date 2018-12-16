NEW YORK - A New York truck driver saved two dogs that were thrown from a moving vehicle.
According to the New York State Police, troopers saw the truck driver carrying one badly injured dog and another following behind him.
The driver told troopers he saw a vehicle slow down, roll down their rear passenger window and throw the dogs out. The truck driver said he immediately stopped to get the dogs to safety.
A New York State Police K9 handler bandaged the injured dog to stop bleeding and splinted its leg. Other troopers kept the dog warm in a warming blanked and the truck driver's sweatshirt, according to police.
The smaller dog was fed dog biscuits and ate half a box.
The Broome County Humane Society took the dogs in and believe them to be a beagle mix and are being treated.
Police are still looking for who is responsible for throwing the dogs out of the window.