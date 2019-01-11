WASHINGTON- The government shutdown is quickly stretching towards record setting territory as many federal employees hit the first Friday of the new year with no paycheck.
Washington State Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers has issued a statement about the shutdown which is written in full below.
“We need to reach a compromise, and the deal to make here is to secure the border, keep Americans safe, and give certainty to DACA recipients. Unfortunately, Democrats are signaling they would rather waste time on bills the Senate won’t consider and the president won’t sign. When this partial shutdown started, I called on Democrats to negotiate in earnest to fund the government and secure our border. These are priorities of the American people and the responsibilities of Congress. In divided government, both parties must work together to responsibly govern, and Democrats saying they won’t allow a single penny more for a border wall is not a compromise -- it’s gridlock.” – Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)
The government shutdown is in its 21st day as of Friday, January 11th.