HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Rapper Rakim Mayers, well-known as A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 shooting in the Hollywood area.
Mayers was met by police at Los Angeles International Airport after stepping off a private jet from Barbados, where singer and entrepreneur Rihanna is from. The two are expecting a child together.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Mayers was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident in November of 2021.
"On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area," the release from LAPD states. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment."
The release went on to say the suspect, along with two other males, fled the scene on foot.