NEW YORK - A student is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near South Bronx high School Friday afternoon, according to the New York Police Department.
Police said a 16-year-old girl died after being shot in the torso. Two other students, a 17-yeart-old boy and another 16-year-old girl, were shot in the lower-body and leg and were taken to a hospital.
The shooter has not been found, police said they have no identifying information as of now.