WASHINGTON D.C. - Top health officials were on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a senate hearing on COVID response. White House medical advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified to the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Senator Patty Murray. The hearing came just after a new federal vaccine mandate was enacted for private companies with more than 100 employees.
In short, those employers must ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly. Child vaccinations were also on the docket.
But the headline from the Tuesday hearing was a tense exchange between Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul. Senator Paul accused Dr. Fauci of misleading the public, and then continuously interrupted the doctor as he attempted to respond. Eventually, Dr. Fauci demanded to speak uninterrupted after Paul accused him of helping orchestrate a smear campaign against three epidemiologists who opposed shutdown measures in 2020.
Dr. Fauci called Paul’s accusations a distortion of reality and said the Senator’s narrative was leading to threats on his life. He cited the arrest of a California man in Iowa last month who police said was traveling to Washington with an AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines of ammunition. The man allegedly had a “hit list” including Dr. Fauci and several others, mostly Democratic politicians.
The two went back and forth, with tempers clearly flaring, until Senator Patty Murray stepped in and shut both men down, saying the committee had to move on.