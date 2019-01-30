A recall of infants' ibuprofen has been expanded due to concerns the medicine may contain dangerously high concentrations of the drug.

Tris Pharma, Inc. said in a release Tuesday that it's expanding the recall it began in November 2018 to include lots of Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL — sold in 0.5 oz. bottles at Wal-Mart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar Services.

According to the release, some units have been found to contain ibuprofen as much as 10 percent above the specified limit

"Studies have shown that safety issues or toxicity is generally accepted to be a concern in infants at doses in excess of 700% of the recommended dose.1 To date, no serious adverse events have been reported related to this recall," the company said.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris Customer Service by 732-940-0358(Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM PT) or via email at micc_tris@vigilarebp.com.

For a full list of products included in the recall, look below: