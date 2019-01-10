SAN ANTONIO - Former Spokane NAACP President Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, has been uninvited from an event in San Antonio.
According to San Antonio Express-News, DreamVoice had invited Diallo to supplement its showing of a documentary about, "The Rachel Divide." However, organizers reconsidered after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in protest of her visit.
Event organizers met with the author of the petition and others opposed to Diallo's visit, an ultimately decided to uninvite her. The documentary will still be shown, but a community panel will instead lead a discussion.
FIRST ON KHQ: Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal facing felony theft charges for welfare fraud
Diallo has recently been given a new trial date in a welfare fraud case in Spokane. For previous coverage, click here.