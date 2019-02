SAN DIEGO - Nine puppies are going to be OK after they were found in a sealed dog food bag in San Diego Thursday.

The puppies, who are believed to be between 10 and 14 days old, were found in the bag, which had been sealed with duct tape and left inside a park restroom.

The person who found them brought the puppies to the San Diego Humane Socity.

The puppies were bathed and given food and water before being placed in foster homes.