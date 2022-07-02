BOSTON, Mass. - Sightings of a large group of men who claimed to be part of Patriot Front were reported in Boston on Saturday, July 2. Videos and photos shared online show the group, clad in khakis and navy polos with face masks and metal shields, standing near a U-Haul before beginning a march through the streets. Some video appears to shows police escorting the group past gathered crowds.
Patriot Front taking a casual stroll along the Freedom Trail pic.twitter.com/bDt0vMkgkp— The Rum Tum Taurus (@atotheco) July 2, 2022
According to the Boston Herald, the roughly 100 members identified themselves as Patriot Front with flyers. A call allegedly came in around 12:30 p.m. reporting a group had approached a rental truck and began off-loading shields and flags. Among the American flags were the Betsy Ross and a stylized version of Mussolini's National Fascist Party. They carried banners reading 'Reclaim America.'
News from the incident is still unfolding, and Boston Police have not shared a released on the incident at this time.
In a response to the incident, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted, “To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.”
To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for.— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) July 2, 2022
It's unclear if any of the men in the group were among the 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Coeur d'Alene in June.
Among the men arrested in Idaho was Patriot Front founder, Thomas Rousseau. The hearings for those men are scheduled throughout July, with the first set for July 18th.