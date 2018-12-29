Weather Alert

...INCREASING WINDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .WINDS WILL INCREASE ALONG AND AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SUSTAINED WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 20 TO 35 MPH ACROSS THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, WEST PLAINS, PALOUSE, AND THE POMEROY AREA. WIND GUSTS OF 40-45 MPH ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED GUSTS TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. ISOLATED GUSTS TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. * TIMING...WINDS WILL INCREASE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO THE EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS MAY BECOME AIRBORNE. * LOCATIONS...MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, POMEROY, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&