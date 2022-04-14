Trevor Steeke is a cattle producer in North Dakota. A blizzard that has moved through Montana and North Dakota is causing problems for his herd.
Steeke’s story went viral overnight, after it was reported that he lost calves due to the storm.
Our Bradley Warren spoke to Steeke and he says this spring winter storm has kept his family up all night as they work to protect their cattle.
There have been widespread reports that water troughs have been freezing, cattle have been getting lost in the snow, and some sheep that have already had their winter coats sheared are struggling to stay warm.
We are just coming out of calving season, which is when baby cows are born, making things that much more difficult for Steeke.
The economic impact of this could be massive across the board for producers and ranchers.
